Highlights Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 20.06.2026
Milind Kumar to Pretorius, 1 run
Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Pretorius plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Mohsin to Pretorius, 1 run
Mohsin to Pretorius, 0 runs
Mohsin to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Mohsin to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Mohsin to Pretorius, 1 run
Mohsin to Pretorius, 4 runs
Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, wide
Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run
Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, wide
Viljoen to Esterhuizen, appeal, wicket (caught - Esterhuizen)
Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run
Viljoen to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Mohsin to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Mohsin to Pretorius, 1 run
Mohsin to Pretorius, 0 runs
Mohsin to Pretorius, 0 runs
Mohsin to Pretorius, appeal
Mohsin to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Pretorius, wide
Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Pretorius defends for 1 leg bye.
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 0 runs
Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Esterhuizen, 0 runs
Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Mulder to Esterhuizen, 4 runs
Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Pretorius, 0 runs
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run
Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 4 runs
Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 0 runs
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run
De Silva to Esterhuizen, 1 run
De Silva to Esterhuizen, 0 runs
De Silva to Short, appeal, review (out => Umpire's Call), wicket (lbw - Short)
De Silva to Pretorius, 1 run
De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs
De Silva to Pretorius, 4 runs
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Short, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Short, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 4 runs
Mulder to Short, 2 runs
Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run
Mulder to Pretorius, wide
Mulder to Pretorius, 0 runs
Mulder to Pretorius, 0 runs
Mulder to Pretorius, 2 runs
Mulder to Pretorius, 4 runs
Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run
Ferreira to Pretorius, 0 runs
Short plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Ferreira to Short, 4 runs
Ferreira to Short, 0 runs
Ferreira to Short, 0 runs
Viljoen to Pretorius, 0 runs
Viljoen to Pretorius, 0 runs
Viljoen to Pretorius, 4 runs
Viljoen to Short, 1 run
Viljoen to Short, 6 runs
Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run
De Silva to Short, 0 runs
De Silva to Short, 6 runs
And another! Short defends for four runs.
De Silva to Short, 0 runs
De Silva to Pretorius, 1 run
De Silva to Pretorius, 4 runs
Burger to Short, 0 runs
Burger to Pretorius, 1 run
Burger to Pretorius, wide
Burger to Pretorius, 4 runs
Burger to Pretorius, 0 runs
Burger to Pretorius, 4 runs
Burger to Pretorius, 0 runs
Viljoen to Short, 2 runs
Viljoen to Short, 0 runs
Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run
Viljoen to Pretorius, wide
Viljoen to Pretorius, wide
Viljoen to Pretorius, 6 runs
Viljoen to Pretorius, 0 runs
Burger to Short, 0 runs
Burger to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Burger to Pretorius, 1 run
Burger to FH Allen, 1 run
Burger to FH Allen, 4 leg byes, appeal
Burger to Pretorius, 1 run
Couch to Viljoen, 1 run
Couch to Viljoen, no ball
Couch to Viljoen, wide
Couch to Viljoen, 0 runs
Couch to Burger, 1 run
Couch to Burger, 6 runs
Couch to Viljoen, 1 run
Couch to Viljoen, wide
Couch to Burger, 1 run
Siddle to Burger, 1 run
Siddle to De Silva, appeal, wicket (hit wicket - De Silva)
Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run
Siddle to Viljoen, wide
Siddle to Viljoen, 6 runs
Siddle to Viljoen, 4 runs
Siddle to Viljoen, 0 runs
Short to Viljoen, 1 run
Short to Viljoen, 0 runs
Short to De Silva, 1 run
Short to Viljoen, 1 run
Short to Viljoen, wide
OUT! Run out. Viljoen defends. Ferreira is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Couch and Short.
And again! Viljoen plays a defensive stroke for six runs.
Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 4 runs
Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs
Couch to Ferreira, 1 run
Couch to Viljoen, 1 run
Couch to Viljoen, 0 runs
Couch to Ferreira, 1 run
Viljoen plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Couch to Ferreira, 1 run
MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run
MH Khan to Viljoen, 1 run
MH Khan to Viljoen, 6 runs
MH Khan to Viljoen, 0 runs
MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run
MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs
Short to Viljoen, 2 runs
Short to Viljoen, 0 runs
Short to Viljoen, 0 runs
Short to Mohsin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mohsin)
Short to Mohsin, 0 runs
Short to Ferreira, 1 run
MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run
MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs
MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs
MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs
MH Khan to Mohsin, 1 run
MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Mohsin, 0 runs
Siddle to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Rossouw, review (out), wicket (run out - Rossouw)
Siddle to Mulder, 1 run
Siddle to Mulder, 4 runs
Short to Mulder, 1 run
Rossouw plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
Short to Mulder, 1 run
Short to Rossouw, 1 run
Short to Rossouw, 4 runs
Short to Rossouw, 0 runs
Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run
Ashwin to Rossouw, 4 runs
Ashwin to Mulder, 1 run
Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run
Ashwin to Mulder, 1 run
Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run
MH Khan to Mulder, 0 runs
MH Khan to Rossouw, 1 run
MH Khan to Mulder, 1 run
MH Khan to Rossouw, 1 run
MH Khan to Rossouw, 4 runs
MH Khan to Mulder, 1 run
Short to Mulder, 1 run
Short to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (caught - Ranjane)
Short to Rossouw, 1 run
Short to Ranjane, 1 run
Short to Rossouw, 1 run
Short to Ranjane, 1 run
Mudassar to Ranjane, 1 run
Mudassar to Ranjane, 0 runs
Mudassar to Rossouw, 1 run
Mudassar to Rossouw, 0 runs
Mudassar to Ranjane, 1 run
Mudassar to Ranjane, 0 runs
Couch to Rossouw, 4 runs
Couch to Ranjane, 1 run
Couch to Rossouw, 1 run
Couch to Ranjane, 1 run
Couch to Rossouw, 1 run
Couch to Rossouw, 4 runs
Mudassar to Rossouw, 1 run
Mudassar to Rossouw, 0 runs
Mudassar to Ranjane, 1 run
Mudassar to Milind Kumar, wicket (caught - Milind Kumar)
Mudassar to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Mudassar to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 6 runs
Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run
Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 6 runs
Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Couch to Rossouw, 1 run
Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Couch to Rossouw, 1 run
Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Couch to du Plessis, appeal, wicket (caught - du Plessis)
Siddle to du Plessis, 1 run
Siddle to Rossouw, 1 run
Siddle to Rossouw, 0 runs
Siddle to Rossouw, 0 runs
Siddle to Rossouw, 0 runs
Siddle to Rossouw, wide
appeal, wicket (caught - Mukkamalla)
Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 4 runs
Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run
Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs