19.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

19.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Noor Ahmad. He pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

19.4 W OUT! Hinge, Praful gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Livingstone on the off side.

19.3 1 Free hit. Yorker, outside off stump again. Kamboj pushes forward and edges on the leg side for one run.

19.3 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Kamboj moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

19.2 1lb Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Overton gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

19.1 2 Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Overton pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

18.6 2 Full, outside off once more. Kamboj gets forward and punches a bad drive on the on side for 2 runs.

18.6 1w Wide. Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off again. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Kumar Reddy pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward and eases a wild drive through the on side field for a single run.

18.3 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for a single run.

18.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Overton pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

18.1 . Yorker, on a good line once again. Overton gets forward and eases a drive

17.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Overton gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

17.5 2 Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off. Overton goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Ishan Kishan.

17.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Overton moves down the pitch and plays a flick for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Verma.

17.3 . CHANCE! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Overton. He gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick. There's an attempt at a run out from Arora's throw.

17.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Overton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Full, outside off stump again. Kamboj gets forward and inside edges behind square on the on side for a run.

16.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

16.5 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Dube moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Overton gets forward and drives for 1 run.

16.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Overton rocks back and plays a bad cut

16.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

16.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Dube. He goes back and leg glances for a run.

16.2 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump.

16.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. Overton gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

15.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Dube gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.5 1 Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Overton gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Short gets forward and flicks, but is impressively caught by Verma

15.3 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Dube gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.2 2 Malinga drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Dube rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Dube gets forward and edges for four runs behind point.

14.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and eases a poor drive through the off side field.

14.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump. Dube gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

14.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Hussain, on line. Dube moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Short gets forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

14.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Short moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

14.1 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside leg once more. Dube goes back and leg glances for a single run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Hinge, Praful pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Short shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

13.5 1 Hinge, Praful pitches one up, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Dube pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs on the on side.

13.3 . Hinge, Praful drops one in short, pitching outside off. Dube rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

13.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Dube gets forward and punches a drive

13.1 1 Free hit. Full ball, on line. Short moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for one run.

13.1 3 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Short. He gets forward and leg glances for two runs.

12.6 1 Kumar Reddy now coming over the wicket to Short. Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

12.5 1 Kumar Reddy comes around the wicket to Dube. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Dube gets forward and drives for a single run.

12.4 1 Good length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off stump again. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

12.3 . Good length, outside off. Short gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

12.2 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dube gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Short gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward and edges for a single run.

11.4 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Good line and length. Brevis moves onto the front foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Livingstone down the ground.

11.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

11.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Short rocks back and pulls for one run.

11.1 . On a good line and length. Short gets forward and drives through the off side.

10.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Brevis goes back but watches it go through to Arora without playing a shot

10.5 . Short ball, outside off. Brevis gets on the back foot but decides to just let that one go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Malinga pitches one up, on line. SN Khan gets forward and lifts a mediocre flick, and is caught by Kumar Reddy

10.3 . Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off stump again. SN Khan moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

10.2 . Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off. SN Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.1 1 Full toss, on line once again. Short moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Short pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

9.5 1 Hussain pitches one up, on a good line. SN Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

9.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

9.3 2 Hussain pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. SN Khan gets forward and punches a mediocre drive on the on side for one run.

9.1 1 Full, on line. Short pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

8.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside leg. SN Khan rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

8.5 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. SN Khan gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side. Some wild fielding allows CHENNAI SUPER KINGS to run through for 1 overthrow.

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Short goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off. Short moves onto the front foot and outside edges

8.2 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump once more. Short gets on the back foot and inside edges

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. SN Khan gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside off stump once again. SN Khan rocks back and plays a cut for a run. Good fielding by Hussain results in a boundary being saved.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Short moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Short gets forward and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Livingstone.

7.3 2 Back of a length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Short goes back and drives for two runs through the off side.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. SN Khan pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. SN Khan pushes forward and lofts a drive down the ground for four runs.

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. SN Khan gets forward and outside edges for a run. The ball is misfielded by Ishan Kishan.

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. SN Khan gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Short rocks back and cuts for one run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. SN Khan goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump once more. SN Khan gets on the back foot and cuts through point for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Verma.

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off. SN Khan gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.6 1 Back of a length, on line. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a single run.

5.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Short gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Short rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

5.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. SN Khan gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

5.3 1w Wide. Short, pitching on a good line but angling sharply across SN Khan and down the leg side. He goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

5.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for a couple of runs.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull, and is caught by Arora

4.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Short gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off again. Short pushes forward and drives

4.4 W OUT! Kumar Reddy gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mhatre gets on the front foot and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Klaasen down the ground. What a catch by Klaasen!

4.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Gaikwad gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

4.2 2 On a good line and length. Gaikwad pushes forward and finesses a leg glance for 2 runs.

4.1 2 Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off. Gaikwad goes back and inside edges for 2 runs back behind square.

4.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Gaikwad gets forward but makes no contact while trying a flick

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, outside off once more. Mhatre gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

3.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump. Mhatre moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.5 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Hussain, outside off again. Mhatre gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Gaikwad steps away but misses while trying a late cut

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and leg glances

3.1 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. It beats the keeper and runs away to the rope for 5 wides.

2.6 4 And again! Good length from Hinge, Praful, outside off stump once more. Mhatre gets forward and drives for four runs.

2.5 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off stump. Mhatre pushes forward and lofts a drive down the ground for four runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Hinge, Praful, pitching outside off again. Mhatre pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

2.4 1w Wide. Hinge, Praful drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

2.4 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well outside off stump. Mhatre rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Hinge, Praful, pitching outside off once again. Mhatre moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mhatre pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

2.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mhatre moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kumar Reddy. Gaikwad gets forward and eases a drive for four runs past the bowler.

1.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

1.5 3 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Mhatre gets on the front foot and plays a drive for three runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Klaasen. Not an easy chance for Klaasen.

1.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mhatre goes back and drives

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mhatre moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Mhatre gets on the back foot and edges

1.1 W OUT! Kumar Reddy gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Samson goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Klaasen down the ground.

0.6 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off once again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Hinge, Praful drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

0.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Samson rocks back and cuts back behind point for one run. Fantastic fielding by Livingstone prevents a certain boundary.

0.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Hinge, Praful, pitching outside off. Samson rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs behind square.

19.6 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Livingstone gets on the front foot and flicks shakily, and is caught by Brevis

19.5 1b Full, outside off once again. Hinge, Praful gets on the front foot but watches it travel through to the keeper unchallenged, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.4 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kumar gets on the front foot and lifts a bad scoop, and is caught by Gurjapneet Singh behind square.

19.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Kumar gets forward and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Livingstone gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Kumar gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Kumar gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Kumar. He moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for a half dozen runs.

18.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Kumar gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kumar gets on the front foot and defends

18.2 . Yorker, outside off once more. Kumar pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off once more. Arora gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Brevis on the off side.

17.6 . Yorker, outside off. Livingstone moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

17.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Livingstone gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive

17.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Arora gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

17.3 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg. Livingstone gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

17.2 W OUT! Kamboj finds a way through! Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Klaasen pushes forward and edges, the ball gets through, and Klaasen is bowled

17.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Arora moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

16.5 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump once more. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

16.4 2 Good length from Overton, outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

16.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Klaasen rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Klaasen steps back and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

16.2 1 Overton pitches one up, outside off once again. Arora pushes forward and plays a drive for a single run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Arora moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

15.5 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Arora rocks back and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a cut

15.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Klaasen goes back and pulls for one run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Arora rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

15.2 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside leg and angling across Klaasen. He rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Klaasen brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good length, outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Arora gets forward but decides to just let that one travel through to Samson without playing a shot

14.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off once again. Arora gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

14.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Arora gets forward and drives averagely through the off side field.

