18.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Khushdil Shah. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

18.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Khushdil Shah goes back and plays a hook for a half dozen runs.

18.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Khushdil Shah pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

18.1 . Yorker, on a good line once more. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot and defends

17.6 1 Good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi once more. Khushdil Shah moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a run.

17.5 6 And another! Full toss, on a good line. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for six runs.

17.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Khushdil Shah goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg once more. Khushdil Shah gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

17.2 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Khushdil Shah goes back but misses while trying a pull

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once again. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Warner moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Warner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

16.2 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Warner. He pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

16.1 1 Good length from Haris Rauf, outside leg. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

15.6 2 On a good line and length from Sams. Warner pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

15.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Warner. He rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Good length from Sams, pitching on leg and angled across. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

15.3 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.3 1w Wide. Sams pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

15.2 1 50 up for Warner! On a good line and length. Warner gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Sams, outside off. Azam Khan pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the on side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

15.1 1w Wide. Sams pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Azam Khan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

14.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg. Azam Khan goes back and plays a flick for a run behind square.

14.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Azam Khan goes back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

14.5 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump.

14.4 . Full, outside off stump. Azam Khan gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

14.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan moves onto the front foot and guides a glance back behind point for 1 run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Azam Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.5 W OUT! U Shah gets the wicket! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Ali. He moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly, and is caught by Sikandar Raza down the ground.

13.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled loosely across Ali.

13.4 2 Full toss, on a good line. Ali pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

13.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Ali goes back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length from U Shah. Warner rocks back and cuts for a single run.

13.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Warner pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

12.5 . Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Warner moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

12.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

12.3 2 On a good line and length. Ali moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for two runs.

12.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

12.1 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and plays a cut

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Ali pushes forward and outside edges for a run through point on the off side.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ali gets forward and punches a drive

11.3 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Ali moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Warner pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

11.1 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ali goes back and lofts a poor pull for one run.

10.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Warner pushes forward and drives

10.5 2 CHANCE! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Warner rocks back and drives for a pair of runs. There's an attempt at a run out. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but Lahore Qalandars appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

10.4 1 On a good line and length again. Ali gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot for one run.

10.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

10.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, on a good line. Warner moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

10.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

10.1 1 Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off again. Ali gets on the back foot and drives behind point for a run.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ali pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Ali. He goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

9.3 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Warner gets forward but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

9.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Warner gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

9.2 3w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Warner gets on the back foot and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for three wides.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

8.6 1 Good length from Haris Rauf, outside leg once more. Warner moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

8.5 . Haris Rauf pitches one up, outside off stump again. Warner gets forward and punches a drive

8.4 1 Haris Rauf pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.3 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Abdullah Shafique

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.1 1 Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Warner gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

7.6 1 Good line and length. Warner gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

7.4 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across S Ali Agha. He gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a couple of runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but Lahore Qalandars appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

7.3 1 Good line and length. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg again. Warner pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Warner pushes forward and punches a drive

6.6 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha goes back and lofts a cut for 4 runs behind point.

6.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from U Shah. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

6.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs behind point.

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and plays a cut

6.1 . Short of a length, outside off. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

5.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Sams pitches one up, outside off stump. Warner gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sams, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.4 1 Good length, outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

5.3 . Sams pitches one up, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Warner goes back and drives for a run through the off side field.

5.1 . Good length from Sams, outside off again. Warner gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha rocks back and drives

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and defends

4.4 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and edges. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Haseebullah Khan.

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hendricks rocks back and cuts averagely, and is caught by Abdullah Shafique

4.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

4.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hendricks rocks back and lifts a pull behind square for 6 runs.

4.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Hendricks rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Warner. He rocks back and pulls back behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Warner gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

3.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets forward and eases a drive on the off side. An error in the field by Shaheen Shah Afridi allows Karachi Kings to run through for 1 overthrow.

3.3 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

3.1 1 Good line and length from Sams once again. Hendricks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Warner pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Warner pushes forward and drives

2.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Warner gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

2.2 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

2.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Warner. He rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting to defend

1.6 . On a good line and length. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Hendricks gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

1.3 W OUT! U Shah gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a pull, and is caught by Haseebullah Khan

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from U Shah, pitching outside off once more. Roy rocks back and skies a cut behind point for four runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Roy goes back and glances behind point on the off side for four runs.

0.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Roy gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive back through point.

