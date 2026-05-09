16.3 W OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Deshpande, short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. He gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by W Sundar

16.2 1 CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run. A real run out chance but RAJASTHAN ROYALS survive the attempt from Sai Sudharsan's throw.

16.1 W OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Shubman Gill down the ground.

15.6 1 Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shanaka gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 . Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Shanaka goes back but misses while attempting a late cut

15.5 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump. Shanaka creates space but misses while attempting to play a pull

15.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

15.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka goes back and drives for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Rabada prevents a boundary.

15.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Deshpande goes back and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Shanaka creates space and punches a drive for a run.

14.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Deshpande gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 W OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Holder drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. Archer gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Buttler

14.4 . CHANCE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Archer gets on the back foot and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull. There's an attempt at a run out from Holder's throw.

14.3 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Archer gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.2 . Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off stump. Archer goes back and plays a sloppy cut

14.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Archer gets forward and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

13.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Archer gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

13.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Jadeja moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Jadeja out LBW, however Jadeja signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jadeja is given out.

13.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Jadeja gets forward and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

13.3 . Length ball, outside off. Jadeja goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a cut

13.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

13.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jadeja pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

12.6 . Holder comes over the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shanaka pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a leg glance

12.5 1 Holder comes around the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Jadeja pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run back behind point.

12.4 1 Holder now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Shanaka goes back and finesses a leg glance for 1 run.

12.3 1 Short ball, outside off. Jadeja gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

12.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and guides a leg glance for a couple of runs.

12.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Jadeja gets forward and inside edges behind square on the leg side for 2 runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Shanaka pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by W Sundar.

11.5 2 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, on a good line. Shanaka rocks back and tucks a leg glance for two runs back behind square.

11.4 W OUT! Rashid Khan gets one through! Good length, outside off. Dubey gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dubey gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

11.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dubey moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Nishant Sindhu.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Dubey moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

10.5 . Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja steps away but makes no contact while attempting a cut

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dubey gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dubey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

10.2 1 Good length from W Sundar, outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

10.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

9.6 . Rashid Khan comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Dubey goes back and defends

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jadeja gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

9.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and defends. GUJARAT TITANS appeal for LBW, but Jadeja is given not out. GUJARAT TITANS call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Jadeja is not out.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, on a good line. Dubey rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

9.2 . Length ball, outside off. Dubey gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance

9.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Dubey moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Sai Kishore.

8.6 1 Good length from W Sundar, outside off. Dubey gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

8.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dubey rocks back and slices a cut

8.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dubey moves onto the front foot and edges

8.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Jadeja goes back and cuts for a single run.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and drives

8.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Jadeja pushes forward and drives sloppily

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dubey pushes forward and defends

7.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Ferreira gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Ferreira is bowled

7.4 4 FOUR! Rashid Khan drops one in short, outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

7.3 W OUT! Rashid Khan gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jurel backs away but swings and misses while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Jurel is bowled

7.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

7.1 . Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to defend

6.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Jadeja gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

6.5 4 Short of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and cuts

6.4 . Back of a length from Sai Kishore, outside off stump once again. Jadeja goes back and slices a late cut

6.3 1 Back of a length from Sai Kishore, outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

6.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel goes back and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line again. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for 4 runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Rabada, on line once again. Jadeja pushes forward and flicks for six runs behind square.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hetmyer. He goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Holder down the ground.

5.3 2 On a good line and length from Rabada. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive through point on the off side for a couple of runs.

5.2 . CHANCE! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely. There's an attempt at a run out from Arshad Khan's throw.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

4.6 6 SIX! Short, on line once again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

4.5 . Short, on a good line. Jurel moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, outside off again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and cuts square behind point for four runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for 6 runs.

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hetmyer. He goes back and leg glances

3.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives

3.4 . Good length from Rabada, outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and lifts a bad pull, and is caught by Nishant Sindhu

3.2 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Jaiswal rocks back and plays a mediocre pull for 2 runs.

3.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

2.5 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj breaks through! Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Arshad Khan behind square.

2.4 4 And again! Pitched up, on a good line again. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

2.2 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, on line. Sooryavanshi rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

1.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

1.5 . Back of a length from Rabada, on leg stump and angling across Sooryavanshi. He goes back and eases a wild drive

1.4 . Good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 6 And again! Short ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

1.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Sooryavanshi. He goes back and hooks for 6 runs back behind square.

1.1 2 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 2 runs.

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.3 . Yorker, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the body while trying a leg glance

0.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

0.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

19.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. W Sundar gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy scoop for a single run back behind square.

19.5 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. W Sundar gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

19.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Deshpande, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for six runs on the off side.

19.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Tewatia gets forward and drives for one run.

19.2 6 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and ramps back behind square for six runs.

