19.3 2 Basit Ali comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Sams pushes forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

19.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

19.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives down the ground.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg. Sams steps away and drives over the off side for four runs.

18.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sams steps back and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

18.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sams goes back but misses while attempting a pull

18.3 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Sams steps away and guides a poor leg glance

18.2 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sams pushes forward and leg glances for two runs.

18.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Sams gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.6 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Sams rocks back and lifts a poor drive for one run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Iftikhar Ahmed.

17.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Sams moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

17.3 2 Full, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs over the off side.

17.2 . On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

17.1 . Good length from Muqeem, outside off once more. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Basit Ali, outside off stump. Sams creates room and lifts a cut for four runs back behind point.

16.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance back behind square for one run.

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sams gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sams gets forward and plays a ramp for a half dozen runs back behind point.

16.2 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Sams moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Raza.

16.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Sams goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

15.6 1 Muqeem pitches one up, outside off. Sams gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

15.5 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a sloppy pull. Sikandar Raza is given out hit wicket

15.4 6 SIX! Muqeem pitches one up, outside off once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Muqeem once again. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.1 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and sweeps for 2 runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Raza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza creates space and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

14.5 6 And another! Back of a length from Raza, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza creates room and lifts a late cut behind point for a half dozen runs.

14.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the off side field.

14.3 . Good line and length. Sikandar Raza creates room but misses while trying a flick

14.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Raza, pitching well outside off stump.

14.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza creates space but misses while trying to play a cut

14.1 1 Fakhar Zaman brings up his fifty! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman goes back and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

13.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman steps away and slices a cut for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman backs away and skies a cut for four runs behind point.

13.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

13.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Muqeem again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

13.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman steps away and drives through the off side for one run.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Bracewell

12.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Asalanka moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

12.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off. Asalanka rocks back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good line and length from Muqeem. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Asalanka gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run through point.

11.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Asalanka goes back and guides a leg glance for a couple of runs.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Muqeem, outside leg once again. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

11.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

10.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Asalanka gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

10.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Asalanka gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily

10.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Asalanka gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

10.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Asalanka creates space but misses while trying to play a cut

9.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman creates room and plays a sweep for six runs.

9.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Asalanka steps away and drives averagely for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 1 Good line and length. Fakhar Zaman backs away and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

9.3 1 Good line and length. Asalanka pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

9.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

9.1 2 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off. Asalanka advances down the pitch and sweeps sloppily behind square for a couple of runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Shahzad.

8.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Asalanka gets forward and guides a leg glance for a run.

8.5 . On a good line and length. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and defends

8.4 1 Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, on line. Fakhar Zaman moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

8.3 1 Good line and length. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

8.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman goes back and drives for one run.

8.1 1 Full, outside off. Asalanka gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and edges

7.5 1 Back of a length from Bracewell, on a good line. Asalanka gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

7.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

7.3 2 Good line and length. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and drives for a couple of runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

7.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Asalanka pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

6.6 . On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side.

6.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Asalanka rocks back and guides a leg glance for one run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Asalanka gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

6.3 . Iftikhar Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Asalanka. Good length, outside off stump. Asalanka gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket to Abdullah Shafique, , on a good line and length. He shuffles down the pitch and lofts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Muqeem

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for a single run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique creates space and outside edges for four runs behind point.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman creates room and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Raza, pitching outside off stump once again. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and skies a pull for six runs.

5.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Raza, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, on line. Fakhar Zaman advances and drives over the on side field for four runs.

4.5 . Iftikhar Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Fakhar Zaman. Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off stump again. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side.

4.4 1 Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance for one run.

4.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, on line but angled across. Abdullah Shafique creates space and plays a pull for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed comes over the wicket. Good length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and eases a mediocre drive for a single run down the ground.

3.6 . Good length from Basit Ali, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and eases a shaky drive

3.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and leg glances

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman creates space and lifts a cut for a single run behind point.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and drives for a run.

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Naeem goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed

2.5 . Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Naeem gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.5 nb No ball. Shahzad drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. Naeem advances but misses while attempting to play a pull

2.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Naeem moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman creates room and cuts sloppily for 1 run.

2.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

2.1 . Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off. Fakhar Zaman creates space and lifts a cut. Good work in the field by Bracewell prevents a certain boundary.

1.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Naeem gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.6 1w Wide. Basit Ali pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Naeem gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, but Naeem is given not out.

1.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Naeem moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

1.4 . Full toss, outside off. Naeem moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 1 Back of a length from Basit Ali, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman goes back and leg glances for a single run.

1.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman goes back and defends

1.1 1lb On a good line and length from Basit Ali. Naeem pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

0.6 . Short, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

0.5 . Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and drives poorly

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 5w Wide. Back of a length from Shahzad, pitching far outside leg. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and swings and misses while attempting a leg glance, but it beats Kusal Mendis and flies away to the rope for five wides.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 . Back of a length from Shahzad, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman advances and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

0.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Fakhar Zaman goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

19.6 1lb Full toss, pitching outside leg. Samad pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Samad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

19.4 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line. Bracewell steps away but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg again. Bracewell gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a half dozen runs.

19.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.1 6 DROPPED! Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sams. Not an easy chance for Sams.

18.6 . Sams drops one in short, on a good line. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a pull

18.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

18.4 1lb Short of a length, outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a ramp, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Bracewell gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Iftikhar Ahmed pushes forward and drives poorly down the ground for a run.

18.1 . Yorker, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

17.6 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Iftikhar Ahmed. He backs away and drives for a run through the leg side field.

17.5 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi comes around the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed backs away and drives behind point on the off side for four runs.

17.4 1lb Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square. Lahore Qalandars appeal for LBW, but umpire Muqeet gives Bracewell not out. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Bracewell is not out.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 6 runs behind square.

17.2 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi comes over the wicket. Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump once more. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and scoops for four runs back behind point.

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

16.6 . Sams pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Bracewell gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

16.5 . Short ball, outside off once more. Bracewell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

16.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for one run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

16.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

16.1 1lb Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bracewell rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

15.5 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bracewell gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off once more. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

15.2 2w Wide. Short, pitching on a good line once again. Iftikhar Ahmed rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

15.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching well down the leg side. Babar Azam rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

14.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

14.5 . Good length from U Shah, pitching outside off. Babar Azam steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

14.4 1 On a good line and length. Bracewell goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.3 . On a good length, outside off. Bracewell pushes forward and punches a drive

14.2 6 SIX! 50 for Bracewell with a maximum! Short of a length, on line once more. Bracewell advances and pulls for six runs behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length from U Shah, pitching outside leg and angling across. Bracewell gets on the front foot and lofts a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

13.6 4 And again! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and lofts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Burl, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and skies a wild pull for a single run.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Babar Azam brings up his fifty! Back of a length from Burl, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam goes back and drives for a single run.

13.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

12.6 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Bracewell. Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bracewell gets on the back foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

12.5 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Babar Azam. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.4 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Bracewell. Short of a length, outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

12.2 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

12.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets forward and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

11.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

11.4 . Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

11.3 . Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and lifts a bad flick

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for one run down the ground.

11.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam goes back and punches a drive past the bowler for one run.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and cuts for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

10.4 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Bracewell. Full, on leg stump. Bracewell gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

10.3 1 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Babar Azam. Short of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

10.1 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and defends

9.6 1 Full, on line. Bracewell gets forward and flicks for a run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sams, pitching outside off. Bracewell advances and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets forward and drives averagely

9.3 2 Dropped in short by Sams, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and skies a cut for a pair of runs.

9.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and edges for a run down the ground.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Bracewell gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square on the on side.

8.6 2 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and leg glances for two runs.

8.5 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Bracewell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.4 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off but angling across Bracewell. He rocks back and inside edges back behind square.

8.3 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.2 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Bracewell shuffles down the pitch and skies a mediocre drive for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Naeem.

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls for one run.

7.6 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for 1 run.

7.5 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back and defends

7.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Bracewell goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point.

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Bracewell rocks back and ramps back behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line once again. Bracewell goes back and ramps behind square for a half dozen runs.

7.1 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, on line. Bracewell rocks back and leg glances

6.6 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Bracewell goes back and finesses a leg glance for one run.

6.5 . On a good line and length once more. Bracewell rocks back and plays a cut

6.4 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Bracewell. He pushes forward and drives for four runs past the bowler.

6.3 . Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Bracewell. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bracewell. He creates room and drives poorly through the off side field.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam goes back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

6.1 2 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs. Quality work in the field by Sams saves a certain boundary.

5.6 . Sams drops one in short, outside off again. Bracewell rocks back but misses while attempting a pull. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, however Bracewell is given not out. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

5.4 . Back of a length from Sams, on a good line. Babar Azam rocks back and defends

5.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam goes back and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 2 Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

5.1 . Back of a length from Sams, on line. Babar Azam rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a pull

4.6 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets forward but misses while trying a cut

4.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Bracewell goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Bracewell goes back and defends

4.3 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket! Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Haris Rauf down the ground.

4.2 3 Short of a length, on a good line. Babar Azam goes back and plays a pull for 3 runs.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

3.6 1 Full ball, outside off again. Kusal Mendis gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

3.5 1 U Shah drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls behind square for a single run.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by U Shah, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam rocks back and lifts a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam ducks, and is hit on the body while trying to leave the ball

3.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull for 2 runs back behind square.

2.6 1 On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Babar Azam gets forward and edges for one run back behind square.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and drives behind point on the off side for a single run.

2.4 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off again. Kusal Mendis rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Haseebullah Khan.

2.3 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot

2.1 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi finds a way through! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off again. Vince moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Vince is bowled

1.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.5 1 Full, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive back behind point for a single run.

1.4 . U Shah pitches one up, on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

1.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

0.6 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching on leg. Vince rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

0.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and drives behind point on the off side for one run.

0.4 1 Full, on a good line. Vince gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.3 4 FOUR MORE! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Vince gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Vince moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.