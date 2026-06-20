Highlights Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns T20 Major League Cricket 20.06.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
TEX
TEX

152

SAN
SAN

153

17.5
1

Milind Kumar to Pretorius, 1 run

17.4
1

Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

17.3
4

Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

17.2
4

Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

17.1
.

Milind Kumar to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

16.6
1

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

16.5
1

Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run

16.4
1

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

16.3
2

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

16.2
.

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

16.1
1

Pretorius plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.6
1

Mohsin to Pretorius, 1 run

15.5
.

Mohsin to Pretorius, 0 runs

15.4
1

Mohsin to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

15.3
4

Mohsin to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

15.2
1

Mohsin to Pretorius, 1 run

15.1
4

Mohsin to Pretorius, 4 runs

14.6
.

Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

14.6
1

Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, wide

14.5
1

Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run

14.4
1

Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

14.4
1

Viljoen to Krishnamurthi, wide

14.3
W

Viljoen to Esterhuizen, appeal, wicket (caught - Esterhuizen)

14.2
1

Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run

14.1
1

Viljoen to Esterhuizen, 1 run

13.6
1

Mohsin to Esterhuizen, 1 run

13.5
1

Mohsin to Pretorius, 1 run

13.4
.

Mohsin to Pretorius, 0 runs

13.3
.

Mohsin to Pretorius, 0 runs

13.2
.

Mohsin to Pretorius, appeal

13.1
1

Mohsin to Esterhuizen, 1 run

12.6
1

Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run

12.5
1

Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run

12.4
1

Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run

12.3
1

Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run

12.3
1

Mulder to Pretorius, wide

12.2
1

Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run

12.1
1lb

Pretorius defends for 1 leg bye.

11.6
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

11.5
1

Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run

11.4
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

11.3
.

Ferreira to Pretorius, 0 runs

11.2
1

Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run

11.1
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

10.6
.

Mulder to Esterhuizen, 0 runs

10.5
1

Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run

10.4
1

Mulder to Esterhuizen, 1 run

10.3
4

Mulder to Esterhuizen, 4 runs

10.2
1

Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run

10.1
.

Mulder to Pretorius, 0 runs

9.6
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

9.5
1

Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run

9.4
4

Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 4 runs

9.3
.

Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 0 runs

9.2
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

9.1
1

Ferreira to Esterhuizen, 1 run

8.6
1

De Silva to Esterhuizen, 1 run

8.5
.

De Silva to Esterhuizen, 0 runs

8.4
W

De Silva to Short, appeal, review (out => Umpire's Call), wicket (lbw - Short)

8.3
1

De Silva to Pretorius, 1 run

8.2
.

De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs

8.1
4

De Silva to Pretorius, 4 runs

7.6
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

7.5
1

Ferreira to Short, 1 run

7.4
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

7.3
1

Ferreira to Short, 1 run

7.2
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

7.1
4

Ferreira to Pretorius, 4 runs

6.6
2

Mulder to Short, 2 runs

6.5
1

Mulder to Pretorius, 1 run

6.5
1

Mulder to Pretorius, wide

6.4
.

Mulder to Pretorius, 0 runs

6.3
.

Mulder to Pretorius, 0 runs

6.2
2

Mulder to Pretorius, 2 runs

6.1
4

Mulder to Pretorius, 4 runs

5.6
1

Ferreira to Pretorius, 1 run

5.5
.

Ferreira to Pretorius, 0 runs

5.4
1lb

Short plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

5.3
4

Ferreira to Short, 4 runs

5.2
.

Ferreira to Short, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ferreira to Short, 0 runs

4.6
.

Viljoen to Pretorius, 0 runs

4.5
.

Viljoen to Pretorius, 0 runs

4.4
4

Viljoen to Pretorius, 4 runs

4.3
1

Viljoen to Short, 1 run

4.2
6

Viljoen to Short, 6 runs

4.1
1

Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run

3.6
.

De Silva to Short, 0 runs

3.5
6

De Silva to Short, 6 runs

3.4
4

And another! Short defends for four runs.

3.3
.

De Silva to Short, 0 runs

3.2
1

De Silva to Pretorius, 1 run

3.1
4

De Silva to Pretorius, 4 runs

2.6
.

Burger to Short, 0 runs

2.5
1

Burger to Pretorius, 1 run

2.5
1

Burger to Pretorius, wide

2.4
4

Burger to Pretorius, 4 runs

2.3
.

Burger to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.2
4

Burger to Pretorius, 4 runs

2.1
.

Burger to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.6
2

Viljoen to Short, 2 runs

1.4
.

Viljoen to Short, 0 runs

1.3
1

Viljoen to Pretorius, 1 run

1.3
1

Viljoen to Pretorius, wide

1.3
1

Viljoen to Pretorius, wide

1.2
6

Viljoen to Pretorius, 6 runs

1.1
.

Viljoen to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.6
.

Burger to Short, 0 runs

0.5
W

Burger to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

0.4
1

Burger to Pretorius, 1 run

0.3
1

Burger to FH Allen, 1 run

0.2
4

Burger to FH Allen, 4 leg byes, appeal

0.1
1

Burger to Pretorius, 1 run

19.6
1

Couch to Viljoen, 1 run

19.6
1

Couch to Viljoen, no ball

19.6
1

Couch to Viljoen, wide

19.5
.

Couch to Viljoen, 0 runs

19.4
1

Couch to Burger, 1 run

19.3
6

Couch to Burger, 6 runs

19.2
1

Couch to Viljoen, 1 run

19.2
1

Couch to Viljoen, wide

19.1
1

Couch to Burger, 1 run

18.6
1

Siddle to Burger, 1 run

18.5
W

Siddle to De Silva, appeal, wicket (hit wicket - De Silva)

18.4
1

Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run

18.4
1

Siddle to Viljoen, wide

18.3
6

Siddle to Viljoen, 6 runs

18.2
4

Siddle to Viljoen, 4 runs

18.1
.

Siddle to Viljoen, 0 runs

17.6
1

Short to Viljoen, 1 run

17.5
.

Short to Viljoen, 0 runs

17.4
1

Short to De Silva, 1 run

17.3
1

Short to Viljoen, 1 run

17.3
1

Short to Viljoen, wide

17.2
W

OUT! Run out. Viljoen defends. Ferreira is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Couch and Short.

17.1
6

And again! Viljoen plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

16.6
1

Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run

16.5
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

16.4
4

Siddle to Ferreira, 4 runs

16.3
1

Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run

16.2
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

16.1
6

Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

15.6
1

Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

15.5
1

Couch to Viljoen, 1 run

15.4
.

Couch to Viljoen, 0 runs

15.3
1

Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

15.2
1lb

Viljoen plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

15.1
1

Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

14.6
1

MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run

14.5
1

MH Khan to Viljoen, 1 run

14.4
6

MH Khan to Viljoen, 6 runs

14.3
.

MH Khan to Viljoen, 0 runs

14.2
1

MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run

14.1
.

MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.6
2

Short to Viljoen, 2 runs

13.5
.

Short to Viljoen, 0 runs

13.4
.

Short to Viljoen, 0 runs

13.3
W

Short to Mohsin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mohsin)

13.2
.

Short to Mohsin, 0 runs

13.1
1

Short to Ferreira, 1 run

12.6
1

MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run

12.5
.

MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.4
.

MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.3
.

MH Khan to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.2
1

MH Khan to Mohsin, 1 run

12.1
1

MH Khan to Ferreira, 1 run

11.6
.

Siddle to Mohsin, 0 runs

11.5
W

Siddle to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)

11.4
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

11.3
W

Siddle to Rossouw, review (out), wicket (run out - Rossouw)

11.2
1

Siddle to Mulder, 1 run

11.1
4

Siddle to Mulder, 4 runs

10.6
1

Short to Mulder, 1 run

10.5
1lb

Rossouw plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

10.4
1

Short to Mulder, 1 run

10.3
1

Short to Rossouw, 1 run

10.2
4

Short to Rossouw, 4 runs

10.1
.

Short to Rossouw, 0 runs

9.6
1

Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run

9.5
4

Ashwin to Rossouw, 4 runs

9.4
1

Ashwin to Mulder, 1 run

9.3
1

Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run

9.2
1

Ashwin to Mulder, 1 run

9.1
1

Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run

8.6
.

MH Khan to Mulder, 0 runs

8.5
1

MH Khan to Rossouw, 1 run

8.4
1

MH Khan to Mulder, 1 run

8.3
1

MH Khan to Rossouw, 1 run

8.2
4

MH Khan to Rossouw, 4 runs

8.1
1

MH Khan to Mulder, 1 run

7.6
1

Short to Mulder, 1 run

7.5
W

Short to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (caught - Ranjane)

7.4
1

Short to Rossouw, 1 run

7.3
1

Short to Ranjane, 1 run

7.2
1

Short to Rossouw, 1 run

7.1
1

Short to Ranjane, 1 run

6.6
1

Mudassar to Ranjane, 1 run

6.5
.

Mudassar to Ranjane, 0 runs

6.4
1

Mudassar to Rossouw, 1 run

6.3
.

Mudassar to Rossouw, 0 runs

6.2
1

Mudassar to Ranjane, 1 run

6.1
.

Mudassar to Ranjane, 0 runs

5.6
4

Couch to Rossouw, 4 runs

5.5
1

Couch to Ranjane, 1 run

5.4
1

Couch to Rossouw, 1 run

5.3
1

Couch to Ranjane, 1 run

5.2
1

Couch to Rossouw, 1 run

5.1
4

Couch to Rossouw, 4 runs

4.6
1

Mudassar to Rossouw, 1 run

4.5
.

Mudassar to Rossouw, 0 runs

4.4
1

Mudassar to Ranjane, 1 run

4.3
W

Mudassar to Milind Kumar, wicket (caught - Milind Kumar)

4.2
.

Mudassar to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Mudassar to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

3.6
1

Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 1 run

3.5
6

Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 6 runs

3.4
.

Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ashwin to Rossouw, 1 run

3.2
1

Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 1 run

3.1
6

Ashwin to Milind Kumar, 6 runs

2.6
1

Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

2.5
1

Couch to Rossouw, 1 run

2.4
1

Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

2.3
1

Couch to Rossouw, 1 run

2.2
1

Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

2.1
W

Couch to du Plessis, appeal, wicket (caught - du Plessis)

1.6
1

Siddle to du Plessis, 1 run

1.5
1

Siddle to Rossouw, 1 run

1.4
.

Siddle to Rossouw, 0 runs

1.3
.

Siddle to Rossouw, 0 runs

1.2
.

Siddle to Rossouw, 0 runs

1.2
1

Siddle to Rossouw, wide

1.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Mukkamalla)

0.6
.

Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs

0.5
.

Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs

0.4
4

Mudassar to du Plessis, 4 runs

0.3
1

Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run

0.2
1

Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run

0.1
.

Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs