19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut for a half dozen runs.

18.6 1 DROPPED! Full toss, on a good line. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Pooran.

18.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets forward and drives through the off side field.

18.4 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Jurel pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

18.3 6 SIX! Jurel brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Short, on a good line once more. Jurel rocks back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

18.2 . Yadav pitches one up, on a good line. Ferreira pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

18.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ferreira gets on the front foot and pulls

17.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull

17.5 2 MP Yadav pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off once again. Ferreira goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

17.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

17.2 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off. Jurel rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

17.1 1lb MP Yadav pitches one up, on line. Ferreira gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye through the off side. Lucknow Super Giants appeal, however umpire Joshi gives Ferreira not out.

16.6 1 On a good line and length. Ferreira gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

16.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Jurel gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for one run.

16.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Jurel gets on the front foot and defends through point on the off side for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Ayush Badoni costing Lucknow Super Giants two runs.

16.3 1lb Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Ferreira. He gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for one leg bye. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Lucknow Super Giants call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

16.2 W OUT! Run out. Yadav pitches one up, on a good line. Jurel pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side. Pretorius is then run out, following some good fielding by Ayush Badoni.

16.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

15.6 2 Mohsin Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Pretorius gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

15.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Jurel goes back and cuts back through point for one run.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off once again. Pretorius rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

15.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

15.2 1lb Good length, pitching outside off. Pretorius pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye. Lucknow Super Giants appeal, however umpire P Joshi gives Pretorius not out.

15.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Pretorius moves onto the front foot and glances for two runs.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Rathi, on a good line. Pretorius gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

14.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jurel rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Pretorius gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for a single run.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Jurel. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.2 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

14.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Jurel moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a couple of runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

13.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel gets on the front foot and guides a cut

13.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Jurel pushes forward and cuts averagely

13.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a single run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off stump again. Jurel goes back and plays a late cut for a single run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

12.5 . Good length from Rathi, pitching outside leg stump once more. Sooryavanshi pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

12.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

12.3 . Back of a length from Rathi, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and inside edges

12.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Jurel goes back and pulls for a single run.

11.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from MP Yadav, on a good line once more. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

11.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from MP Yadav again. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a drive for six runs over the off side field.

11.4 1 On a good line and length. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

11.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Jurel rocks back and cuts for a half dozen runs behind point.

11.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by MP Yadav, outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Jurel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler for four runs.

10.6 6 And another! Short ball, on line. Sooryavanshi rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

10.5 6 SIX! Yadav pitches one up, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

10.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke. Lucknow Super Giants appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

10.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Yadav, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching far outside off.

10.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel advances and plays a wild pull down the ground for 1 run.

9.6 6 MAXIMUM! Rathi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

9.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Jurel gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Rathi again. Jurel moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1 50 up for Sooryavanshi! On a good line and length from Rathi. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and plays a switch hit for a single run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel goes back and leg glances for a run behind square.

8.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

8.6 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off.

8.6 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Singh, pitching well outside off stump.

8.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Singh, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

8.3 . Back of a length from Singh, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and cuts shakily

8.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Singh, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and edges for four runs back behind point.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Jurel moves onto the front foot and defends

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jurel gets forward and defends

7.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Jurel moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

7.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives

7.2 . Good line and length. Jurel gets forward and defends

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Singh, pitching outside off stump. Jurel rocks back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

6.5 . Back of a length from Singh, on a good line once more. Jurel gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Good line and length from Singh. Jurel gets forward and punches a drive

6.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Pant

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Jaiswal goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Jaiswal rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.5 . Full, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and punches a sloppy drive

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a half dozen runs.

5.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

5.1 . Good length from Yadav, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi creates room but swings and misses while trying a cut

4.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the off side field.

4.4 . MP Yadav drops one in short, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.3 . Back of a length, on line. Sooryavanshi goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

4.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

3.5 . Good length from Mohsin Khan, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

3.4 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for four runs behind point.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and cuts through point for four runs.

3.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Mohsin Khan, outside off. Jaiswal pushes forward and lifts a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and outside edges down the ground.

2.5 . Full, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and lifts a late cut for four runs behind point.

2.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

2.2 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching on leg. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.6 . Good length from Mohsin Khan, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and pulls shakily for a run.

1.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

1.1 . Short, on a good line. Sooryavanshi rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

0.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back through point. The ball is misfielded by MP Yadav costing three runs.

0.5 . Good length from Singh, pitching on leg and angling across. Jaiswal rocks back and defends

0.5 5w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, however it beats the keeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Jaiswal pushes forward but misses while trying a flick

0.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Singh, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

0.2 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off stump. Jaiswal rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 4 And again! Back of a length from Singh, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and pulls for four runs back behind square.

0.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Jaiswal gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

19.6 W OUT! Archer finds a way through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Marsh. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Jaiswal is tidy. Rajasthan Royals appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Marsh is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Marsh gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

19.2 . Archer drops one in short, pitching outside off. Marsh rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull, The umpire doesn't give it a wide, They tale a review for a wide.

19.1 W OUT! Run out. Short ball, on line. Marsh moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut. Pant is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Archer.

18.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Marsh gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Mishra, outside off stump. Pant shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a pull down the ground.

18.4 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Pant gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

18.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump. Pant moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.3 . Mishra comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Pant pushes forward and drives

18.2 1 Mishra comes around the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Marsh pushes forward and drives for a single run.