0.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Roy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Roy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 1 Full, on line. Warner pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

19.6 W OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shaheen Shah Afridi. He goes back and pulls, but is caught by Ali behind square.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and flicks for four runs behind square.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

19.3 1b Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye. The throw by Azam Khan is impressive. Karachi Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.2 1 On a good line and length again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

18.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

18.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Shaheen Shah Afridi goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Hamza Sohail, outside off stump. Sams goes back and slices a cut back behind point for 1 run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Hendricks is terrific. Karachi Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Sams is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

18.4 1 On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza goes back and eases a bad drive for 1 run.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Sams gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run down the ground.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sams gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

18.1 1 Full, on line. Sikandar Raza gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

17.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and cuts for a run.

17.5 1 Full, on line. Sams pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

17.4 2 Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off once again. Sams gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

17.3 2 DROPPED! Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump once more. Sams gets forward and plays a drive for a couple of runs over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Roy. A really tough chance for Roy there.

17.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sams moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.1 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sams. He gets forward and flicks for 6 runs.

16.6 1 Good line and length. Sams gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

16.5 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Abdullah Shafique creates room but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Abdullah Shafique has to depart

16.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

16.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Rizwanullah, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.2 2 On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.

16.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

15.6 1 Good length from Ali, outside off again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.4 1 Good length from Ali, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

15.3 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Asalanka. He moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Azam Khan

15.2 . Ali pitches one up, on a good line again. Asalanka pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep. Karachi Kings appeal for LBW, however umpire A Paleker says not out. Karachi Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Ali. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.4 2 Good length, outside off again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

14.3 6 SIX! Good length from Zahid Mahmood, pitching outside off again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

14.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.1 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Abdullah Shafique in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

13.5 W OUT! Ali breaks through! On a good length, outside off once more. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Roy

13.5 2w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. The ball beats Azam Khan and trickles away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Azam Khan.

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and edges for a single run back behind square.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Fakhar Zaman goes back and drives

13.1 1 Good length from Ali, outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.5 1 Zahid Mahmood pitches one up, on line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground for 1 run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Zahid Mahmood. Abdullah Shafique advances down the pitch and drives for a run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Fakhar Zaman. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

12.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and plays a cut

11.6 2 Good length from Hamza Sohail, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique advances down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and leg glances for one run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

10.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward but allows that one to go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

10.5 2 On a good line and length from Rizwanullah. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

10.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and defends through the off side field for one run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

10.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Fakhar Zaman rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

9.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive

9.5 4 And another! On a good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Fifty comes up for Fakhar Zaman! On a good length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman goes back and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

9.1 1 Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 1 Good line and length. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Zahid Mahmood, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman goes back and sweeps for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Roy.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and defends

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Fakhar Zaman goes back and guides a glance for a run.

7.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He advances and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

7.4 1 Good length from Ali, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run down the ground. Good work in the field by Warner saves a certain boundary.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

7.3 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball is misfielded by Azam Khan.

7.2 1 Good line and length from Ali. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

7.1 . Good length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and drives

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.5 . Good length from Zahid Mahmood, outside off once more. Abdullah Shafique goes back and cuts

6.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.1 . Zahid Mahmood pitches one up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and drives

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and edges for a half dozen runs back behind square.

5.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 CHANCE! Hasan Ali pitches one up, outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground. A run out chance but Lahore Qalandars survive the attempt from Roy's throw. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Roy is good. Karachi Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and punches a drive

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and lifts a pull for six runs.

4.5 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

4.4 4 And another! Good length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

4.3 4 And again! Good length from Rizwanullah, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.1 3 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and flicks for three runs.

3.6 . Good length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman goes back and late cuts

3.5 1 On a good line and length again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

3.4 1 Ali pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

3.3 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Ali, pitching outside off. Farooq goes back and eases a drive through the off side. The throw by Warner is good. Karachi Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Farooq is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

3.2 . Good length from Ali, pitching outside off. Farooq goes back and eases a drive

3.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Farooq gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

2.5 . Good line and length. Farooq goes back and drives

2.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Length ball, outside off. Farooq gets forward and skies a drive for six runs over the off side.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Farooq pushes forward and lifts a flick for six runs.

2.2 1 On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends for one run on the off side.

2.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Farooq pushes forward and drives averagely

1.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls averagely for a pair of runs.

1.5 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends

1.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Farooq gets on the front foot and drives shakily over the off side for a run.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Farooq gets forward but misses while trying a drive

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Farooq pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 1 On a good length, outside leg. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

0.6 . Hamza Sohail pitches one up, outside off. Farooq pushes forward and drives through the off side.

0.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Farooq pushes forward and defends

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Farooq moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Farooq gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good length from Hamza Sohail, outside off. Farooq moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke