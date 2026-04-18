Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 18.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Short Mattall rounder
|34
|30
|3
|0
|113.33
|Mhatre Ayush
|30
|13
|5
|1
|230.77
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Reddy Nithishbatsman
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|3
|0
|Hinge Prafulbowler
|4
|0
|60
|1
|15
|2
|2
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.
19.5
1
Full ball, outside leg and angled across Noor Ahmad. He pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.
19.4
W
OUT! Hinge, Praful gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Livingstone on the off side.