Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 13.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ferreira Donovanwicket keeper
|69
|44
|8
|3
|156.82
|Jadeja Ravindraall rounder
|45
|32
|5
|0
|140.63
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hinge Prafulbowler
|4
|0
|34
|4
|8.5
|2
|0
|Malinga Eshanbowler
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.5
1
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Burger gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.
18.4
1
Yorker, outside off. Deshpande goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
18.3
.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Deshpande gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive