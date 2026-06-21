Highlights Washington Freedom vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 21.06.2026

T20George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

245

NEW
NEW

215

19.6
2

Netravalkar to Pollard, 2 runs, review

19.5
4

Netravalkar to Pollard, 4 runs

19.4
4

Netravalkar to Pollard, 4 runs

19.3
2

Netravalkar to Pollard, 2 runs

19.2
1

Netravalkar to Bosch, 1 run

19.2
1

Netravalkar to Bosch, wide

19.1
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

18.6
6

Mehmood to Bosch, 6 runs

18.5
1

Mehmood to Pollard, 1 run

18.4
1

Mehmood to Bosch, 1 run

18.3
6

Mehmood to Bosch, 6 runs

18.2
1

Mehmood to Pollard, 1 run

18.1
6

Mehmood to Pollard, 6 runs

17.6
1

J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run

17.5
4

J Edwards to Pollard, 4 runs

17.4
.

J Edwards to Pollard, 0 runs

17.3
.

J Edwards to Pollard, 0 runs

17.2
1

J Edwards to Bosch, 1 run

17.1
4

J Edwards to Bosch, 4 runs

16.6
4

Jansen to Pollard, 4 runs

16.5
1

Jansen to Bosch, 1 run

16.4
6

Jansen to Bosch, 6 runs

16.3
1

Jansen to Pollard, 1 run

16.2
1

Jansen to Bosch, 1 run

16.1
4

Jansen to Bosch, 4 runs

15.6
.

Netravalkar to Pollard, appeal

15.5
1

Netravalkar to Bosch, 1 run

15.4
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

15.3
.

Netravalkar to Pollard, 0 runs

15.2
4

Netravalkar to Pollard, 4 runs

15.2
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, wide

15.1
1

Netravalkar to Bosch, 1 run

14.6
1

Holland to Bosch, 1 run

14.5
1

Holland to Pollard, 1 run

14.5
1

Holland to Pollard, wide

14.4
6

Holland to Pollard, 6 runs

14.3
1

Holland to Bosch, 1 run

14.2
W

Holland to Shepherd, appeal, wicket (caught - Shepherd)

14.1
1

Holland to Pollard, leg bye

13.6
.

J Edwards to Shepherd, 0 runs

13.5
1

J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run

13.5
1

J Edwards to Pollard, wide

13.4
1

J Edwards to Shepherd, 1 run

13.3
1

J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run

13.2
1

J Edwards to Shepherd, 1 run

13.1
.

J Edwards to Shepherd, 0 runs

12.6
4

Mehmood to Pollard, 4 runs

12.5
2

Mehmood to Pollard, 2 runs

12.4
2

Mehmood to Pollard, 2 runs

12.3
1

Mehmood to Shepherd, 1 run

12.2
6

Mehmood to Shepherd, 6 runs

12.1
.

Mehmood to Shepherd, 0 runs

11.6
1

Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run

11.5
6

Netravalkar to Shepherd, 6 runs

11.4
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

11.3
1

Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run

11.2
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

11.1
6

Netravalkar to Pollard, 6 runs

10.6
1

Holland to Pollard, 1 run

10.5
4

Holland to Pollard, 4 runs

10.4
1

Holland to Shepherd, 1 run

10.3
1

Holland to Pollard, 1 run

10.2
1

Holland to Shepherd, 1 run

10.1
1

Holland to Pollard, 1 run

9.6
1

J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run

9.5
4

J Edwards to Pollard, 4 runs

9.4
6

J Edwards to Pollard, 6 runs

9.3
1

J Edwards to Shepherd, 1 run

9.2
.

J Edwards to Shepherd, 0 runs

9.1
4

J Edwards to Shepherd, 4 runs

8.6
.

Mehmood to Pollard, 0 runs

8.5
4

Mehmood to Pollard, 4 runs

8.4
1

Mehmood to Shepherd, 1 run

8.3
.

Mehmood to Shepherd, 0 runs

8.2
.

Mehmood to Shepherd, 0 runs

8.1
1

Mehmood to Pollard, 1 run

7.6
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

7.5
1

Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run

7.4
W

Netravalkar to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)

7.3
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

7.2
.

Netravalkar to Pollard, 0 runs

7.1
1lb

Anderson defends for one leg bye.

6.6
1

Maxwell to Anderson, 1 run

6.5
1

Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run

6.4
2

Maxwell to Pollard, 2 runs

6.3
.

Maxwell to Pollard, 0 runs

6.2
1

Maxwell to Anderson, 1 run

6.1
1

Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run

5.6
2

J Edwards to Anderson, 2 runs

5.5
6

J Edwards to Anderson, 6 runs

5.5
1

no ball

5.4
1

J Edwards to Pollard, bye

5.3
1

J Edwards to Anderson, 1 run

5.2
.

J Edwards to Anderson, 0 runs

5.1
W

J Edwards to Pollard, appeal, wicket (run out - TS Dhillon)

4.6
1

Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run

4.5
4

Maxwell to Pollard, 4 runs

4.4
4

Maxwell to Pollard, 4 runs

4.3
1

Maxwell to TS Dhillon, 1 run

4.2
1

Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run

4.1
1

Maxwell to TS Dhillon, 1 run

3.6
.

Jansen to Pollard, 0 runs

3.6
1

Jansen to Pollard, wide

3.5
.

Jansen to Pollard, 0 runs

3.4
1

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 1 run

3.3
6

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 6 runs

3.2
.

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

3.1
.

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

2.6
.

Maxwell to Pollard, 0 runs

2.5
.

Maxwell to Pollard, 0 runs

2.4
1

Maxwell to TS Dhillon, 1 run

2.4
2

Maxwell to Pollard, 2 wides

2.3
W

Maxwell to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)

2.2
6

Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs

2.1
4

Maxwell to Pooran, 4 runs

1.6
.

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

1.5
4

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

1.4
1

Jansen to Pooran, 1 run

1.3
.

Jansen to Pooran, 0 runs

1.2
1

Jansen to TS Dhillon, leg bye

1.1
.

Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

0.6
W

Maxwell to Pooran, review (out), wicket (run out - de Kock)

0.5
W

Maxwell to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

0.4
4

Maxwell to Patel, 4 runs

0.3
.

Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs

0.2
1

Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run

0.1
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run

19.6
4

Boult to Pienaar, 4 runs

19.5
1

Boult to J Edwards, 1 run

19.4
.

Boult to J Edwards, 0 runs

19.3
.

Boult to J Edwards, 0 runs

19.2
1

Boult to Pienaar, 1 run

19.1
W

Boult to Gous, appeal, wicket (caught - Gous)

19.1
1

Boult to Gous, wide

18.6
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

18.5
1

Ugarkar to J Edwards, 1 run

18.5
1

Ugarkar to J Edwards, wide

18.4
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

18.3
1

Ugarkar to J Edwards, 1 run

18.2
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

18.1
W

Ugarkar to Maxwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Maxwell)

17.6
.

Shepherd to J Edwards, 0 runs

17.5
1

Shepherd to Maxwell, 1 run

17.4
2

Shepherd to Maxwell, 2 runs

17.4
1

Shepherd to Maxwell, wide

17.3
.

Shepherd to Maxwell, 0 runs

17.2
1

Shepherd to J Edwards, 1 run

17.2
2

Shepherd to Maxwell, 2 wides

17.1
1

Shepherd to J Edwards, 1 run

16.6
1

Bosch to J Edwards, 1 run

16.5
W

Bosch to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)

16.4
1

Bosch to Maxwell, 1 run

16.3
1

Bosch to Owen, 1 run

16.2
.

Bosch to Owen, 0 runs

16.1
1

Bosch to Maxwell, 1 run

15.6
1

Shepherd to Maxwell, 1 run

15.5
1

Shepherd to Owen, 1 run

15.4
1

Shepherd to Maxwell, 1 run

15.3
.

Shepherd to Maxwell, 0 runs

15.3
1

Shepherd to Maxwell, wide

15.2
W

Shepherd to Chapman, appeal, wicket (caught - Chapman)

15.1
1

Shepherd to Owen, 1 run

14.6
1

Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run

14.5
1

Ugarkar to Chapman, 1 run

14.4
1

Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run

14.3
2

Ugarkar to Owen, 2 runs

14.2
.

Ugarkar to Owen, 0 runs

14.1
.

