Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 01.05.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

225

DC
DC

224

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJaiswal Yashasvi, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Jadeja Ravindra, Ferreira Donovan, Archer Jofra, Bishnoi Ravi, Burger Nandre, Sharma Brijesh, Deshpande Tushar, Dubey Shubham
BenchCurran Sam, Hetmyer Shimron, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Mishra Sushant, Perala Aman Rao, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Punja Yash Raj, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Ravi, Singh Yudhvir

Delhi Capitals Squad

PlayersRahul KL, Nissanka Pathum, Rizvi Sameer, Stubbs Tristan, Rana Nitish, Patel Axar, Sharma Ashutosh, Jamieson Kyle, Starc Mitchell, Yadav Kuldeep Singh, Natarajan Thangarasu
BenchChameera Dushmantha, Duckett Ben, Kumar Mukesh, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Miller David, Nabi Aquib, Nair Karun, Ngidi Lungi, Nigam Vipraj, Parikh Sahil, Porel Abhishek, Shaw Prithvi, Tiwari Madhav, Vijay Tripurana

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End