18.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Pant pushes forward and plays a sloppy pull for a single run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Archer now coming over the wicket to Marsh. Archer pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh gets forward and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

17.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Pant gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

17.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.3 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pant steps away but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.2 4 FOUR! Archer comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Pant gets forward and scoops back behind square for four runs.

17.1 1 Archer pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Marsh. He gets forward and edges behind square on the on side for a single run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Sandeep Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pant pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

16.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Marsh pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

16.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Marsh shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.3 . Sandeep Sharma comes around the wicket to Marsh. Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets forward and edges

16.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and skies a drive for six runs over the on side field.

16.1 1 Short, outside off. Pant gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run down the ground.

15.6 . Free hit, but Marsh can't take advantage. Pitched up, on line. Marsh gets forward and drives

15.6 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Marsh. He goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

15.6 1w Wide. Sharma now coming over the wicket. Pitching far outside off.

15.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pant shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

15.3 2 Sharma comes around the wicket. Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Pant pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a couple of runs.

15.2 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Marsh pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Pant pushes forward and drives for a run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Pant gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Punja, on line. Marsh rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Punja, outside off. Pant rocks back and cuts for a single run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

14.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives

14.1 1 Punja pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pant gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Pant moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

13.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pant advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.3 1lb Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Marsh gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

13.2 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets forward and drives

13.2 1w Wide. Sharma comes over the wicket. Sharma pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma again. Pant moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

12.6 2 Back of a length from Punja, on a good line once more. Marsh gets on the back foot and glances for 2 runs on the on side.

12.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Pant. He goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

12.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Marsh rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Pant goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Ferreira on the off side.

12.1 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

11.6 4 And again! Dropped in short by Mishra, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

11.4 . Back of a length from Mishra, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Marsh gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. Rajasthan Royals appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.3 . Back of a length from Mishra, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull

11.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mishra. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Ferreira costing Rajasthan Royals 2 runs.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot but allows the ball to travel through to Jurel untouched

10.6 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

10.5 1 Shanaka pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

10.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump once again. Marsh goes back and lifts a poor pull for a run.

10.3 . Dropped in short by Shanaka, outside off. Marsh rocks back but opts to let it travel through to the keeper

10.2 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Marsh with a boundary! Shanaka pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

10.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs straight down the ground. Impressive fielding by Ferreira saves a boundary.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and cuts

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on line. Pooran gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for six runs.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Mishra, pitching outside off once again. Marsh gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

9.2 . Dropped in short by Mishra, outside off. Marsh gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

9.1 1lb Back of a length from Mishra, pitching outside off stump again. Pooran gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull behind point, resulting in 1 leg bye. Rajasthan Royals appeal, but Pooran is given not out.

9.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mishra, pitching well down the leg side. Pooran moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

9.1 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mishra, pitching on leg. Pooran gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

9.1 1w Wide. Short, pitching well down the leg side. Pooran rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Pooran. He moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Pooran pushes forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

8.4 . Good length from Punja, pitching outside off stump. Pooran goes back but decides to let it pass through to Jurel untouched

8.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pooran gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

8.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Punja again. Inglis gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Inglis steps away and cuts for four runs.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for six runs.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets forward and lifts a wild sweep for a run.

7.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Marsh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Inglis pushes forward and punches a drive past the bowler for one run.

7.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Inglis gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Punja, pitching outside off again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Punja again. Marsh gets on the back foot and defends

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Inglis goes back and pulls for 1 run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Inglis with a boundary! Back of a length, outside off. Inglis gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

5.5 2 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Inglis pushes forward and lifts a bad pull for a couple of runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Sandeep Sharma again. Inglis pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line once again. Inglis creates space and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

5.2 1 Sandeep Sharma pitches one up, on line once again. Marsh gets forward and drives for a run.

5.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Inglis rocks back and glances on the leg side for a single run.

4.6 . Full toss, on a good line again. Marsh pushes forward and punches a poor drive

4.5 . Full ball, on line. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off. Marsh rocks back and cuts for 6 runs.

4.3 . On a good line and length. Marsh moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

4.2 4 And another! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Marsh moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for four runs back behind square.

4.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Inglis. He gets forward and drives. Rajasthan Royals appeal, however Inglis is given not out.

3.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Marsh gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

3.4 1 CHANCE! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching on leg. Inglis moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a switch hit for a single run. A run out chance but Lucknow Super Giants survive the attempt from Jurel's throw. Not an easy chance for Jurel.

3.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot and skies a flick back behind square for 6 runs.

3.2 4 And again! Length ball, outside off. Inglis advances down the pitch and drives sloppily for 4 runs through point on the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Inglis gets forward and pulls for four runs behind square.

2.6 1 Archer pitches one up, outside off stump. Inglis advances and outside edges for one run behind point.

2.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

2.4 . Dropped in short by Archer, on a good line. Marsh moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a pull

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Archer, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

2.2 3 Back of a length from Archer, on line. Inglis advances down the pitch and plays a poor pull for three runs. Tidy work in the field by Jaiswal prevents a certain boundary.

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Inglis pushes forward and scoops shakily behind square for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for one run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Inglis goes back and skies a cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Inglis gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.3 . Back of a length from Mishra, on line. Inglis gets forward and plays a pull

1.2 . Good length from Mishra, outside off once more. Inglis pushes forward but decides to allow that one to through to Jurel without playing a shot

1.2 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mishra, on leg stump and angled across. Inglis gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.1 1 wide

0.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump. Marsh shuffles down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh advances and cuts for 4 runs.

0.4 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Inglis moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mishra. Not an easy chance for Mishra.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Inglis rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot and pulls