Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 21.04.2026

T20Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

242

DC
DC

195

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rana Nitishbatsman573073190
Rizvi Sameerbatsman412822146.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Reddy Nithishbatsman4057014.2510
Malinga Eshanbowler40324820

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Ngidi gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Madushanka on the on side.

19.5
W

OUT! Dubey, Harsh breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rizvi gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Madushanka

19.4
1lb

Good length from Dubey, Harsh, outside off again. Kuldeep Yadav shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 1 leg bye.

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