14.3 1 Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen pushes forward and flicks for one run.

14.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Klaasen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Good length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off stump. Arora gets on the front foot and defends through the off side for a single run.

13.6 1 Good line and length. Arora gets forward and leg glances for one run.

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off once again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is spectacularly caught by Short

13.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

13.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen gets forward and leg glances for two runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Overton, outside off stump again. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 1 run.

12.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Klaasen goes back and outside edges

12.5 4 FOUR! Noor Ahmad now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off again. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lofts a switch hit behind point on the off side for four runs.

12.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and lifts a drive on the on side for a run.

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy rocks back and defends

12.2 2 Good line and length. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 2 runs.

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Klaasen goes back and pulls for a single run.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets forward and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Klaasen goes back and drives for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

11.3 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. Klaasen rocks back and drives poorly

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

11.1 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Klaasen pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

10.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.

10.5 2 Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

10.4 2 Good line and length. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a couple of runs.

10.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Klaasen rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

10.2 1 Good length from Overton, outside off stump once more. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and defends down the ground for a run.

10.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Verma goes back and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Noor Ahmad

9.6 1 Noor Ahmad comes around the wicket to Verma. Length ball, pitching outside off. Verma moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, on line. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Klaasen gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Verma moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Klaasen goes back and punches a drive for one run.

8.6 . On a good line and length from Gurjapneet Singh. Verma goes back and defends

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Klaasen. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

8.4 . Good length from Gurjapneet Singh, outside off again. Klaasen gets on the front foot but allows the ball to travel through to Samson unchallenged

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching on a good line again. Klaasen goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.1 . Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and drives

7.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and edges. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Abhishek Sharma is given out.

7.5 1lb Full, outside leg. Klaasen pushes forward and flicks averagely back behind square for a leg bye.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Abhishek Sharma creates space and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

7.3 2 Overton pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

7.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

6.6 1lb Good length from Noor Ahmad, outside leg and angling across. Klaasen gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

6.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a pull for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dube.

6.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

6.3 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside leg. Klaasen gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off.

6.1 4 Noor Ahmad pitches one up, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but watches it travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball rolls away from Samson for 4 byes.

5.6 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Gaikwad down the ground.

5.5 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off stump. Head pushes forward and drives shakily, and is spectacularly caught by Gaikwad down the ground.

5.4 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Head gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Head gets forward and leg glances for 4 runs.

5.2 . Mukesh Choudhary now coming around the wicket to Head. Good length, outside off stump. Head moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off. Head moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 6 SIX MORE! 50 up for Abhishek Sharma by clearing the rope! Short of a length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side.

4.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from Short once more. Abhishek Sharma creates room and skies a drive for six runs over the off side.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside leg and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He creates space and drives over the off side field for four runs.

4.3 4 And another! Short pitches one up, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Short, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and lofts a drive past the bowler for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Head moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

3.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Kamboj, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

3.5 4 FOUR! Kamboj pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He backs away and lifts a drive over the off side for four runs.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off. Head goes back and cuts for one run.

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot and pulls

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Head gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Head moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

2.6 1 Good length from Short, outside off. Head backs away and drives through the off side for a single run.

2.5 . Good length from Short, pitching outside off. Head advances and drives. Tidy work in the field by Short results in a single run being saved.

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Head moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and edges behind square for a run.

2.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

2.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Head pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run.

1.6 1lb Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Head goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

1.5 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off. Head goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

1.4 . Short, outside off stump. Head ducks under it

1.3 1 On a good line and length again. Abhishek Sharma goes back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

1.2 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for two runs.

1.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

0.6 . Back of a length from Short, outside off once more. Head gets on the back foot and cuts

0.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Head goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

0.5 1 Back of a length from Short, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma steps back and drives for a single run.

0.4 1 Short pitches one up, on a good line. Head moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run straight down the ground.

0.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Head rocks back and plays a cut through point.

0.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.