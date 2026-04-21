Match details Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 21.04.2026

T20Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

242

DC
DC

195

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, April 21, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

PlayersSharma Abhishek, Head Travis, Kishan Ishan, Klaasen Heinrich, Arora Salil, Verma Aniket, Reddy Nithish, Kumar Shivang, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Hussain Sakib, Malinga Eshan
BenchAnsari Zeeshan, Carse Brydon, Coetzee Gerald, Cummins Pat, Edwards Jack, Fuletra Krains, Hinge Praful, Kumar Amit, Livingstone Liam, Mavi Shivam, Mendis Kamindu, Patel Harshal, Payne David, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Tarmale Onkar, Unadkat Jaydev

Delhi Capitals Squad

PlayersRahul KL, Nissanka Pathum, Rizvi Sameer, Patel Axar, Miller David, Stubbs Tristan, Rana Nitish, Ngidi Lungi, Yadav Kuldeep Singh, Natarajan Thangarasu, Kumar Mukesh
BenchChameera Dushmantha, Duckett Ben, Jamieson Kyle, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Nabi Aquib, Nair Karun, Nigam Vipraj, Parikh Sahil, Porel Abhishek, Sharma Ashutosh, Shaw Prithvi, Starc Mitchell, Tiwari Madhav, Vijay Tripurana

Venue Guide

StadiumRajiv Gandhi International Stadium
CityHyderabad
Capacity55000
EndsShiv lal Yadav End
Hosts toVVS Laxman End