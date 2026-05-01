Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 01.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahul KLbatsman
|75
|40
|6
|5
|187.5
|Nissanka Pathumbatsman
|62
|33
|6
|3
|187.88
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.5
|2
|0
|Deshpande Tusharbowler
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.5
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
nb
No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across AR Sharma. He moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull back behind square.
19.1
4
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.
18.6
4
FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs.