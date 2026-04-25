Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

200

PZA
PZA

199

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 25, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersNaeem Muhammad, Zaman Fakhar, Shafique Abdullah, Asalanka Charith, Khan Haseebullah, Raza Sikandar, Burl Ryan, Sams Daniel, Afridi Shaheen, Shah Ubaid, Rauf Haris
BenchAli Asif, Farooq Mohammad, Hermann Rubin, Hossain Emon Parvez, Mir Usama, Motie Gudakesh, Rahman Mustafizur, Shanaka Dasun, Tahir Tayyab, Talat Hussain, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersAzam Babar, Vince James, Mendis Kusal, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Ahmed Iftikhar, Samad Abdul, Basit Ali Mohammad, Raza Ali, Muqeem Sufiyan
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Hardie Aaron, Haris Mohammad, Islam Shoriful, Jamal Aamir, Mills Tymal, Muqeem Sufiyan, Rana Nahid, Shahzad Khurram, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid

Venue Guide

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