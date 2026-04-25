Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

200

PZA
PZA

199

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Zaman Fakharbatsman584742123.4
Sams Danielall rounder351551233.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ahmed Iftikharall rounder403318.2500
Muqeem Sufiyanbowler403819.500

Latest Highlights

19.3
2

Basit Ali comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Sams pushes forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the on side.

19.2
1

Full toss, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

19.1
.

Pitched up, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives down the ground.

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