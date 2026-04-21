19.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Ngidi gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Madushanka on the on side.

19.5 W OUT! Dubey, Harsh breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rizvi gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Madushanka

19.4 1lb Good length from Dubey, Harsh, outside off again. Kuldeep Yadav shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 1 leg bye.

19.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rizvi rocks back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

19.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a sweep for 1 run.

19.1 W OUT! Dubey, Harsh breaks through! Good line and length. Patel gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Kumar Reddy on the on side.

18.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Patel gets forward and defends for a single run.

18.5 1 Yorker, on line. Rizvi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Patel moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a run.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Rizvi rocks back and guides a glance behind point on the off side for a run.

18.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rizvi moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

18.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rizvi rocks back and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

17.5 . Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off. AR Sharma gets forward and drives

17.5 1w Wide. Malinga pitches one up, too wide outside off.

17.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Malinga, pitching well outside off stump. AR Sharma rocks back but misses while attempting to play a ramp

17.4 4 FOUR! Malinga pitches one up, on a good line. AR Sharma pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square.

17.3 . Full ball, outside off. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

17.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for two runs.

17.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Rizvi moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

16.5 2 On a good line and length from Dubey, Harsh. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

16.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. AR Sharma gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a switch hit. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and AR Sharma is not out.

16.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Rizvi moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a single run.

16.2 2 DROPPED! Full, outside off again. Rizvi moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive for a pair of runs on the off side. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Verma.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

15.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. AR Sharma gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

15.5 W OUT! Malinga breaks through! Good length, outside off once more. Stubbs gets on the back foot and switch hits shakily, and is caught by Hussain behind point.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malinga, outside off stump. Stubbs goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Abhishek Sharma costing Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 runs.

15.3 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs rocks back and reverse sweeps averagely back behind point for a pair of runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line once more. Stubbs gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

15.1 1 Good line and length. Rizvi pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg. Rizvi gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

14.5 1 Good line and length from Hussain. Stubbs gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

14.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Rizvi gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

14.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Stubbs gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Rizvi. He gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a flick behind square for a single run. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is upheld.

13.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Rizvi pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Rizvi moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs on the on side.

13.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Rizvi gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded costing Sunrisers Hyderabad one run.

13.3 . Good length from Kumar Reddy, outside off stump again. Rizvi gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and drives for a single run.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

12.6 1 Good line and length from Madushanka. Stubbs gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside leg. Rizvi pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. Rizvi rocks back and ramps for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Stubbs gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rizvi gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Rizvi gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

11.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs pushes forward and drives on the off side.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Rizvi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.4 1 Full, on a good line. Stubbs gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 1 run.

11.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Rizvi moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side.

11.1 6 SIX! Kumar pitches one up, outside off once again. Rizvi gets forward and drives for six runs down the ground.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Stubbs gets forward and drives down the ground.

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rizvi gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.3 . Full toss, outside leg and angled across Stubbs. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

10.2 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line once more. Miller moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Miller has to depart

10.1 W OUT! Malinga breaks through! Good line and length from Malinga. Nitish Rana gets forward and drives, but is caught by Abhishek Sharma on the leg side.

9.6 . Good length, outside off. Rizvi pushes forward and drives on the off side.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rizvi gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

9.4 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Full toss, on line. KL Rahul pushes forward and skies a flick, but is caught by Abhishek Sharma behind square.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

9.2 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nitish Rana gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

9.1 4 FOUR! 50 up for Nitish Rana in emphatic style! Good length, outside off stump once more. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

8.6 6 SIX! Kumar Reddy drops one in short, outside off stump. KL Rahul backs away and cuts behind point for 6 runs.

8.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

8.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul goes back but misses while trying a cut

8.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

8.2 1 Good line and length once again. Nitish Rana pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Kumar Reddy. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

7.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for four runs.

7.5 6 DROPPED! Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Kumar Reddy. A really hard chance for Kumar Reddy there.

7.4 6 FOUR! Good line and length but angling across. Nitish Rana gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nitish Rana. He gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off but angling across KL Rahul. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Madushanka. KL Rahul gets forward and flicks for a run.

6.5 1 Yorker, on line. Nitish Rana gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

6.4 . Full, pitching outside leg. Nitish Rana pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

6.4 1 wide

6.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

6.3 . Short, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana goes back but misses while attempting a pull

6.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

6.2 2 Full toss, outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and drives for two runs on the on side.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for one run.

5.6 . Hussain pitches one up, on a good line. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.5 . Good length from Hussain, outside off. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point.

5.4 . Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Nitish Rana steps back but decides to just let the ball through to the keeper untouched

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Nitish Rana. He moves onto the front foot and drives

5.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nitish Rana rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back through point.

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nitish Rana. He ducks

4.5 1 On a good line and length but angled across KL Rahul. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Malinga pitches one up, outside off again. KL Rahul pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs.

4.3 . DROPPED! Full, outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives averagely. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Malinga.

4.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side for a single run.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and glances for one run behind point.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Nitish Rana pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

3.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nitish Rana gets forward and skies a drive over the off side for 6 runs.

3.4 1 Good length from Kumar Reddy, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

3.3 1 Kumar Reddy pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Nitish Rana gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

3.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana gets on the front foot and drives

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Nitish Rana pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for a run.

2.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Nitish Rana. He rocks back and pulls poorly

2.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

2.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Nitish Rana gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

2.3 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Nitish Rana. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Madushanka, on line. Nitish Rana ducks out of the way and is struck on the gloves while trying to defend for 4 runs back behind square.

2.1 W OUT! Madushanka breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Livingstone on the off side.

1.6 1 On a good length, outside leg. Nissanka pushes forward and guides a leg glance for a run back behind square.

1.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. KL Rahul gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. KL Rahul gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

0.6 . Madushanka pitches one up, outside off again. Nissanka pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Nissanka gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

0.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. KL Rahul pushes forward and defends

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

0.1 . Good line and length from Madushanka. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

19.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

19.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

19.3 1 Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen gets on the front foot and scoops for a single run back behind square.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off once more. Klaasen gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

19.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

18.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Klaasen. He gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

18.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

18.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive

18.3 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

18.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching on leg.

18.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Klaasen goes back and plays a cut for 1 run.

17.6 1 Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

17.5 6 SIX MORE! Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaasen pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

17.4 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward and plays a drive for 6 runs.

17.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma advances and drives for a single run on the off side.

17.2 . Yorker, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a drive. Delhi Capitals appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. Delhi Capitals call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

17.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

16.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets forward and lifts a switch hit for 4 runs behind point.

16.5 1 Yorker, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Klaasen gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He gets forward and outside edges for a single run over the on side field.

16.2 2 Good length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and plays a drive for a pair of runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

15.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

15.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

15.3 . Full toss, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.2 . Ngidi pitches one up, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

15.1 2 On a good length, outside off once more. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives through the off side for two runs.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a flick for one run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

14.4 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive. Ishan Kishan is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Nitish Rana.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Stubbs costing Delhi Capitals a couple of runs.

14.2 6 SIX MORE! Abhishek Sharma brings up his hundred in emphatic style! Good length from Nitish Rana, pitching outside leg. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

14.1 6 SIX! Full, on line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for six runs.

13.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for 1 run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

13.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for a run.

13.3 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and lofts a cut back behind point for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but allows it to through to the keeper without playing a shot

13.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and defends for one run.

12.4 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

12.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mukesh Kumar, pitching well outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

12.2 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump once again. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

12.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends

11.6 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

11.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching on a good line.

11.2 . Natarajan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but watches that one through to KL Rahul untouched

11.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

10.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

10.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

10.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.2 4 And again! On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav but angling across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

10.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and cuts back through point.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and guides a square cut for a run.

9.3 1 Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

9.2 1 Nitish Rana pitches one up, on line. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and drives for 1 run.

9.1 1 Nitish Rana pitches one up, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

8.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

8.4 6 SIX! Good length from Patel, outside off. Head moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

8.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

8.1 2 Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty! Patel pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs. Delhi Capitals appeal, however the umpire says not out.

7.6 2 Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Head gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a pair of runs.

7.5 . Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Head gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot but watches that one through to the keeper

7.1 1 Kuldeep Yadav pitches one up, outside off. Head moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Head gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.5 1 Full, pitching on leg. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

6.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Head shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

6.3 2 Patel pitches one up, outside off stump. Head gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

6.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

6.1 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside leg and angled across Head. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

5.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

5.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for a run.

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

5.3 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a drive on the on side.

5.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Head gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Nitish Rana pitches one up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Head moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

4.5 . Good length from Nitish Rana, pitching outside off. Head rocks back and drives

4.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Head pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.4 . Good length from Nitish Rana, outside leg. Head shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick

4.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.2 6 SIX MORE! On a good line and length from Nitish Rana. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for six runs on the off side.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.5 . Full toss, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

3.3 . Full toss, on line once more. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives through the leg side field.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He gets forward and flicks for four runs.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Head pushes forward and punches a drive for one run back through point.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off once more. Abhishek Sharma advances and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 . Back of a length from Mukesh Kumar, outside leg and angled across. Abhishek Sharma advances but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

2.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Head gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

2.3 . Good line and length from Mukesh Kumar. Head pushes forward and eases a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Head. He rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.1 2 Good line and length from Mukesh Kumar again. Head rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Nitish Rana once again. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.5 1 On a good line and length from Nitish Rana but angled across. Head goes back and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

1.4 . Good length from Nitish Rana, outside off. Head goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

1.3 . Length ball, outside off. Head gets on the back foot and punches a drive

1.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

1.1 . Good length from Nitish Rana, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

0.6 2 Good length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Head rocks back and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

0.5 . Good length from Mukesh Kumar, outside off stump once again. Head gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Head gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Head rocks back and defends

0.2 1 Full, on line. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives behind point for a run.