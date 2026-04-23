Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings T20 Pakistan Super League 23.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

199

KKI
KKI

203

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Karachi Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, April 23, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersFarooq Mohammad, Zaman Fakhar, Shafique Abdullah, Asalanka Charith, Khan Haseebullah, Raza Sikandar, Sams Daniel, Afridi Shaheen, Mir Usama, Shah Ubaid, Rauf Haris
BenchAli Asif, Hermann Rubin, Hossain Emon Parvez, Motie Gudakesh, Naeem Muhammad, Rahman Mustafizur, Shanaka Dasun, Tahir Tayyab, Talat Hussain, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika

Karachi Kings Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Warner David, Salman Agha, Hendricks Reeza, Khan Azam, Shah Khushdil, Ali Moeen, Ali Hasan, Mahmood Zahid, Hamza Mohammad
BenchAfridi Muhammad Abbas, Aziz Shahid, Baig Saad, Charles Johnson, Hamza Mir, Ihsanullah, Ilyas Aqib, Muhammad Waseem, Tanvir Khuzaima Bin, Ullah Rizwan, Zampa Adam

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet