Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 18.04.2026

T20Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

194

CSK
CSK

184

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Short Mattall rounder343030113.33
Mhatre Ayush301351230.77
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Reddy Nithishbatsman403127.7530
Hinge Prafulbowler406011522

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

19.5
1

Full ball, outside leg and angled across Noor Ahmad. He pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

19.4
W

OUT! Hinge, Praful gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Livingstone on the off side.

Read all highlights