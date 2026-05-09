Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 09.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jadeja Ravindraall rounder
|38
|25
|3
|2
|152
|Suryavanshi Vaibhav
|36
|16
|3
|3
|225
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Khan Rashidbowler
|4
|0
|33
|4
|8.25
|0
|0
|Siraj Mohammedbowler
|4
|0
|55
|1
|13.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.3
W
OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Deshpande, short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. He gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by W Sundar
16.2
1
CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run. A real run out chance but RAJASTHAN ROYALS survive the attempt from Sai Sudharsan's throw.
16.1
W
OUT! Holder gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Shubman Gill down the ground.