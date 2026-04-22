Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 22.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Usmanbatsman
|101
|47
|5
|10
|214.89
|Labuschagne Marnusbatsman
|61
|41
|9
|0
|148.78
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Siddle Peterbowler
|4
|0
|39
|3
|9.75
|0
|1
|Wasim Jr Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|46
|0
|11.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.3
6
SIX! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off. MH Khan rocks back and pulls for six runs.
19.2
1
Full toss, on line. Irfan Khan gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.
19.1
1
DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammad Wasim.