6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan steps back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

6.3 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Riaz DNU steps back and drives sloppily, and is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.