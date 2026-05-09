Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 09.05.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

152

GT
GT

229

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 09, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJaiswal Yashasvi, Jurel Dhruv, Hetmyer Shimron, Ferreira Donovan, Jadeja Ravindra, Dubey Shubham, Shanaka Dasun, Archer Jofra, Deshpande Tushar, Sharma Brijesh, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Punja Yash Raj, Milne Adam, Singh Ravi, Bishnoi Ravi, Mishra Sushant
BenchBurger Nandre, Curran Sam, Maphaka Kwena, Parag Riyan, Perala Aman Rao, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Yudhvir

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersSudharsan Sai, Gill Shubman, Buttler Jos, Sundar Washington, Holder Jason, Sindhu Nishant, Khan Rashid, Khan Mohd Arshad, Rabada Kagiso, Siraj Mohammed, Kishore Sai, Tewatia Rahul, Krishna Prasidh, Phillips Glenn, Rawat Anuj, Kushagra Kumar
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Shahrukh, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Suthar Manav, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End