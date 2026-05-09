Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 09.05.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

152

GT
GT

229

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Jadeja Ravindraall rounder382532152
Suryavanshi Vaibhav361633225
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Khan Rashidbowler403348.2500
Siraj Mohammedbowler4055113.7520

Latest Highlights

16.3
W

OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Deshpande, short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. He gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by W Sundar

16.2
1

CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run. A real run out chance but RAJASTHAN ROYALS survive the attempt from Sai Sudharsan's throw.

16.1
W

OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Shubman Gill down the ground.

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