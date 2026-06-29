Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 29.06.2026
Owen to Short, 4 runs
Aponso to Short, 1 run
Aponso to Short, 0 runs
Aponso to Hardie, 1 run
Aponso to Short, 1 run
Aponso to Short, 0 runs
Aponso to Short, 6 runs
Jansen to Hardie, 0 runs
Jansen to Hardie, 4 runs
Jansen to Hardie, 4 runs
Jansen to Short, 1 run
Jansen to Hardie, 1 run
Jansen to Hardie, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run
Chaudhary to Hardie, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Ferguson to Hardie, 0 runs
Ferguson to Hardie, 0 runs
Ferguson to Short, 1 run
Ferguson to Hardie, 1 run
Ferguson to Hardie, 6 runs
Ferguson to Hardie, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run
Chaudhary to Hardie, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Hardie, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Hardie, 0 runs
Hardie defends for 2 runs.
Short plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Aponso to Short, 1 run
Hardie defends for three runs.
Aponso to Short, 1 run
Aponso to Short, 6 runs
Aponso to Short, 0 runs
Aponso to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Hardie, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to Hardie, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Chaudhary to Short, leg bye, appeal
Chaudhary to Pretorius, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pretorius, wide
Owen to Short, 4 runs
Owen to Pretorius, 1 run
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Pretorius, 1 run
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Pretorius, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Pretorius, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pretorius, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Pretorius, 1 run
Jansen to Pretorius, 1 run
Jansen to Short, 1 run
Jansen to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Jansen to FH Allen, 0 runs
Jansen to FH Allen, 4 runs
Jansen to FH Allen, 6 runs
Ferguson to FH Allen, 1 run
Ferguson to FH Allen, wide
Ferguson to FH Allen, wide
Ferguson to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferguson to Pretorius, 6 runs
Ferguson to FH Allen, 1 run
Ferguson to FH Allen, 0 runs
Ferguson to FH Allen, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 6 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 6 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 4 runs
Jansen to FH Allen, 1 run
Jansen to FH Allen, 0 runs
Jansen to FH Allen, 6 runs
Jansen to Pretorius, 1 run
Jansen to Pretorius, 0 runs
Jansen to Pretorius, 6 runs
Ferguson to FH Allen, 6 runs
Ferguson to FH Allen, 0 runs
Ferguson to FH Allen, 4 runs
Ferguson to Pretorius, 1 run
No ball. FH Allen defends for 1 run.
Ferguson to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferguson to Pretorius, 4 runs
Aponso to Pretorius, 1 run
Aponso to Pretorius, wide
Aponso to Pretorius, 4 runs
Aponso to Pretorius, 6 runs
Aponso to Pretorius, 6 runs
Aponso to Pretorius, 6 runs
Aponso to Pretorius, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, wide
Haris Rauf to Gous, wide
Haris Rauf to Gous, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Pienaar, bye
Haris Rauf to Pienaar, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs
Bartlett to Pienaar, 0 runs
Bartlett to Pienaar, 4 runs
Bartlett to Pienaar, 2 runs
Bartlett to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 6 runs
Bartlett to Pienaar, 1 run
Mudassar to Pienaar, 1 run
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Gous, 2 runs
Mudassar to Pienaar, 1 run
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Gous, 6 runs
Couch to Pienaar, 0 runs
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Couch to Gous, 6 runs
Couch to Pienaar, 1 run
Couch to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)
Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 0 runs
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 4 runs
MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, wide
MH Khan to Gous, 6 runs
MH Khan to Gous, 0 runs
MH Khan to Gous, 6 runs
MH Khan to Gous, 4 runs
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 1 run
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 4 runs
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 1 run
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 0 runs
MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run
MH Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
Short to Gous, 1 run
Short to Chaudhary, 1 run
Short to Chaudhary, 0 runs
Short to Chaudhary, 2 runs
Short to Chapman, appeal, wicket (caught - Chapman)
Short to Chapman, 0 runs
Hardie to Gous, 0 runs
Hardie to Chapman, 1 run
Hardie to Chapman, 0 runs
Hardie to Chapman, 2 runs
Hardie to Gous, 1 run
Hardie to Chapman, 1 run
Couch to Chapman, 1 run
Couch to Chapman, 2 runs
Couch to Chapman, 6 runs
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Couch to Gous, 4 runs
Couch to Chapman, 1 run
Short to Gous, 0 runs
Short to Gous, 0 runs
Short to Gous, 6 runs
Short to Gous, 0 runs
Short to Chapman, 1 run
Short to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Chapman, 2 runs
Mudassar to Chapman, 0 runs
Mudassar to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Owen, 1 run
Mudassar to Owen, wide
Mudassar to Owen, 0 runs
Couch to Gous, 0 runs
Couch to Gous, 0 runs
Couch to Owen, 1 run
Couch to Owen, 0 runs
Couch to Owen, 2 runs
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs
Bartlett to Gous, bye
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Smith)
Mudassar to Smith, 1 run
Mudassar to Smith, 0 runs
Mudassar to Smith, 0 runs
Mudassar to Smith, 0 runs
Mudassar to Owen, 1 run
Mudassar to Smith, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Owen, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Smith, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Owen, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Owen, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Owen, 0 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 1 run
Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 4 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 4 runs
Owen defends for two runs.