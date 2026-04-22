18.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Yousaf goes back and cuts for four runs.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty up for Yousaf in emphatic style! Full, outside off stump again. Yousaf pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

18.3 . Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off. Yousaf ducks

18.2 2 Full, pitching outside off once more. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Yousaf rocks back and pulls for four runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kusal Mendis gets forward and edges for four runs behind point.

17.5 1 Full, on line. Yousaf gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Free hit. Good length from Abbas Afridi, outside off stump. Yousaf rocks back and pulls for four runs.

17.4 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off.

17.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kusal Mendis. He pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for a run.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Abbas Afridi. Kusal Mendis goes back and inside edges

17.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis gets forward and drives on the on side for a pair of runs.

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Yousaf rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.5 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off again. Yousaf rocks back and plays a defensive stroke. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hasan Ali. Not an easy chance for Hasan Ali.

16.4 1 Full, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

16.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off once again. Yousaf rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Yousaf pushes forward and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

15.6 1 Good line and length. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.4 6 And again! Length ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

15.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis gets forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.2 1 Yorker, on line. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side for 1 run.

14.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Yousaf gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

14.4 1 Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.3 1 Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

14.2 1 Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.1 . 0 runs

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Ali, pitching outside leg. Kusal Mendis goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Good length from Ali, pitching outside off once more. Yousaf gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.4 1 Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets forward and lifts a drive for 1 run over the off side field.

13.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

13.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis rocks back and cuts

13.1 2 50 for Kusal Mendis! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and pulls for a couple of runs.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Yousaf gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Yousaf gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for a single run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Yousaf pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Full, outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

11.6 1 Good length from Ali, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run straight down the ground.

11.5 2 Good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Yousaf gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

11.3 3 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for three runs.

11.2 2 Good length from Ali, on leg stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angled across. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

10.4 2 On a good line and length from Zahid Mahmood. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

10.3 1 Good length from Zahid Mahmood, pitching outside off stump again. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Yousaf goes back and cuts

10.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Yousaf gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a cut. Karachi Kings appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Yousaf not out. Karachi Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

9.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Yousaf gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Yousaf gets forward and drives through the off side.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

9.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point for a single run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Yousaf gets forward and drives for six runs.

8.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

8.3 1 Good line and length from Zahid Mahmood but angled across the batter. Yousaf gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

8.2 1 Good line and length but angling across Kusal Mendis. He gets forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

8.1 1 Good line and length from Zahid Mahmood but angled across the batter. Yousaf pushes forward and guides a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

7.5 . Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Yousaf pushes forward and defends

7.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Yousaf gets forward and leg glances for two runs.

7.3 W OUT! Khushdil Shah gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Hardie gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Hardie has to depart

7.2 1 Good length from Khushdil Shah, pitching outside off again. Kusal Mendis gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Khushdil Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

6.6 . Full, on a good line. Hardie gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

6.5 1 Good length from Zahid Mahmood, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hardie pushes forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

6.3 2 Good line and length from Zahid Mahmood. Hardie pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs behind square.

6.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

6.1 1 Zahid Mahmood pitches one up, on a good line once again. Hardie moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and flicks behind square for two runs.

5.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from Hasan Ali. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

5.4 . Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and defends

5.3 1 Good length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump once more. Hardie gets forward and drives behind point for a run.

5.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Azam Khan

5.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Vince moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kusal Mendis gets forward and drives on the off side.

4.5 . Good length, outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and glances for 4 runs back behind point.

4.3 W OUT! Abbas Afridi gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Warner on the off side.

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends on the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

3.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

3.5 . Good length, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and drives on the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good line and length from Khushdil Shah. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

3.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam goes back and slices a cut

2.6 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Vince pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off. Babar Azam goes back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

2.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive

2.3 . Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets forward and drives down the ground.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

2.1 . Good length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

1.6 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Khushdil Shah once more. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

1.4 1 Good line and length from Khushdil Shah. Vince pushes forward and drives for a run.

1.3 . Khushdil Shah pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vince rocks back and guides a cut

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Khushdil Shah. Vince shuffles down the pitch and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Good length from Aziz, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives poorly on the off side.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

0.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Vince gets forward and flicks for a run.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince goes back but misses while attempting a pull

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

19.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Raza! Full toss, on line. Hasan Ali gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Hasan Ali has to depart

19.5 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Raza! Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Aziz gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Aziz is bowled

19.4 W OUT! Raza gets the wicket! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Khushdil Shah rocks back and drives. Khushdil Shah is given out hit wicket through the on side field.

19.4 W OUT! Run out. Wide. Raza pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. Abbas Afridi is then run out, following some good fielding by Kusal Mendis.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Raza pitches one up, outside off again. Khushdil Shah rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

19.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Abbas Afridi pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

19.1 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

18.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.5 . Wide. Basit Ali drops one in short, pitching far outside off.

18.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Abbas Afridi gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Basit Ali. Roy moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Vince down the ground.

18.3 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

18.2 1 Good length from Basit Ali, outside leg once more. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for a run.

18.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Khushdil Shah pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Khushdil Shah advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

17.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.

17.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Roy pushes forward and plays a drive over the off side for 6 runs.

17.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Azam Khan steps back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

17.1 . Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Azam Khan. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick back behind square.

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Azam Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Azam Khan gets on the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.4 . Back of a length from Raza, pitching outside off but angling across Azam Khan. He steps away but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

16.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Azam Khan. He moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

16.2 1 Back of a length from Raza, outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

16.1 . Good line and length from Raza. Roy moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

15.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Azam Khan. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind point.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Roy goes back and plays a pull for one run.

15.3 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off. Roy rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

15.2 4 FOUR! Basit Ali pitches one up, outside off stump. Roy pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Azam Khan. He goes back and pulls for a single run.

14.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull down the ground for 1 run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Azam Khan gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

14.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Azam Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire gives Azam Khan out LBW, however Azam Khan signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

14.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

14.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Muqeem. Azam Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for six runs back behind square.

14.1 1 Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Azam Khan. He gets on the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

13.5 . On a good line and length. Azam Khan pushes forward and eases a drive

13.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Azam Khan backs away and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

13.2 1 On a good line and length from Hardie. Roy pushes forward and flicks for a run behind square.

13.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy creates space but misses while attempting a scoop

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Good line and length but angling across Azam Khan. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for one run.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Roy goes back and plays a pull for a run.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.6 1 Good length from Hardie, pitching outside off. Hendricks gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Hendricks goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

11.4 1 Hardie pitches one up, on line once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Hendricks goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

11.2 . Good length from Hardie, pitching outside off again. Hendricks pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.6 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Roy pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.3 1 Full, outside off. Hendricks gets forward and outside edges behind point for 1 run.

10.2 1 On a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roy goes back and edges for four runs back behind square.

9.6 1 Fifty for Roy! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

9.5 . Good line and length once more. Roy gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

9.4 1 Good line and length from Hardie. Hendricks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

9.3 2 Good length, outside off stump again. Hendricks pushes forward and leg glances for a pair of runs back behind square.

9.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Roy pushes forward and drives for one run behind point on the off side.

9.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

8.6 1 Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Roy pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

8.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

8.4 . Good length from Muqeem, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point.

8.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for two runs.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.1 1 Good length from Muqeem, outside off again. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

7.5 . Full, outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Basit Ali behind square.

7.3 1 Good length from Hardie, outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Roy gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side for four runs.

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Roy gets forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

6.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across S Ali Agha. He gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

6.2 . Muqeem pitches one up, on a good line once again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Roy goes back and pulls for four runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs behind square.

5.4 1 Full, on a good line. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Roy moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run straight down the ground.

5.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

5.1 1 Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Roy goes back and cuts for a run.

4.6 1 On a good line and length. Roy goes back and pulls for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Raza, pitching outside off. Roy gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

4.4 1 Good length from Raza, outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

4.3 W OUT! Raza gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Warner gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Warner has to go

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Roy moves onto the back foot and edges for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Raza, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Warner goes back and drives for 2 runs.

3.4 . Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Warner pushes forward and defends through the off side.

3.2 . Good line and length once more. Warner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Roy pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for a single run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Roy gets forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

2.4 1lb Good length from Basit Ali, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Warner gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Basit Ali. Roy rocks back and pulls for one run.

2.2 . Good length from Basit Ali, outside off once more. Roy gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

2.1 . Full ball, outside off. Roy gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Warner gets forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

1.5 1 Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Roy goes back and defends for a single run.

1.4 1lb On a good line and length once more. Warner gets forward and sweeps sloppily for a single leg bye back behind square.

1.3 1 On a good line and length. Roy moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

1.2 . Iftikhar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Roy rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and guides a square cut for four runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Warner pushes forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

0.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Warner gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Warner. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Length ball, outside off. Warner goes back and guides a cut

0.2 1 Good line and length again. Roy pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.