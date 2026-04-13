18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Burger gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

18.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Deshpande goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

18.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Deshpande gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.2 1 Back of a length from Malinga, outside off stump. Burger moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

18.1 . Malinga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Burger moves onto the back foot and defends

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Deshpande rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.5 2 Yorker, on a good line. Deshpande gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs through the leg side field.

17.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Burger rocks back and defends for 1 run.

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Burger moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

17.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Deshpande rocks back and inside edges behind square for a run.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off once again. Deshpande rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

16.6 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Good length from Hussain, pitching outside off stump. Ravi Bishnoi moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

16.5 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Archer pushes forward and plays a sloppy scoop, and is caught by Hinge, Praful behind point.

16.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Deshpande gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Archer pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

16.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Archer gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Archer pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Deshpande gets forward and eases a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

15.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off. Deshpande gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Deshpande gets on the back foot and defends

15.3 W OUT! Caught. Half-tracker, outside off stump. Jadeja rocks back and edges. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Jadeja has to go.

15.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Archer. He rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump once again. Jadeja gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

14.6 W OUT! Hussain gets one through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ferreira gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.5 2 Dropped in short by Hussain, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a pair of runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

14.3 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Ferreira pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

14.2 . Back of a length from Hussain, outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

14.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

13.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Jadeja rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

13.5 1w Wide. Malinga drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

13.4 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and flicks for two runs.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira goes back and punches a drive for a run.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

13.1 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ferreira gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

12.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Ferreira rocks back and inside edges for a run back behind square.

12.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off once more. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side. Sloppy fielding by Ishan Kishan is costly, as the ball goes to the boundary for four overthrows.

12.4 . Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Jadeja goes back and guides a cut. A mistake in the field allows Jadeja and Ferreira to run through for one overthrow.

12.2 4 FOUR! Kumar Reddy drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.1 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

11.6 . Good length from Dubey, Harsh, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira pushes forward and drives

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and slices a cut

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Dubey, Harsh, outside off once again. Ferreira pushes forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

11.3 4 And again! Fifty comes up for Ferreira in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

11.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Ferreira gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.6 1 Good length, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kumar. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

10.3 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off once more. Ferreira pushes forward and drives for six runs.

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ferreira gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a single run.

9.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Jadeja gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

9.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Jadeja rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

9.3 . Good length from Dubey, Harsh, pitching outside off stump again. Jadeja rocks back and edges

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

9.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

8.6 1 Good length from Kumar, on leg stump and angled across Jadeja. He rocks back and defends on the on side for a run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Jadeja gets forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run through point.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ferreira goes back and guides a cut

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

7.5 2 Good length, outside off stump again. Ferreira gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

7.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ferreira rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Jadeja pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

7.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Jadeja goes back and plays a flick for two runs.

7.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.6 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kumar. Ferreira goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.4 2 Good length from Kumar, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

6.3 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Ferreira goes back and punches a drive

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

6.1 . On a good length, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Jadeja pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but Jadeja is given not out.

5.6 1 On a good line and length but angled across Jadeja. He goes back and flicks for 1 run behind square.

5.5 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jadeja rocks back and flicks for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Malinga drops one in short, on line. Ferreira rocks back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

4.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Ferreira gets on the back foot and defends for a single run on the on side.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.4 . Dropped in short by Hinge, Praful, pitching on a good line. Ferreira goes back and pulls

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Hinge, Praful, pitching outside off stump once again. Ferreira gets forward and drives for six runs through the off side.

4.2 . Short of a length, outside off again. Ferreira gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1w Wide. Very short, pitching far outside leg.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, outside leg once again. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

3.5 . Dropped in short by Hussain, pitching on a good line. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and defends

3.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, on line once again.

3.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

3.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ferreira gets on the back foot and edges past the bowler for one run.

3.2 . Back of a length from Hussain, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the back foot and defends

3.1 1 Short of a length, on line but angling across Jadeja. He moves onto the back foot and defends for one run on the leg side.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Parag pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Parag moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Parag moves onto the front foot and defends

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Good length from Hinge, Praful, pitching outside off again. Parag gets on the front foot but allows that one to through to Arora unchallenged

2.2 1w Wide. Hinge, Praful drops one in short, pitching well outside off stump.

2.1 . Short ball, outside off stump. Parag rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

1.6 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a cut

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Hussain, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and lofts a mediocre cut, and is caught by Kumar Reddy back behind point.

1.3 . Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and guides a cut

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and cuts

1.1 . Back of a length from Hussain, outside off stump once again. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and defends

0.5 . Short of a length, outside off again. Pretorius rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.4 W OUT! Bowled. Dropped in short by Hinge, Praful, outside off stump. Jurel goes back and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Jurel has to go

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jurel gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 W OUT! Hinge, Praful breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Arora back behind square.

