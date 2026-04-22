Results Score Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 22.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mendis Kusalwicket keeper
|80
|43
|5
|4
|186.05
|Yousaf Farhanwicket keeper
|58
|36
|5
|3
|161.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Shah Khushdilall rounder
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10
|0
|0
|Afridi Muhammad Abbasbowler
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.5
|1
|1
Latest Highlights
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18.5
4
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Yousaf goes back and cuts for four runs.
18.4
6
MAXIMUM! Fifty up for Yousaf in emphatic style! Full, outside off stump again. Yousaf pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.
18.3
.
Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off. Yousaf ducks