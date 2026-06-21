Match details Washington Freedom vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 21.06.2026

T20George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

245

NEW
NEW

215

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Mi New York won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersOwen Mitchell J, Smith Steve, Chapman Mark, Gous Andries, Maxwell Glenn, Edwards Jack, Holland Ian, Pienaar Obus, Jansen Marco, Mehmood Asif, Netravalkar Saurabh, Milantha Lahiru
BenchAhmed Mukhtar, Aponso Amila, Chaudhary Nikhil, Dwarshuis Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Paradkar Abhishek, Ravindra Rachin

Mi New York Squad

PlayersDe Kock Quinton, Patel Monank, Pooran Nicholas, Shepherd Romario, Anderson Corey, Pollard Kieron, Bosch Corbin, Singh Tajinder, Kenjige Nosthush, Ugarkar Rushil, Boult Trent
BenchAhmadzai Faisal Khan, Chopra Agni, de Villiers AB, Gayle Chris, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Kohli Virat, Luus Tristan, Patel Sunny, Phillips Glenn, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Singh Kunwarjeet, Williamson Kane

Venue Guide

StadiumGeorge Mason Stadium
CityFairfax, VA
Capacity5000
Ends
Hosts to