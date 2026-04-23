Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings T20 Pakistan Super League 23.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Warner Davidbatsman
|63
|44
|9
|1
|143.18
|Shah Khushdilall rounder
|44
|14
|2
|5
|314.29
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Afridi Shaheenbowler
|4
|0
|51
|0
|12.75
|1
|0
|Shah Ubaid
|4
|0
|41
|3
|10.25
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.4
6
Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Khushdil Shah. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
18.3
6
SIX! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Khushdil Shah goes back and plays a hook for a half dozen runs.
18.2
2
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Khushdil Shah pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.