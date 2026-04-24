6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan steps back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

6.3 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Riaz DNU steps back and drives sloppily, and is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.

6.2 . Short, outside off stump. Riaz DNU goes back but misses while trying a late cut

6.1 1lb Back of a length, on line. Minhas rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

5.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Hunain Shah drops one in short, pitching outside off. Riaz DNU gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Riaz DNU gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs behind square on the leg side.

5.4 2 Back of a length from Hunain Shah, outside off. Riaz DNU moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for a pair of runs.

5.4 1w Wide. Hunain Shah drops one in short, pitching on leg.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump. Riaz DNU pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Minhas gets forward and plays a flick

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through point on the off side.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Riaz DNU pushes forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.5 . Back of a length, on line. Riaz DNU rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

4.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump once more. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Riaz DNU moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Riaz DNU gets on the front foot and lofts a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Minhas goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square for one run.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Minhas rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the on side.

3.5 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Minhas goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off once more. Riaz DNU rocks back and flicks for a run.

3.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. The glovework by Usman Khan is fantastic. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.

3.2 6 SIX MORE! Full, on a good line again. Riaz DNU advances down the pitch and drives past the bowler for six runs.

3.1 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Riaz DNU shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

2.6 . Back of a length, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

2.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and slices a late cut

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Minhas takes advantage of it. Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Minhas pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

2.3 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and drives down the ground.

2.2 4 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

2.1 2 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Minhas gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a pair of runs. Great work in the field by Labuschagne results in a boundary being saved.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hunain Shah. Riaz DNU pushes forward and skies a flick for four runs.

1.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Minhas gets on the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas pushes forward and drives

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, outside off stump again. Minhas advances down the pitch and skies a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Riaz DNU goes back and punches a drive for a run.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Riaz DNU rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

0.6 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump once again. Minhas goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

0.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching on a good line once again. Riaz DNU moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run behind square.

0.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Conway gets on the front foot and lifts a flick, but is caught by Maaz Sadaqat back behind square.

0.1 . Pitched up, on line. Conway pushes forward and drives down the ground.

15.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from I Wasim. Mohammad Ali gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Mohammad Ali out LBW, however Mohammad Ali signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mohammad Ali has to go.

15.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Ali pushes forward and defends

15.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mohammad Ali pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

15.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length once more. Hunain Shah goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Hunain Shah has to go

15.2 . On a good line and length from I Wasim. Hunain Shah rocks back and punches a bad drive

15.1 1 I Wasim pitches one up, outside off stump. Usman Khan gets forward and drives for one run.

14.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Hunain Shah rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Usman Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.4 1 Good line and length once again. Hunain Shah moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

14.3 . Good line and length once again. Hunain Shah gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 W OUT! Mirza breaks through! Mirza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mehmood advances down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Mirza, outside off. Usman Khan rocks back and cuts for a single run.

13.6 1 I Wasim pitches one up, on a good line once more. Usman Khan gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

13.5 1 Good line and length from I Wasim. Mehmood creates space and eases a drive for a run.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Mehmood steps away and eases a mediocre drive

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from I Wasim, outside leg. Mehmood steps away and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

13.2 1 On a good line and length from I Wasim. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

13.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

12.6 1 Good line and length. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mehmood gets on the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Mehmood pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Usman Khan gets forward and sweeps for a run.

12.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

11.6 2 Full, on a good line once again. Mehmood gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

11.5 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan again. Usman Khan moves onto the back foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mehmood pushes forward and lofts a sweep for a single run back behind square.

11.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mehmood moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Shadab Khan! Good length, outside off. MH Khan gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Shadab Khan

11.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off once again. Irfan Khan gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Green down the ground.

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off. Irfan Khan steps away and edges for a single run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Irfan Khan pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

10.4 1 I Wasim pitches one up, pitching outside off. Usman Khan pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Irfan Khan rocks back and pulls for one run.

10.1 . Good line and length. Irfan Khan advances and punches a drive

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Usman Khan rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

9.4 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Usman Khan pushes forward and eases a drive

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.3 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Irfan Khan pushes forward and flicks for one run down the ground.

9.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Irfan Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 1 run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Usman Khan moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

8.5 1 I Wasim pitches one up, on line once more. Irfan Khan pushes forward and edges back behind square for a single run.

8.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Irfan Khan pushes forward and defends

8.3 W OUT! I Wasim traps Maxwell on the crease! Pitched up, on line again. Maxwell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Maxwell is on his way

8.2 . On a good line and length from I Wasim. Maxwell gets forward and defends

8.1 1 I Wasim pitches one up, on a good line. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Maxwell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan once again. Usman Khan rocks back and plays a poor pull for a run.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Maxwell goes back and defends

7.2 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Perera gets forward and edges, and is caught by I Wasim behind square.

7.1 1 Good line and length once again. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back through point for 1 run.

6.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan goes back and slices a late cut

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Perera pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.6 . Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump. Usman Khan moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.4 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, on line once again. Perera rocks back and defends

5.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line again. Perera moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

5.2 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, on a good line once again. Perera goes back and flicks a leg glance back behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Perera moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.6 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off stump. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Perera gets forward and eases a drive back behind point for a single run.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Gleeson, on line. Ayub goes back and hooks averagely, and is caught by Haider Ali behind square.

4.3 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off. Ayub gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Ayub moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching on a good line. Usman Khan rocks back and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

3.6 2 Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Ayub goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and outside edges back behind point for a single run.

3.4 . On a good line and length. Usman Khan pushes forward and eases a drive

3.3 . On a good line and length from Mirza. Usman Khan gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

3.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Usman Khan gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

3.1 . Back of a length from Mirza, on a good line. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Usman Khan goes back and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

2.4 . Gleeson pitches one up, on line. Usman Khan pushes forward and outside edges

2.3 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off again. Usman Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.2 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Labuschagne steps away and outside edges, and is caught by Faheem Ashraf

2.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Labuschagne goes back but misses while trying to play a late cut

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ayub rocks back and edges behind square.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Mirza, outside off. Ayub advances down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

0.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ayub. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick back behind square.