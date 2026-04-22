19.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off. MH Khan rocks back and pulls for six runs.

19.2 1 Full toss, on line. Irfan Khan gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

19.1 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammad Wasim.

18.6 . Mohammad Wasim drops one in short, outside off stump. Irfan Khan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

18.5 1 Back of a length, on line. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. MH Khan pushes forward and drives for four runs.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on leg. MH Khan gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs behind square.

18.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Irfan Khan advances and drives for 1 run on the off side.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Irfan Khan gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Siddle drops one in short, pitching outside off. MH Khan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

17.5 W OUT! Siddle gets the wicket! Half-tracker, pitching on a good line. Khan advances down the pitch and plays a shaky pull, and is impressively caught by Siddle

17.4 1b Short of a length, pitching on leg. Irfan Khan goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from Philippe for a single bye.

17.3 W OUT! Siddle breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Maxwell gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Minhas

17.2 1 Good line and length from Siddle once more. Khan advances and drives for a single run through the off side.

17.1 . Dropped in short by Siddle, on a good line but angling across Khan. He creates space but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

16.6 1 100 up for Khan! Full toss, on line. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Khan gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Maxwell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

16.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Khan gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off once more. Maxwell goes back and pulls. An error in the field by Smith allows Maxwell and Khan to complete one overthrow.

16.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Khan steps back and drives for 1 run through point.

15.6 W OUT! Siddle breaks through! Short, pitching outside off once more. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and edges, and is remarkably caught by Mohammad Wasim back behind square.

15.5 1 Dropped in short by Siddle, pitching outside off. Khan creates room and cuts for 1 run.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Khan. He gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 Short ball, outside off once more. Labuschagne rocks back and pulls down the ground for a single run.

15.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne backs away but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Khan pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

14.6 . Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

14.5 1 Short, on a good line once again. Khan gets on the back foot and pulls shakily down the ground for one run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Labuschagne. He goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull for a run behind square.

14.3 1 Good length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off once again. Khan pushes forward and plays a drive back behind point for a run.

14.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Khan gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

14.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off stump again. Khan goes back and cuts for four runs.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off stump again. Labuschagne goes back and guides a cut through point for a single run.

13.6 . Good length from Minhas, outside off. Khan steps back but lets it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

13.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from Minhas once more. Khan steps back and skies a drive past the bowler for a half dozen runs.

13.4 1 Back of a length, on line again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Khan. He steps away and plays a pull for a run.

13.2 6 SIX MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Khan backs away and sweeps for 6 runs.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Khan steps back and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

12.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Khan rocks back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Labuschagne rocks back and late cuts for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off. Khan rocks back and cuts for a run.

12.2 1 Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.1 2 Labuschagne brings up his fifty! Good length, outside off once again. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a late cut for a pair of runs behind point.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Turner, pitching outside off stump again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for a single run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Turner, outside off stump. Khan rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

11.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Labuschagne pushes forward and plays a paddle back behind square for a single run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Turner, pitching outside off stump again. Khan gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

11.1 . Good length from Turner, outside off once more. Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

10.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne goes back and glances for 2 runs on the leg side.

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Khan gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Khan moves onto the front foot and guides a sloppy cut

10.3 . Good length from Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off again. Khan rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Khan brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! On a good length, outside off again. Khan gets forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

10.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Khan goes back and slices a cut

9.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Khan pushes forward and flicks for a run behind square.

9.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

9.4 1 Short, outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

9.2 2 Siddle pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

9.1 . Siddle drops one in short, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a late cut

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Khan gets on the back foot but watches it travel through to Philippe untouched

8.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Khan pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for four runs.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Khan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

8.2 6 And another! Back of a length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching outside off again. Khan moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

7.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Khan moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

7.5 1 Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

7.4 1 Good line and length. Khan gets forward and lifts a drive past the bowler for a single run.

7.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, on leg stump. Khan moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a pull

7.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Ismail, outside off. Khan gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Ismail, pitching near leg stump and angled across Khan. He advances and plays a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching on a good line. Khan rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Minhas, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

6.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Khan goes back and guides a shaky cut for a single run.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Labuschagne rocks back and slices a wild cut for a run.

6.3 1 Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off. Khan rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne goes back and cuts back through point.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump again. Khan shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs over the off side field.

5.5 . Dropped in short by Ismail, outside off once more. Khan ducks under it

5.4 . Short, outside off once more. Khan goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.3 . Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

5.2 W OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Perera is bowled

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Ismail. Ayub advances down the pitch and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Mohammad Nawaz down the ground.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a scoop back behind point for 4 runs.

4.5 . Good line and length once more. Labuschagne pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. Multan Sultans appeal for LBW, however Labuschagne is given not out. Multan Sultans call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Labuschagne is not out.

4.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

4.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the front foot and guides a cut through point for a run.

4.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne steps away and cuts for four runs.

3.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and lifts a shaky pull for one run.

3.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for one run.

3.4 1 Free hit. Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

3.4 nb And another! No ball. Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

3.3 4 FOUR MORE! Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Labuschagne steps back and skies a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Siddle pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Labuschagne pushes forward and lifts a flick for 4 runs behind square.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Siddle, on line once again. Ayub rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for one run.

2.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a scoop

2.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Ayub gets forward and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

2.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

2.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Ayub gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ayub moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

2.1 . Imran Randhawa drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Ayub gets on the back foot and defends averagely

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Labuschagne steps away and cuts for 4 runs.

1.5 1 Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through point.

