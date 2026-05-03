18.2 4 And again! Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside leg. Rinku Singh advances down the pitch and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Rinku Singh shuffles down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs.

18.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

17.6 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rinku Singh. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. Rinku Singh steps back but decides to allow it to go through to Ishan Kishan without offering a shot

17.4 . Hussain pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Rinku Singh advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

17.3 . Short of a length, on line. Rinku Singh backs away but decides to just let that one through to the keeper

17.2 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside leg stump. Green goes back and glances for a run behind square.

17.1 5 CHANCE! Good length from Hussain, pitching near leg stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run. A run out chance but Kolkata Knight Riders survive the attempt. The missed run out attempt is costly, as the ball goes to the boundary for four overthrows.

16.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green goes back and defends

16.5 2 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 2 runs.

16.4 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Raghuvanshi gets forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Malinga on the off side.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off once more. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the on side field.

16.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and cuts back through point for 1 run.

15.6 . Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh ducks

15.5 1 Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Raghuvanshi goes back and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

15.5 2w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. It beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Raghuvanshi rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

15.2 1 Back of a length from Cummins, outside off stump. Rinku Singh rocks back and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

15.1 1lb Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Raghuvanshi. He goes back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

14.6 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hussain, pitching on a good line. Rahane moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Smaran

14.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run behind point.

14.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

14.4 1 Back of a length from Hussain, outside off. Rahane moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run back behind point.

14.3 . Back of a length from Hussain, pitching near leg stump. Rahane moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square.

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Rahane rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting a glance

14.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for one run.

13.6 1 50 comes up for Raghuvanshi! Full, outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Rahane moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

13.3 . Back of a length from Patel, outside off. Rahane advances but swings and misses while trying a cut

13.2 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching on a good line. Raghuvanshi goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

13.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi rocks back and cuts back through point.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi rocks back and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

12.5 1 Good length from Kumar, on leg stump and angled across. Rahane goes back and drives through the off side field for one run.

12.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Rahane moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

12.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.2 . Full, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets forward and outside edges

11.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and pulls for one run behind square.

11.5 4 And again! Pitched up, on a good line again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and glances behind square on the on side for four runs.

11.3 . Malinga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Raghuvanshi rocks back and flicks

11.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi goes back and punches a drive on the off side.

10.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Raghuvanshi rocks back and pulls for one run.

10.5 . Full, on line. Raghuvanshi rocks back and edges

10.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rahane moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

10.3 1 Cummins now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He goes back and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off again. Rahane gets on the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a run back behind square.

10.1 1 Good length, outside off again. Raghuvanshi rocks back and flicks a glance for a run.

9.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Rahane rocks back and pulls averagely for a single run.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

9.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Rahane gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.3 1 Hussain pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Rahane pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

9.1 . On a good length, outside leg. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but Raghuvanshi is given not out.

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Kumar again. Raghuvanshi rocks back and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

8.5 2 Good line and length from Kumar. Raghuvanshi rocks back and cuts late for a pair of runs behind point.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Rahane pushes forward and drives shakily for a single run.

8.2 1 Good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a single run.

8.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Rahane gets forward and drives for a single run over the on side field.

7.6 1 Full toss, on line. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run down the ground.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg once more. Raghuvanshi rocks back and guides a leg glance behind square for a single run.

7.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Patel, too wide outside leg. Raghuvanshi rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Rahane gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Raghuvanshi goes back and guides a cut back behind point for one run.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Rahane gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rahane moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

6.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rahane gets on the back foot and drives

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi rocks back and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rahane gets forward and drives for 1 run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rahane gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Kumar. Raghuvanshi goes back and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

5.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

5.6 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Raghuvanshi moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a flick

5.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on leg. Raghuvanshi rocks back and hooks for a half dozen runs behind square.

5.4 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Rahane moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.3 1 On a good line and length from Malinga. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

5.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, on leg stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and hooks for 6 runs behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Rahane gets on the back foot and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

4.5 1 Good length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.3 . Full, on line. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and drives

4.2 . Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward and inside edges

4.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Rahane. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

3.6 W OUT! Caught. Cummins pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. FH Allen rocks back and flicks shakily, and is caught by Klaasen

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. FH Allen rocks back and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

3.2 2 Cummins pitches one up, on line. FH Allen pushes forward and edges for 2 runs.

3.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.1 5w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off. FH Allen moves down the pitch and misses while attempting to play a ramp, but the ball beats Ishan Kishan and runs away to the boundary for 5 wides.

2.6 2 Yorker, outside off once more. Rahane moves down the pitch and glances through point for two runs.

2.5 . Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the front foot and drives

2.4 . Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rahane pushes forward and edges

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside leg. Rahane rocks back and flicks for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Rahane pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cummins, on leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets on the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for four runs.

1.5 . Back of a length from Cummins, outside off stump once more. FH Allen rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, however FH Allen is given not out.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward and defends

1.2 1 Short of a length, on line but angled across. Rahane moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

1.1 1 On a good line and length. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

0.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. FH Allen gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

0.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rahane moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

0.4 . Pitched up, on line. Rahane gets forward and punches a drive

0.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump. FH Allen rocks back and finesses a leg glance for 1 run.

0.2 1 Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Rahane pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

0.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Rahane gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

18.6 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi gets the wicket! Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off. Patel moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Vaibhav Arora back behind square.

18.5 1 Good line and length. Malinga moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

18.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Malinga pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Patel goes back and drives for a run.

18.2 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump once more. Patel moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

18.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Patel moves onto the back foot and glances for four runs behind point on the off side.

17.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Malinga creates space but decides to let it through to Raghuvanshi without offering a shot

17.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

17.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Malinga gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

17.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Malinga gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

17.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Malinga rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.2 . Good length, outside off. Malinga rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kumar moves onto the back foot and edges. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Kumar is given out.

16.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Cummins pushes forward and drives sloppily. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is overturned, and Cummins has to go.

16.5 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Cummins. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Cummins rocks back and drives for 6 runs.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Kumar gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Cummins rocks back and glances behind square for 1 run.

16.1 . Good line and length. Cummins goes back and drives

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and punches a poor drive, and is caught by Anukul Roy on the off side.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line once more. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive over the leg side field for six runs.

15.4 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Cummins pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Cummins goes back but allows that one to go through to Raghuvanshi without offering a shot

15.2 2 Narine pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Cummins gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs behind square on the leg side. The ball is misfielded.

15.1 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, outside off. Arora moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Arora is bowled

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Arora moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

14.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Ishan Kishan goes back and guides a cut

14.3 1 Good length, outside off. Arora gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run behind point on the off side.

14.2 . Back of a length, on line but angled across. Arora rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

14.1 1 Good line and length from Kartik Tyagi. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

13.6 . Varun pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Arora pushes forward and defends

13.5 . Varun pitches one up, outside off again. Arora gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.4 W OUT! Varun gets the wicket! Varun pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Verma gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Rahane

13.3 4 FOUR! Varun pitches one up, outside off. Verma gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

13.2 . On a good line and length from Varun. Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 . Varun pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Verma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 . Back of a length from Green, outside off stump but angled across Ishan Kishan. He goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

12.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan rocks back and cuts

12.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg once more. Ishan Kishan goes back and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

12.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Green, pitching far outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

12.3 . Green comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Green, pitching near leg stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull back behind square.

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Verma goes back and glances for a run behind square.

12.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Verma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 1 Good length from Varun, pitching outside off stump. Verma moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.4 1b Varun now coming over the wicket to Verma. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Verma gets forward but misses while trying to defend, and the ball runs away from Raghuvanshi for a bye.

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Smaran advances down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Rahane down the ground.

11.2 . Varun now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Smaran gets on the front foot and outside edges

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for one run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. Smaran moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

10.5 . Green now coming around the wicket. Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Smaran pushes forward and drives through the off side.

10.4 W OUT! Green gets the wicket! Back of a length from Green, outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is spectacularly caught by Powell. What a catch by Powell!

10.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

10.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Klaasen goes back and plays a wild drive for a half dozen runs.

10.1 . Good length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

9.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Klaasen gets forward and edges down the ground.

9.5 . Length ball, outside off. Klaasen rocks back and drives

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Klaasen gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive

9.3 . Good length from Narine, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Klaasen rocks back and defends

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

9.1 . On a good line and length from Narine again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Head gets on the back foot and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Green on the on side.

8.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Head gets forward and skies a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

8.4 . On a good line and length from Varun. Head rocks back and inside edges

8.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

8.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

8.2 4 FOUR MORE! Varun now coming over the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Good line and length. Ishan Kishan rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

7.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Head gets on the front foot and edges

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a glance over the on side field for one run.

7.4 1 Vaibhav Arora now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off. Head rocks back and cuts for a run.

7.3 1 Vaibhav Arora now coming over the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Full toss, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and outside edges through point for one run.

7.1 1 Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

6.6 6 SIX! 50 for Head in emphatic style! Full, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

6.5 1 Varun pitches one up, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

6.4 1 Good length from Varun, outside off stump. Head rocks back and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Head gets forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Anukul Roy costing Kolkata Knight Riders 2 runs.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and defends

5.6 . Good line and length from Kartik Tyagi once more. Head moves onto the back foot and inside edges

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He goes back and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Ishan Kishan goes back and lifts a late cut for four runs behind point.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

5.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

5.1 . Back of a length, on line once again. Head gets on the back foot and drives

4.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Head rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Head gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.

4.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and flicks a glance back behind point for 1 run.

4.1 . Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and glances through point for 1 run.

3.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the back foot and glances for a single run behind square.

3.5 . Good length from Kartik Tyagi, on leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and edges straight down the ground.

3.4 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma goes back and edges, and is caught by Green

3.3 1 Good length, outside leg. Head rocks back and edges back behind square for a single run.

3.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside leg stump and angling far across Head. He goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

3.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma goes back and edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump again. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

2.6 . Pitched up, outside leg. Head advances and drives through the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Head. He gets forward and drives on the leg side for four runs.

2.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Head gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs back behind square.

2.3 . Good line and length from Narine again. Head goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

2.2 . Full, on leg stump and angling across. Head gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and glances for one run.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and skies a pull back behind square for four runs.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Vaibhav Arora now coming around the wicket to Head. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Head rocks back and outside edges for four runs on the off side.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head rocks back and plays a poor pull

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Head goes back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

1.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for 1 run.

0.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and drives for one run.

0.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

0.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

0.3 1 Narine pitches one up, on a good line. Head gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.