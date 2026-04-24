Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 24.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Riaz Mohsin
|42
|18
|6
|2
|233.33
|Minhas Sameer
|27
|20
|3
|1
|135
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|3.4
|0
|29
|2
|7.91
|2
|1
|Shah Hunainall rounder
|2
|0
|26
|0
|13
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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6.4
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan steps back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.
6.3
W
OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Riaz DNU steps back and drives sloppily, and is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.
6.2
.
Short, outside off stump. Riaz DNU goes back but misses while trying a late cut