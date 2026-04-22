Results Score Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 22.04.2026

T20

HYD
HYD

214

MUS
MUS

213

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Usmanbatsman10147510214.89
Labuschagne Marnusbatsman614190148.78
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Siddle Peterbowler403939.7501
Wasim Jr Mohammadbowler4046011.510

Latest Highlights

19.3
6

SIX! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off. MH Khan rocks back and pulls for six runs.

19.2
1

Full toss, on line. Irfan Khan gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

19.1
1

DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mohammad Wasim.

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