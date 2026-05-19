Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 19.05.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

225

LSG
LSG

220

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Suryavanshi Vaibhav9338710244.74
Jurel Dhruvwicket keeper533833139.47
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Khan Mohsinbowler403117.7500
Yadav Mayankbowler4050012.500

Latest Highlights

19.1
6

MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut for a half dozen runs.

18.6
1

DROPPED! Full toss, on a good line. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Pooran.

18.5
.

Full, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets forward and drives through the off side field.

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