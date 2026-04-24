Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 24.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

80

ISL
ISL

83

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Riaz Mohsin421862233.33
Minhas Sameer272031135
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Mohammadbowler3.402927.9121
Shah Hunainall rounder202601310

Latest Highlights

6.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan steps back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

6.3
W

OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Riaz DNU steps back and drives sloppily, and is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.

6.2
.

Short, outside off stump. Riaz DNU goes back but misses while trying a late cut

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