Highlights Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 22.04.2026
SIX! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off. MH Khan rocks back and pulls for six runs.
Full toss, on line. Irfan Khan gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.
DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammad Wasim.
Mohammad Wasim drops one in short, outside off stump. Irfan Khan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut
Back of a length, on line. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. MH Khan pushes forward and drives for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on leg. MH Khan gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs behind square.
Full ball, on a good line. Irfan Khan advances and drives for 1 run on the off side.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Irfan Khan gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 6 runs.
MAXIMUM! Siddle drops one in short, pitching outside off. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
OUT! Siddle gets the wicket! Half-tracker, pitching on a good line. Khan advances down the pitch and plays a shaky pull, and is impressively caught by Siddle
Short of a length, pitching on leg. Irfan Khan goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from Philippe for a single bye.
OUT! Siddle breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Maxwell gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Minhas
Good line and length from Siddle once more. Khan advances and drives for a single run through the off side.
Dropped in short by Siddle, on a good line but angling across Khan. He creates space but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
100 up for Khan! Full toss, on line. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Khan gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Maxwell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Khan gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.
Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off once more. Maxwell goes back and pulls. An error in the field by Smith allows Maxwell and Khan to complete one overthrow.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Khan steps back and drives for 1 run through point.
OUT! Siddle breaks through! Short, pitching outside off once more. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and edges, and is remarkably caught by Mohammad Wasim back behind square.
Dropped in short by Siddle, pitching outside off. Khan creates room and cuts for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Khan. He gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.
Short ball, outside off once more. Labuschagne rocks back and pulls down the ground for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne backs away but misses while attempting to play a drive
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Khan pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.
Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Short, on a good line once again. Khan gets on the back foot and pulls shakily down the ground for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Labuschagne. He goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull for a run behind square.
Good length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off once again. Khan pushes forward and plays a drive back behind point for a run.
Wide. Too wide outside off. Khan gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop
FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off stump again. Khan goes back and cuts for four runs.
Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off stump again. Labuschagne goes back and guides a cut through point for a single run.
Good length from Minhas, outside off. Khan steps back but lets it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
SIX! Good line and length from Minhas once more. Khan steps back and skies a drive past the bowler for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, on line again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Khan. He steps away and plays a pull for a run.
SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Khan backs away and sweeps for 6 runs.
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Khan steps back and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, outside off once again. Khan rocks back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.
Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Labuschagne rocks back and late cuts for 4 runs behind point.
Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off. Khan rocks back and cuts for a run.
Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Labuschagne brings up his fifty! Good length, outside off once again. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a late cut for a pair of runs behind point.
Back of a length from Turner, pitching outside off stump again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for a single run.
Back of a length from Turner, outside off stump. Khan rocks back and slices a cut for one run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Labuschagne pushes forward and plays a paddle back behind square for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Turner, pitching outside off stump again. Khan gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.
Good length from Turner, outside off once more. Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne goes back and glances for 2 runs on the leg side.
Full ball, outside off stump. Khan gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Khan moves onto the front foot and guides a sloppy cut
Good length from Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off again. Khan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
MAXIMUM! Khan brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! On a good length, outside off again. Khan gets forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Khan goes back and slices a cut
Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Khan pushes forward and flicks for a run behind square.
Short of a length, on line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and glances for one run.
Short, outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a run.
Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.
Siddle pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.
Siddle drops one in short, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a late cut
On a good length, pitching outside off. Khan gets on the back foot but watches it travel through to Philippe untouched
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Khan pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for four runs.
Good length, outside off again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Khan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.
And another! Back of a length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching outside off again. Khan moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on a good line once more. Khan moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.
Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.
Good line and length. Khan gets forward and lifts a drive past the bowler for a single run.
Wide. Bouncer, on leg stump. Khan moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a pull
SIX! Dropped in short by Ismail, outside off. Khan gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Good length from Ismail, pitching near leg stump and angled across Khan. He advances and plays a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching on a good line. Khan rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Minhas, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Khan goes back and guides a shaky cut for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Labuschagne rocks back and slices a wild cut for a run.
Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off. Khan rocks back and plays a cut for a run.
Back of a length, on line. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne goes back and cuts back through point.
MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump again. Khan shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs over the off side field.
Dropped in short by Ismail, outside off once more. Khan ducks under it
Short, outside off once more. Khan goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Perera is bowled
OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Ismail. Ayub advances down the pitch and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Mohammad Nawaz down the ground.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a scoop back behind point for 4 runs.
Good line and length once more. Labuschagne pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. Multan Sultans appeal for LBW, however Labuschagne is given not out. Multan Sultans call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Labuschagne is not out.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull
Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the front foot and guides a cut through point for a run.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne steps away and cuts for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and lifts a shaky pull for one run.
Back of a length, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for one run.
Free hit. Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
And another! No ball. Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.
FOUR MORE! Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Labuschagne steps back and skies a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Siddle pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Labuschagne pushes forward and lifts a flick for 4 runs behind square.
Back of a length from Siddle, on line once again. Ayub rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a scoop
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Ayub gets forward and slices a cut through point for 1 run.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.
Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.
Imran Randhawa drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Ayub gets on the back foot and defends averagely
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Labuschagne steps away and cuts for 4 runs.
Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through point.
Short, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Ayub moves down the pitch and guides a poor cut
OUT! Ismail gets the wicket! Ismail drops one in short, outside off once more. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Philippe
Back of a length from Ismail, outside off stump. Labuschagne steps away and cuts sloppily for a single run.
Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Back of a length from Ismail, on leg stump.
SIX! On a good line and length from Imran Randhawa. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the off side field.
Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull
Back of a length from Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump once more. Labuschagne goes back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and late cuts behind point for four runs.
Back of a length from Imran Randhawa, on line. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and defends for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and punches a drive
OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, the ball gets through, and Philippe is bowled
Full ball, on line. Imran Randhawa gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
And another! Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump again. Imran Randhawa gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Imran Randhawa rocks back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.
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Length ball, outside off. Philippe gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Hunain Shah.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for four runs behind square.
OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Minhas moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is spectacularly caught by Maaz Sadaqat
Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Philippe pushes forward and skies a flick for four runs behind square.
Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Philippe rocks back and cuts for a run back behind point.
Mohammad Ali comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Minhas moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.
Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump again. Philippe gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.
Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Philippe pulls for a pair of runs.
Short ball, on line. Minhas gets on the back foot and edges for a single run behind square.
OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps
Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for 2 runs.
MH Khan pitches one up, on line. Shan Masood gets forward and lifts a drive for a run.
OUT! MH Khan gets the wicket! MH Khan pitches one up, on line. Smith backs away and drives, but is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.
MH Khan pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Philippe moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Smith defends for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Philippe. He rocks back and drives through the on side field for one run.
FOUR! Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.
SIX! Smith brings up his hundred in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off stump. Smith pushes forward and lofts a pull for six runs.
FOUR! Full, on line. Smith gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for 4 runs.
SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
And another! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and scoops for four runs behind square.
FOUR! Hunain Shah drops one in short, outside off stump. Smith rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length again. Philippe advances and plays a drive for four runs over the on side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Smith shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Good line and length. Smith moves down the pitch and drives. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump. Smith moves onto the back foot and slices a wild cut
FOUR! Good line and length. Smith shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive on the off side for four runs.
Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe ducks
Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off once more. Smith moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the leg side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Philippe gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull
Mohammad Ali drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Smith rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Smith moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once more. Smith gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Philippe moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.
OUT! Maxwell breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Labuschagne on the on side.
SIX MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.
SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith advances and drives for 1 run down the ground.
On a good line and length. Smith pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for two runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives through the off side field.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith pushes forward and skies a sweep for a single run behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith steps away and cuts for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Sahibzada Farhan moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Good line and length from Maxwell once more. Smith moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Smith advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 4 runs.
Sahibzada Farhan plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Fifty comes up for Sahibzada Farhan! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.
SIX! Smith brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good line and length. Smith pushes forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.
0 runs
SIX! Full toss, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.
SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith steps back and plays a drive for six runs over the off side.
Full toss, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith advances and drives for one run down the ground.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Smith advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs on the on side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Smith gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Smith shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive down the ground for a run.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.
Good line and length from MH Khan. Sahibzada Farhan moves down the pitch and drives
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smith goes back and cuts for 1 run.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Smith goes back and eases a drive on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Smith advances down the pitch and drives for a single run on the on side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep for a couple of runs back behind square. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, but Sahibzada Farhan is given not out.
Ayub pitches one up, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
FOUR! Back of a length from Ayub, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.
Good line and length from Ayub. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and punches a drive
FOUR MORE! Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.
FOUR! Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Yorker, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Smith gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Smith rocks back and cuts through point.
Good length, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a couple of runs over the off side field.
Yorker, on a good line. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.
Full toss, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop behind point, resulting in four leg byes.
FOUR! Javed comes over the wicket. Dropped in short by Javed, pitching near leg stump again. Smith creates space and cuts behind point for four runs.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run through the off side. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however the umpire gives Sahibzada Farhan not out.
And again! Full, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan steps back and lifts a drive for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground. Tidy fielding by Labuschagne saves a certain boundary.
On a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and eases a shaky drive
Short of a length, outside off. Smith goes back and slices a cut for a run. Tidy fielding by Irfan Khan saves a certain boundary.
Length ball, outside off. Smith gets forward and defends
SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off once more. Smith gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for six runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop
Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Smith rocks back and drives for a single run back through point.
Good line and length. Smith steps away and defends poorly
Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.
SIX! On a good length, outside off once again. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.
Mohammad Ali pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.
Javed comes around the wicket to Smith. Short ball, pitching outside off. Smith rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sahibzada Farhan. He gets forward and plays a flick for a run back behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Full toss, on line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
On a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for two runs. A blunder running between the wickets results in a short run being indicated by the umpire.
Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and defends
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke