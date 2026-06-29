Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 29.06.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

193

WAS
WAS

190

15.1
4

Owen to Short, 4 runs

14.6
1

Aponso to Short, 1 run

14.5
.

Aponso to Short, 0 runs

14.4
1

Aponso to Hardie, 1 run

14.3
1

Aponso to Short, 1 run

14.2
.

Aponso to Short, 0 runs

14.1
6

Aponso to Short, 6 runs

13.6
.

Jansen to Hardie, 0 runs

13.5
4

Jansen to Hardie, 4 runs

13.4
4

Jansen to Hardie, 4 runs

13.3
1

Jansen to Short, 1 run

13.2
1

Jansen to Hardie, 1 run

13.1
4

Jansen to Hardie, 4 runs

12.6
1

Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run

12.5
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

12.4
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

12.3
1

Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run

12.2
4

Chaudhary to Hardie, 4 runs

12.1
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

11.6
.

Ferguson to Hardie, 0 runs

11.5
.

Ferguson to Hardie, 0 runs

11.4
1

Ferguson to Short, 1 run

11.3
1

Ferguson to Hardie, 1 run

11.2
6

Ferguson to Hardie, 6 runs

11.1
4

Ferguson to Hardie, 4 runs

10.6
1

Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run

10.5
.

Chaudhary to Hardie, 0 runs

10.4
.

Chaudhary to Hardie, 0 runs

10.3
.

Chaudhary to Hardie, 0 runs

10.2
2

Hardie defends for 2 runs.

10.1
1

Short plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.6
1

Aponso to Short, 1 run

9.5
3

Hardie defends for three runs.

9.4
1

Aponso to Short, 1 run

9.3
6

Aponso to Short, 6 runs

9.2
.

Aponso to Short, 0 runs

9.1
.

Aponso to Short, 0 runs

8.6
4

Chaudhary to Hardie, 4 runs

8.5
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

8.4
1

Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run

8.3
W

Chaudhary to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

8.2
1lb

Chaudhary to Short, leg bye, appeal

8.1
1

Chaudhary to Pretorius, 1 run

8.1
1

Chaudhary to Pretorius, wide

7.6
4

Owen to Short, 4 runs

7.5
1

Owen to Pretorius, 1 run

7.4
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

7.3
1

Owen to Pretorius, 1 run

7.2
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

7.1
1

Owen to Pretorius, 1 run

6.6
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

6.5
1

Chaudhary to Pretorius, 1 run

6.4
6

Chaudhary to Pretorius, 6 runs

6.3
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

6.2
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

6.1
1

Chaudhary to Pretorius, 1 run

5.6
1

Jansen to Pretorius, 1 run

5.5
1

Jansen to Short, 1 run

5.4
W

Jansen to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

5.3
.

Jansen to FH Allen, 0 runs

5.2
4

Jansen to FH Allen, 4 runs

5.1
6

Jansen to FH Allen, 6 runs

4.6
1

Ferguson to FH Allen, 1 run

4.6
1

Ferguson to FH Allen, wide

4.6
1

Ferguson to FH Allen, wide

4.5
1

Ferguson to Pretorius, 1 run

4.4
6

Ferguson to Pretorius, 6 runs

4.3
1

Ferguson to FH Allen, 1 run

4.2
.

Ferguson to FH Allen, 0 runs

4.1
4

Ferguson to FH Allen, 4 runs

3.6
4

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 4 runs

3.5
.

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs

3.4
6

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 6 runs

3.3
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run

3.2
6

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 6 runs

3.1
4

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 4 runs

2.6
1

Jansen to FH Allen, 1 run

2.5
.

Jansen to FH Allen, 0 runs

2.4
6

Jansen to FH Allen, 6 runs

2.3
1

Jansen to Pretorius, 1 run

2.2
.

Jansen to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.1
6

Jansen to Pretorius, 6 runs

1.6
6

Ferguson to FH Allen, 6 runs

1.5
.

Ferguson to FH Allen, 0 runs

1.4
4

Ferguson to FH Allen, 4 runs

1.3
1

Ferguson to Pretorius, 1 run

1.3
nb

No ball. FH Allen defends for 1 run.

1.2
1

Ferguson to Pretorius, 1 run

1.1
4

Ferguson to Pretorius, 4 runs

0.6
1

Aponso to Pretorius, 1 run

0.6
1

Aponso to Pretorius, wide

0.5
4

Aponso to Pretorius, 4 runs

0.4
6

Aponso to Pretorius, 6 runs

0.3
6

Aponso to Pretorius, 6 runs

0.2
6

Aponso to Pretorius, 6 runs

0.1
.

Aponso to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.6
2

Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs

19.6
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, wide

19.6
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, wide

19.5
6

Haris Rauf to Gous, 6 runs

19.4
1

Haris Rauf to Pienaar, bye

19.3
.

Haris Rauf to Pienaar, 0 runs

19.2
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run

19.1
.

Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs

18.6
.

Bartlett to Pienaar, 0 runs

18.5
4

Bartlett to Pienaar, 4 runs

18.4
2

Bartlett to Pienaar, 2 runs

18.3
1

Bartlett to Gous, 1 run

18.2
6

Bartlett to Gous, 6 runs

18.1
1

Bartlett to Pienaar, 1 run

17.6
1

Mudassar to Pienaar, 1 run

17.5
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

17.4
2

Mudassar to Gous, 2 runs

17.3
1

Mudassar to Pienaar, 1 run

17.2
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

17.1
6

Mudassar to Gous, 6 runs

16.6
.

Couch to Pienaar, 0 runs

16.5
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

16.4
6

Couch to Gous, 6 runs

16.3
1

Couch to Pienaar, 1 run

16.2
W

Couch to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)

15.6
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run

15.5
1

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 1 run

15.4
6

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 6 runs

15.3
2

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 2 runs

15.2
6

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 6 runs

15.1
.

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 0 runs

14.6
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

14.5
1

Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run

14.4
1

Bartlett to Gous, 1 run

14.3
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

14.2
1

Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run

14.1
4

Bartlett to Chaudhary, 4 runs

13.6
1

MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

13.5
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

13.5
1

MH Khan to Gous, wide

13.4
6

MH Khan to Gous, 6 runs

13.3
.

MH Khan to Gous, 0 runs

13.2
6

MH Khan to Gous, 6 runs

13.1
4

MH Khan to Gous, 4 runs

12.6
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

12.5
1

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 1 run

12.4
4

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 4 runs

12.3
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

12.2
1

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 1 run

12.1
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

11.6
.

MH Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs

11.5
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

11.4
.

MH Khan to Gous, 0 runs

11.3
1

MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

11.2
.

MH Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs

11.1
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

10.6
1

Short to Gous, 1 run

10.5
1

Short to Chaudhary, 1 run

10.4
.

Short to Chaudhary, 0 runs

10.3
2

Short to Chaudhary, 2 runs

10.2
W

Short to Chapman, appeal, wicket (caught - Chapman)

10.1
.

Short to Chapman, 0 runs

9.6
.

Hardie to Gous, 0 runs

9.5
1

Hardie to Chapman, 1 run

9.4
.

Hardie to Chapman, 0 runs

9.3
2

Hardie to Chapman, 2 runs

9.2
1

Hardie to Gous, 1 run

9.1
1

Hardie to Chapman, 1 run

8.6
1

Couch to Chapman, 1 run

8.5
2

Couch to Chapman, 2 runs

8.4
6

Couch to Chapman, 6 runs

8.3
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

8.2
4

Couch to Gous, 4 runs

8.1
1

Couch to Chapman, 1 run

7.6
.

Short to Gous, 0 runs

7.5
.

Short to Gous, 0 runs

7.4
6

Short to Gous, 6 runs

7.3
.

Short to Gous, 0 runs

7.2
1

Short to Chapman, 1 run

7.1
1

Short to Gous, 1 run

6.6
2

Mudassar to Chapman, 2 runs

6.5
.

Mudassar to Chapman, 0 runs

6.4
W

Mudassar to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)

6.3
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

6.2
1

Mudassar to Owen, 1 run

6.2
1

Mudassar to Owen, wide

6.1
.

Mudassar to Owen, 0 runs

5.6
.

Couch to Gous, 0 runs

5.5
.

Couch to Gous, 0 runs

5.4
1

Couch to Owen, 1 run

5.3
.

Couch to Owen, 0 runs

5.2
2

Couch to Owen, 2 runs

5.1
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

4.6
6

Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs

4.5
.

Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs

4.4
6

Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs

4.3
1

Bartlett to Gous, bye

4.2
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

3.6
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run

3.5
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

3.4
.

Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs

3.3
.

Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs

3.2
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

3.1
W

Haris Rauf to Smith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Smith)

2.6
1

Mudassar to Smith, 1 run

2.5
.

Mudassar to Smith, 0 runs

2.4
.

Mudassar to Smith, 0 runs

2.3
.

Mudassar to Smith, 0 runs

2.2
1

Mudassar to Owen, 1 run

2.1
1

Mudassar to Smith, 1 run

1.6
.

Haris Rauf to Owen, 0 runs

1.5
1

Haris Rauf to Smith, 1 run

1.4
.

Haris Rauf to Smith, 0 runs

1.3
1

Haris Rauf to Owen, 1 run

1.2
4

Haris Rauf to Owen, 4 runs

1.1
.

Haris Rauf to Owen, 0 runs

0.6
1

Bartlett to Owen, 1 run

0.5
.

Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs

0.4
6

Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs

0.3
4

Bartlett to Owen, 4 runs

0.2
4

Bartlett to Owen, 4 runs

0.1
2

Owen defends for two runs.