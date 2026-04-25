Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zaman Fakharbatsman
|58
|47
|4
|2
|123.4
|Sams Danielall rounder
|35
|15
|5
|1
|233.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ahmed Iftikharall rounder
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|0
|0
|Muqeem Sufiyanbowler
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.3
2
Basit Ali comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Sams pushes forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.
19.2
1
Full toss, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.
19.1
.
Pitched up, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives down the ground.