Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 19.05.2026

T20Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

225

LSG
LSG

220

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, May 19, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersSuryavanshi Vaibhav, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Jurel Dhruv, Ferreira Donovan, Dubey Shubham, Shanaka Dasun, Archer Jofra, Sharma Sandeep, Mishra Sushant, Sharma Brijesh, Punja Yash Raj, Singh Yudhvir, Perala Aman Rao, Bishnoi Ravi, Parag Riyan
BenchBurger Nandre, Curran Sam, Deshpande Tushar, Hetmyer Shimron, Jadeja Ravindra, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Singh Ravi

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

PlayersMarsh Mitchell, Pooran Nicholas, Badoni Ayush, Pant Rishabh, Samad Abdul, Ahmed Shahbaz, Khan Mohsin, Yadav Mayank, Singh Akash Maharaj, Yadav Prince, Singh Rathi Digvesh, Inglis Josh, Choudhary M, Siddharth Manimaran, Singh Himmat, Kulkarni Arshin
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Hasaranga Wanindu, Khan Avesh, Markram Aiden, Nortje Anrich, Raghuwanshi Akshat, Shami Mohammed, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tiwari Naman

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End