19.1 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Tewatia. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 6 runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Deshpande pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Tewatia moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

18.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and eases a shaky drive

18.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

18.3 2 Sharma now coming around the wicket to W Sundar. Short of a length, pitching outside off. W Sundar goes back and drives for a pair of runs.

18.2 1 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Tewatia gets forward and drives averagely on the off side for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Jaiswal's throw.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Holder gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Jaiswal on the off side.

18.1 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well down the leg side.

17.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Holder gets forward and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

17.5 . Back of a length from Deshpande, pitching outside off stump. Holder rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

17.4 . Yorker, on line once more. Holder pushes forward and defends

17.3 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across W Sundar. He pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

17.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. W Sundar gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick

17.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Holder pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Holder gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

16.6 6 SIX! Full, on line again. W Sundar gets forward and flicks for six runs behind square.

16.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, on a good line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg. W Sundar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a scoop

16.3 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off once again. Holder gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

16.2 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and lifts a bad scoop, and is caught by Deshpande behind square.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

15.6 1 Archer now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Yorker, on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

15.5 1 Archer now coming around the wicket to W Sundar. Yorker, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

15.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.3 2 Archer now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Full, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs down the ground. Tidy fielding by Jadeja saves a boundary.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line but angled across. W Sundar rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

14.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump again. W Sundar gets forward and eases a wild drive on the off side for a run.

14.5 1 Full, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

14.3 . Full ball, on line. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive

14.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. W Sundar gets forward and drives for four runs.

13.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and lofts a drive for a pair of runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Shanaka.

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Jadeja again. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

13.4 . Yorker, on a good line. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives averagely

13.3 2 Good length from Jadeja, outside off stump again. W Sundar pushes forward and leg glances for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

13.2 W OUT! Jadeja breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Ferreira on the off side.

13.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a switch hit

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Shubman Gill gets forward and skies a switch hit behind point for 4 runs.

12.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Punja, pitching well outside off stump.

12.5 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and skies a sloppy drive for 2 runs over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hetmyer. A really tough chance for Hetmyer there.

12.4 1lb Back of a length from Punja, outside off but angled across Buttler. He rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Buttler gets forward and defends

12.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for six runs.

12.1 . Good line and length from Punja. Buttler gets on the front foot and outside edges

11.4 6 DROPPED! Good line and length from Jadeja once again. Shubman Gill gets forward and skies a wild sweep. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hetmyer.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Jadeja pitches one up, on a good line. Buttler pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

10.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Buttler moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

10.5 W OUT! Punja gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Archer down the ground.

10.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a switch hit

10.3 1 50 for Shubman Gill! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Punja, on a good line again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.1 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He goes back and edges back behind square for two runs.

9.6 . Jadeja comes around the wicket. Jadeja pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive

9.5 1 Jadeja comes over the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Back of a length from Jadeja, outside off stump again. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and cuts late for 1 run.

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 2 Dropped in short by Jadeja, outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and cuts for two runs back through point.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

8.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.5 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

8.4 1 50 comes up for Sai Sudharsan! Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a cut for one run.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

8.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Punja, outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and guides a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Jadeja, outside off stump once again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.4 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

7.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for 2 runs.

7.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jaiswal. Not an easy chance for Jaiswal. The effort by Jaiswal results in 3 runs being saved.

7.1 . Good line and length from Jadeja. Shubman Gill pushes forward and defends

6.6 1 Short, outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

6.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

6.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Punja, outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan goes back and cuts for a single run.

6.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

6.2 1b Back of a length from Punja, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from Jurel for 1 bye.

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts for a run.

5.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.5 4 FOUR! Sharma now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

5.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Archer.

5.3 4 FOUR! Sharma comes around the wicket. Full toss, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run back behind point.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives for four runs.

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

4.2 . Back of a length from Archer, outside off again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

3.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Deshpande, on leg stump and angled across. Sai Sudharsan goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

3.4 . Yorker, outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and leg glances sloppily

3.3 . Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. RAJASTHAN ROYALS appeal for LBW, but umpire HAS Khalid says not out. RAJASTHAN ROYALS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill advances and cuts for four runs back behind point.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and leg glances

2.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

2.4 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

2.3 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and lifts a flick behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 . Sharma comes over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives. Quality work in the field by Sharma prevents a boundary.

2.1 . Full ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and tucks a leg glance

1.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

1.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Sai Sudharsan rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.2 1 Back of a length from Deshpande, on line. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.1 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

0.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

0.5 2 Archer comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Archer. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and flicks behind square for a run.

0.3 . Free hit, but Shubman Gill doesn't take advantage of it. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.3 1w Wide, which will queue up another free hit for the batting team. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

0.3 1w Wide, which will queue up another free hit. Pitching well down the leg side. Shubman Gill gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

0.3 5w Wide, and that will be another free hit. Archer comes over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying a flick, however it beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

0.3 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

0.2 . Archer now coming around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan shuffles down the pitch and defends

0.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut