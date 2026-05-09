16.3 W OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Deshpande, short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. He gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by W Sundar

16.2 1 CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run. A real run out chance but RAJASTHAN ROYALS survive the attempt from Sai Sudharsan's throw.