0.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Arora goes back and drives for a half dozen runs through the leg side field.

19.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Arora gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.5 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off. Verma is run out, after some tidy fielding by Deshpande.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Verma goes back and plays a shaky scoop for a run.

19.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Verma gets on the back foot and edges onto their body while trying a drive

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Verma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off once again. Verma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

19.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Verma pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Archer, outside off once again. Arora goes back and punches a drive on the off side for six runs.

18.5 . Bouncer, outside off stump. Arora gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

18.4 1 Yorker, on line. Verma gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Archer drops one in short, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Jurel

18.2 . Half-tracker, outside off once again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot but lets it pass through to Jurel

18.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Arora gets forward and drives for one run.

17.6 6 SIX! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a half dozen runs back behind square.

17.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Kumar Reddy rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

17.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Kumar Reddy rocks back and inside edges

17.4 6 SIX MORE! Full toss, outside off again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for six runs.

17.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Sandeep Sharma, outside off once more. Kumar Reddy goes back and plays a pull for six runs.

17.2 1 Sandeep Sharma drops one in short, outside off stump again. Arora goes back and plays a bad pull for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Arora goes back and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Arora pushes forward and defends back through point for 1 run.

16.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Arora gets on the back foot and defends

16.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Arora gets forward and edges

16.3 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line once more. Arora gets on the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy rocks back and plays a sloppy flick for one run behind square.

16.1 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump. Arora rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in 1 leg bye.

15.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Arora moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

15.5 W OUT! Deshpande gets the wicket! Yorker, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Parag on the off side.

15.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Kumar Reddy goes back and drives past the bowler for a single run.

15.3 6 SIX! Short, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

15.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Klaasen pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

15.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to pass through to the keeper

14.6 1 Good length from Burger, outside off stump. Klaasen pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

14.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaasen gets forward and drives through the off side for six runs.

14.4 . Good length from Burger, pitching outside off once again. Klaasen advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

14.2 1 Back of a length from Burger, on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Klaasen rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

13.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kumar Reddy rocks back and cuts for a run.

13.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and drives

13.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.2 W OUT! Sandeep Sharma gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and skies a sloppy pull, and is caught by Sandeep Sharma

13.1 1 Good length from Sandeep Sharma, outside off stump. Klaasen goes back and cuts for one run.

13.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

12.6 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for four runs.

12.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, on line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and flicks for four runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives behind point for four runs.

12.3 . Very short, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Klaasen goes back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Klaasen rocks back and drives for four runs.

11.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives for a couple of runs.

11.5 3 On a good length, outside off stump again. Klaasen rocks back and cuts through point for three runs.

11.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and drives for six runs.

11.3 . Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off stump once again. Klaasen steps away but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

11.2 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside leg stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a switch hit back behind point for a run.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

10.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on a good line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

10.3 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

10.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and outside edges

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.5 6 SIX! Ishan Kishan brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

9.4 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off stump again. Klaasen goes back and plays a cut for a run.

9.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.1 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off again. Klaasen goes back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

8.5 . Back of a length from Sandeep Sharma, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Sandeep Sharma, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Klaasen rocks back and drives for a run.

8.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and drives for one run on the off side.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Klaasen rocks back and drives through the on side field for a single run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the off side.

7.2 1 Good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

7.1 1 Good length, outside off. Klaasen gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.5 W OUT! Parag gets the wicket! Good line and length. Head moves down the pitch and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Ferreira on the on side.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Head advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

6.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Head goes back and eases a drive for one run.

5.6 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Head moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Bouncer, on a good line again. Head gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

5.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Head creates space and punches a mediocre drive

5.3 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a sloppy pull for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for four runs.

5.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run behind point.

4.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Head creates room and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

4.5 1 On a good line and length from Sandeep Sharma but angling across. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and punches a drive for six runs.

4.3 2 Full, on a good line. Ishan Kishan backs away and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

4.2 2 Short of a length, on line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive

3.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Head rocks back and plays a cut

3.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Head goes back but misses while trying a drive

3.4 1 Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

3.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a cut for a half dozen runs behind point.

3.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, on a good line. Head steps back and lifts a bad drive for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Archer.

3.1 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside leg. Head creates space and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jurel.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and inside edges

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a cut

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Archer, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

2.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Ishan Kishan advances and drives

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Head gets forward and drives

1.5 . Good length from Burger, pitching outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and drives

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Burger, outside off. Head steps back and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

1.3 . Burger drops one in short, on line. Head goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

1.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Head creates space and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and defends averagely

0.4 2 Good length from Archer, pitching outside leg stump again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good length from Archer, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper