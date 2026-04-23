Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings T20 Pakistan Super League 23.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

199

KKI
KKI

203

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Warner Davidbatsman634491143.18
Shah Khushdilall rounder441425314.29
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Afridi Shaheenbowler4051012.7510
Shah Ubaid4041310.2530

Latest Highlights

18.4
6

Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Khushdil Shah. He gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

18.3
6

SIX! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Khushdil Shah goes back and plays a hook for a half dozen runs.

18.2
2

Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Khushdil Shah pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

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