1.4 . Short, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Ayub moves down the pitch and guides a poor cut

1.3 W OUT! Ismail gets the wicket! Ismail drops one in short, outside off once more. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Philippe

1.2 1 Back of a length from Ismail, outside off stump. Labuschagne steps away and cuts sloppily for a single run.

1.1 . Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching on a good line. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Ismail, on leg stump.

0.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Imran Randhawa. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs over the off side field.

0.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

0.4 1 Back of a length from Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump once more. Labuschagne goes back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and late cuts behind point for four runs.

0.2 1 Back of a length from Imran Randhawa, on line. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and defends for 1 run.

0.1 . On a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and punches a drive

19.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a scoop, the ball gets through, and Philippe is bowled

19.4 1 Full ball, on line. Imran Randhawa gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

19.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Javed, outside off stump again. Imran Randhawa gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Imran Randhawa rocks back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

19.1 W 0 runs

18.6 . Length ball, outside off. Philippe gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Hunain Shah.

18.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for four runs behind square.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Minhas moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is spectacularly caught by Maaz Sadaqat

18.2 1 Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Philippe pushes forward and skies a flick for four runs behind square.

17.6 1 Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Philippe rocks back and cuts for a run back behind point.

17.5 1 Mohammad Ali comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Minhas moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump again. Philippe gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.3 2 Mohammad Ali now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. Philippe pulls for a pair of runs.

17.2 1 Short ball, on line. Minhas gets on the back foot and edges for a single run behind square.

17.1 W OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for 2 runs.

16.5 1 MH Khan pitches one up, on line. Shan Masood gets forward and lifts a drive for a run.

16.4 W OUT! MH Khan gets the wicket! MH Khan pitches one up, on line. Smith backs away and drives, but is caught by Labuschagne down the ground.

16.3 1 MH Khan pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Philippe moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.2 1 Smith defends for one run.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Philippe. He rocks back and drives through the on side field for one run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

15.5 6 SIX! Smith brings up his hundred in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off stump. Smith pushes forward and lofts a pull for six runs.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Smith gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

15.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

15.2 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

15.1 4 FOUR! Hunain Shah drops one in short, outside off stump. Smith rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Philippe advances and plays a drive for four runs over the on side field.

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

14.3 . Good line and length. Smith moves down the pitch and drives. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

14.2 . Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump. Smith moves onto the back foot and slices a wild cut

14.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Smith shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive on the off side for four runs.

13.6 . Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe ducks

13.5 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off once more. Smith moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the leg side field.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Philippe gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance behind square.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull

13.1 1 Mohammad Ali drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Smith rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

12.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Smith moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

12.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once more. Smith gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Philippe moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

12.3 W OUT! Maxwell breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Labuschagne on the on side.

12.2 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

12.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

11.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith advances and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.4 2 On a good line and length. Smith pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

11.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives through the off side field.

11.1 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith pushes forward and skies a sweep for a single run behind square.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith steps away and cuts for a run.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Sahibzada Farhan moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.3 1 Good line and length from Maxwell once more. Smith moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Smith advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Sahibzada Farhan plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.6 1 Fifty comes up for Sahibzada Farhan! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

9.4 6 SIX! Smith brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good line and length. Smith pushes forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

9.2 . 0 runs

9.1 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

8.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith steps back and plays a drive for six runs over the off side.

8.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith advances and drives for one run down the ground.

8.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Smith advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for six runs on the on side.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Smith gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however the umpire says not out.

7.6 1 Good length from MH Khan, pitching outside off. Smith shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive down the ground for a run.

7.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

7.4 . Good line and length from MH Khan. Sahibzada Farhan moves down the pitch and drives

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smith goes back and cuts for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Smith goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Smith advances down the pitch and drives for a single run on the on side.

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

6.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep for a couple of runs back behind square. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, but Sahibzada Farhan is given not out.

6.3 . Ayub pitches one up, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ayub, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

6.1 . Good line and length from Ayub. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and punches a drive

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Hunain Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Yorker, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

5.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Smith gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a run.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Smith rocks back and cuts through point.

5.1 2 Good length, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a couple of runs over the off side field.

4.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

4.5 4 Full toss, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop behind point, resulting in four leg byes.

4.4 4 FOUR! Javed comes over the wicket. Dropped in short by Javed, pitching near leg stump again. Smith creates space and cuts behind point for four runs.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run through the off side. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however the umpire gives Sahibzada Farhan not out.

4.2 4 And again! Full, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan steps back and lifts a drive for four runs.

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground. Tidy fielding by Labuschagne saves a certain boundary.

3.5 . On a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and eases a shaky drive

3.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Smith goes back and slices a cut for a run. Tidy fielding by Irfan Khan saves a certain boundary.

3.3 . Length ball, outside off. Smith gets forward and defends

3.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, pitching outside off once more. Smith gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop

2.6 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Smith rocks back and drives for a single run back through point.

2.5 . Good line and length. Smith steps away and defends poorly

2.4 1 Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

2.3 . Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off once again. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

2.1 . Mohammad Ali pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

1.6 . Javed comes around the wicket to Smith. Short ball, pitching outside off. Smith rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sahibzada Farhan. He gets forward and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. Hyderabad Kingsmen appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

1.2 2 Full toss, on line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

0.6 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

0.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.5 . On a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for two runs. A blunder running between the wickets results in a short run being indicated by the umpire.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and defends

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and eases a drive