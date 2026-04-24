Match details Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 24.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

80

ISL
ISL

83

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Islamabad United won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

PlayersSadaqat Maaz, Labuschagne Marnus, Ayub Saim, Khan Usman, Perera Kusal, Maxwell Glenn, Khan Irfan, Khan Hassan, Shah Hunain, Ali Mohammad, Mehmood Asif, Khan Usman
BenchAli Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Javed Akif, Khan Sharjeel, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley

Islamabad United Squad

PlayersMinhas Sameer, Conway Devon, Chapman Mark, Khan Shadab, Ali Haider, Wasim Imad, Ashraf Faheem, Green Chris, Gleeson Richard, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Riaz Mohsin, Riaz Mohsin
BenchAiree Dipendra, Bryant Max, Faiq Mohammad, Gous Andries, Gul Sameen, Hasnain Mohammad, Irshad Salman, Joseph Shamar, Mumtaz Mehran, Muzarabani Blessing, Sajjad Hamza, Wasim Jr Mohammad

Venue Guide

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