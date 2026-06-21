Match details Washington Freedom vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 21.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major League Cricket 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Mi New York won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, June 21, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Washington Freedom Squad
Mi New York Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|George Mason Stadium
|City
|Fairfax, VA
|Capacity
|5000
|Ends
|Hosts to