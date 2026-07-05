Faheem Ashraf
all rounder
|Full name:
|Faheem Ashraf
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|34
|48
|70
|78
|171
|Innings
|29
|33
|46
|121
|77
|168
|Overs
|294.0
|232.2
|128.1
|1656.2
|558.0
|549.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|78
|9
|1
|377
|23
|3
|Runs
|861
|1204
|981
|5116
|2916
|4543
|Wickets
|24
|26
|36
|166
|95
|162
|Avg
|35.87
|46.3
|27.25
|30.81
|30.69
|28.04
|SR
|73.5
|53.61
|21.36
|59.86
|35.24
|20.34
|Eco
|2.92
|5.18
|7.65
|3.08
|5.22
|8.27
|BB
|6
|5
|3
|9
|5
|6
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16