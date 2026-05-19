Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 19.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Suryavanshi Vaibhav
|93
|38
|7
|10
|244.74
|Jurel Dhruvwicket keeper
|53
|38
|3
|3
|139.47
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Khan Mohsinbowler
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|0
|0
|Yadav Mayankbowler
|4
|0
|50
|0
|12.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.1
6
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut for a half dozen runs.
18.6
1
DROPPED! Full toss, on a good line. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Pooran.
18.5
.
Full, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets forward and drives through the off side field.