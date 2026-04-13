Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 13.04.2026

T20Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

216

RR
RR

159

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ferreira Donovanwicket keeper694483156.82
Jadeja Ravindraall rounder453250140.63
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hinge Prafulbowler403448.520
Malinga Eshanbowler403127.7510

Latest Highlights

18.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Burger gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

18.4
1

Yorker, outside off. Deshpande goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

18.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Deshpande gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

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