Results Score Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 22.04.2026

T20

KKI
KKI

182

PZA
PZA

186

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Mendis Kusalwicket keeper804354186.05
Yousaf Farhanwicket keeper583653161.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Shah Khushdilall rounder404011000
Afridi Muhammad Abbasbowler4046111.511

Latest Highlights

18.5
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Yousaf goes back and cuts for four runs.

18.4
6

MAXIMUM! Fifty up for Yousaf in emphatic style! Full, outside off stump again. Yousaf pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

18.3
.

Dropped in short by Hasan Ali, outside off. Yousaf ducks

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