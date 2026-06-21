Highlights Washington Freedom vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 21.06.2026
Netravalkar to Pollard, 2 runs, review
Netravalkar to Pollard, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pollard, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pollard, 2 runs
Netravalkar to Bosch, 1 run
Netravalkar to Bosch, wide
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Mehmood to Bosch, 6 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 1 run
Mehmood to Bosch, 1 run
Mehmood to Bosch, 6 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 1 run
Mehmood to Pollard, 6 runs
J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run
J Edwards to Pollard, 4 runs
J Edwards to Pollard, 0 runs
J Edwards to Pollard, 0 runs
J Edwards to Bosch, 1 run
J Edwards to Bosch, 4 runs
Jansen to Pollard, 4 runs
Jansen to Bosch, 1 run
Jansen to Bosch, 6 runs
Jansen to Pollard, 1 run
Jansen to Bosch, 1 run
Jansen to Bosch, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pollard, appeal
Netravalkar to Bosch, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pollard, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pollard, wide
Netravalkar to Bosch, 1 run
Holland to Bosch, 1 run
Holland to Pollard, 1 run
Holland to Pollard, wide
Holland to Pollard, 6 runs
Holland to Bosch, 1 run
Holland to Shepherd, appeal, wicket (caught - Shepherd)
Holland to Pollard, leg bye
J Edwards to Shepherd, 0 runs
J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run
J Edwards to Pollard, wide
J Edwards to Shepherd, 1 run
J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run
J Edwards to Shepherd, 1 run
J Edwards to Shepherd, 0 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 4 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 2 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 2 runs
Mehmood to Shepherd, 1 run
Mehmood to Shepherd, 6 runs
Mehmood to Shepherd, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run
Netravalkar to Shepherd, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 6 runs
Holland to Pollard, 1 run
Holland to Pollard, 4 runs
Holland to Shepherd, 1 run
Holland to Pollard, 1 run
Holland to Shepherd, 1 run
Holland to Pollard, 1 run
J Edwards to Pollard, 1 run
J Edwards to Pollard, 4 runs
J Edwards to Pollard, 6 runs
J Edwards to Shepherd, 1 run
J Edwards to Shepherd, 0 runs
J Edwards to Shepherd, 4 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 0 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 4 runs
Mehmood to Shepherd, 1 run
Mehmood to Shepherd, 0 runs
Mehmood to Shepherd, 0 runs
Mehmood to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run
Netravalkar to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 0 runs
Anderson defends for one leg bye.
Maxwell to Anderson, 1 run
Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run
Maxwell to Pollard, 2 runs
Maxwell to Pollard, 0 runs
Maxwell to Anderson, 1 run
Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run
J Edwards to Anderson, 2 runs
J Edwards to Anderson, 6 runs
no ball
J Edwards to Pollard, bye
J Edwards to Anderson, 1 run
J Edwards to Anderson, 0 runs
J Edwards to Pollard, appeal, wicket (run out - TS Dhillon)
Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run
Maxwell to Pollard, 4 runs
Maxwell to Pollard, 4 runs
Maxwell to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Maxwell to Pollard, 1 run
Maxwell to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Jansen to Pollard, 0 runs
Jansen to Pollard, wide
Jansen to Pollard, 0 runs
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 6 runs
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Maxwell to Pollard, 0 runs
Maxwell to Pollard, 0 runs
Maxwell to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Maxwell to Pollard, 2 wides
Maxwell to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)
Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 4 runs
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Jansen to Pooran, 1 run
Jansen to Pooran, 0 runs
Jansen to TS Dhillon, leg bye
Jansen to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, review (out), wicket (run out - de Kock)
Maxwell to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Maxwell to Patel, 4 runs
Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run
Boult to Pienaar, 4 runs
Boult to J Edwards, 1 run
Boult to J Edwards, 0 runs
Boult to J Edwards, 0 runs
Boult to Pienaar, 1 run
Boult to Gous, appeal, wicket (caught - Gous)
Boult to Gous, wide
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to J Edwards, 1 run
Ugarkar to J Edwards, wide
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to J Edwards, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Maxwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Maxwell)
Shepherd to J Edwards, 0 runs
Shepherd to Maxwell, 1 run
Shepherd to Maxwell, 2 runs
Shepherd to Maxwell, wide
Shepherd to Maxwell, 0 runs
Shepherd to J Edwards, 1 run
Shepherd to Maxwell, 2 wides
Shepherd to J Edwards, 1 run
Bosch to J Edwards, 1 run
Bosch to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)
Bosch to Maxwell, 1 run
Bosch to Owen, 1 run
Bosch to Owen, 0 runs
Bosch to Maxwell, 1 run
Shepherd to Maxwell, 1 run
Shepherd to Owen, 1 run
Shepherd to Maxwell, 1 run
Shepherd to Maxwell, 0 runs
Shepherd to Maxwell, wide
Shepherd to Chapman, appeal, wicket (caught - Chapman)
Shepherd to Owen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Chapman, 1 run
Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Owen, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 0 runs
no ball
Bosch to Chapman, 4 runs
Bosch to Owen, 1 run
Bosch to Chapman, 1 run
Bosch to Chapman, 6 runs
Bosch to Chapman, 4 runs
Bosch to Chapman, wide
Bosch to Chapman, 4 runs
Boult to Chapman, 1 run
Boult to Owen, 1 run
Boult to Owen, wide
Boult to Owen, 6 runs
Boult to Owen, 4 runs
Boult to Owen, wide
Boult to Owen, 0 runs
Boult to Chapman, 1 run
Anderson to Owen, 4 runs
Anderson to Owen, 0 runs
Anderson to Owen, 2 runs
Anderson to Owen, 4 runs
Anderson to Owen, 0 runs
Anderson to Owen, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Owen, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Chapman, 1 run
Ugarkar to Chapman, 0 runs
Anderson to Owen, 4 runs
Anderson to Owen, 2 runs
Anderson to Chapman, leg bye
Anderson to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Anderson to Owen, 1 run
Anderson to Owen, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Owen, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Owen, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Pollard to Owen, 4 runs
Pollard to Smith, 1 run
Pollard to Owen, 1 run
Pollard to Smith, 1 run
Pollard to Owen, 1 run
Pollard to Owen, 6 runs
Kenjige to Owen, 1 run
Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs
Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs
Kenjige to Smith, 1 run
No ball. Owen defends for one run.
Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs
Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs
Shepherd to Owen, 1 run
Shepherd to Owen, 6 runs
wide
Shepherd to Owen, 4 runs
Shepherd to Owen, 0 runs
no ball
Shepherd to Smith, 1 run
Shepherd to Smith, 4 runs
Smith plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
Bosch to Owen, 1 run
Bosch to Owen, 0 runs
Bosch to Owen, 0 runs
Bosch to Smith, leg bye
No ball, and that will be another free hit. Owen defends for one run.
Bosch to Smith, no ball + leg bye, appeal
Bosch to Smith, 0 runs
Boult to Owen, appeal
Boult to Owen, 4 runs
Boult to Owen, 6 runs
Boult to Owen, 0 runs
Boult to Smith, 1 run
Boult to Owen, 3 runs
Bosch to Smith, 0 runs
Bosch to Smith, 2 runs
Bosch to Smith, 4 runs
Bosch to Smith, 4 runs
Bosch to Owen, 1 run
Bosch to Smith, 1 run
Kenjige to Owen, 6 runs
Kenjige to Smith, 1 run
Kenjige to Smith, 4 runs
Kenjige to Owen, 1 run
Kenjige to Owen, 0 runs
Kenjige to Owen, 0 runs
Boult to Owen, 1 run
Boult to Owen, 4 runs
Boult to Owen, 4 runs
Boult to Owen, 4 runs
Boult to Owen, 0 runs
Boult to Smith, 1 run