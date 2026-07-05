Faheem Ashraf

Faheem Ashraf

all rounder

Full name:Faheem Ashraf
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan

Quetta Gladiators

Rangpur Riders

Yorkshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1634487078171
Innings29334612177168
Overs294.0232.2128.11656.2558.0549.2
Balls------
Maidens7891377233
Runs8611204981511629164543
Wickets24263616695162
Avg35.8746.327.2530.8130.6928.04
SR73.553.6121.3659.8635.2420.34
Eco2.925.187.653.085.228.27
BB653956
4w000312
5w010721
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16