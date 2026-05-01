Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 01.05.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

225

DC
DC

224

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rahul KLbatsman754065187.5
Nissanka Pathumbatsman623363187.88
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Archer Jofrabowler4046111.520
Deshpande Tusharbowler403819.530

Latest Highlights

19.2
nb

No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across AR Sharma. He moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull back behind square.

19.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

18.6
4

FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

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