Ugarkar to Owen, 0 runs

14.1
1

no ball

13.6
4

Bosch to Chapman, 4 runs

13.5
1

Bosch to Owen, 1 run

13.4
1

Bosch to Chapman, 1 run

13.3
6

Bosch to Chapman, 6 runs

13.2
4

Bosch to Chapman, 4 runs

13.2
1

Bosch to Chapman, wide

13.1
4

Bosch to Chapman, 4 runs

12.6
1

Boult to Chapman, 1 run

12.5
1

Boult to Owen, 1 run

12.5
1

Boult to Owen, wide

12.4
6

Boult to Owen, 6 runs

12.3
4

Boult to Owen, 4 runs

12.3
1

Boult to Owen, wide

12.2
.

Boult to Owen, 0 runs

12.1
1

Boult to Chapman, 1 run

11.6
4

Anderson to Owen, 4 runs

11.5
.

Anderson to Owen, 0 runs

11.4
2

Anderson to Owen, 2 runs

11.3
4

Anderson to Owen, 4 runs

11.2
.

Anderson to Owen, 0 runs

11.1
6

Anderson to Owen, 6 runs

10.6
1

Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run

10.5
6

Ugarkar to Owen, 6 runs

10.4
2

Ugarkar to Owen, 2 runs

10.3
6

Ugarkar to Owen, 6 runs

10.2
1

Ugarkar to Chapman, 1 run

10.1
.

Ugarkar to Chapman, 0 runs

9.6
4

Anderson to Owen, 4 runs

9.5
2

Anderson to Owen, 2 runs

9.4
1

Anderson to Chapman, leg bye

9.3
W

Anderson to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

9.2
1

Anderson to Owen, 1 run

9.1
4

Anderson to Owen, 4 runs

8.6
.

Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs

8.5
1

Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run

8.4
6

Ugarkar to Owen, 6 runs

8.3
.

Ugarkar to Owen, 0 runs

8.2
2

Ugarkar to Owen, 2 runs

8.1
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

7.6
4

Pollard to Owen, 4 runs

7.5
1

Pollard to Smith, 1 run

7.4
1

Pollard to Owen, 1 run

7.3
1

Pollard to Smith, 1 run

7.2
1

Pollard to Owen, 1 run

7.1
6

Pollard to Owen, 6 runs

6.6
1

Kenjige to Owen, 1 run

6.5
6

Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs

6.4
6

Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs

6.3
1

Kenjige to Smith, 1 run

6.3
nb

No ball. Owen defends for one run.

6.2
6

Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs

6.1
6

Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs

5.6
1

Shepherd to Owen, 1 run

5.5
6

Shepherd to Owen, 6 runs

5.5
1

wide

5.4
4

Shepherd to Owen, 4 runs

5.3
.

Shepherd to Owen, 0 runs

5.3
1

no ball

5.2
1

Shepherd to Smith, 1 run

5.1
4

Shepherd to Smith, 4 runs

4.7
1lb

Smith plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

4.6
1

Bosch to Owen, 1 run

4.5
.

Bosch to Owen, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bosch to Owen, 0 runs

4.3
1

Bosch to Smith, leg bye

4.3
nb

No ball, and that will be another free hit. Owen defends for one run.

4.2
nb

Bosch to Smith, no ball + leg bye, appeal

4.1
.

Bosch to Smith, 0 runs

3.6
.

Boult to Owen, appeal

3.5
4

Boult to Owen, 4 runs

3.4
6

Boult to Owen, 6 runs

3.3
.

Boult to Owen, 0 runs

3.2
1

Boult to Smith, 1 run

3.1
3

Boult to Owen, 3 runs

2.6
.

Bosch to Smith, 0 runs

2.5
2

Bosch to Smith, 2 runs

2.4
4

Bosch to Smith, 4 runs

2.3
4

Bosch to Smith, 4 runs

2.2
1

Bosch to Owen, 1 run

2.1
1

Bosch to Smith, 1 run

1.6
6

Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs

1.5
1

Kenjige to Smith, 1 run

1.4
4

Kenjige to Smith, 4 runs

1.3
1

Kenjige to Owen, 1 run

1.2
.

Kenjige to Owen, 0 runs

1.1
.

Kenjige to Owen, 0 runs

0.6
1

Boult to Owen, 1 run

0.5
4

Boult to Owen, 4 runs

0.4
4

Boult to Owen, 4 runs

0.3
4

Boult to Owen, 4 runs

0.2
.

Boult to Owen, 0 runs

0.1
1

Boult to Smith, 1 run