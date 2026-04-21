Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 21.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rana Nitishbatsman
|57
|30
|7
|3
|190
|Rizvi Sameerbatsman
|41
|28
|2
|2
|146.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Reddy Nithishbatsman
|4
|0
|57
|0
|14.25
|1
|0
|Malinga Eshanbowler
|4
|0
|32
|4
|8
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Ngidi gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Madushanka on the on side.
19.5
W
OUT! Dubey, Harsh breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rizvi gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Madushanka
19.4
1lb
Good length from Dubey, Harsh, outside off again. Kuldeep Yadav shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 1 leg bye.