16.2 6 SIX! Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Jacobs pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1 Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Rossouw gets forward and late cuts for a single run behind point.

15.6 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on line once again. Jacobs gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

15.5 6 SIX! Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming around the wicket to Jacobs. Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on a good line again. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

15.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on line. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.3 2 Pitched up, on line once again. Jacobs pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

15.2 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on line. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives

15.1 1 Full toss, outside off again. Rossouw pushes forward and drives for a run.

14.6 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Chandimal goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Chandimal has to depart

14.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Chandimal pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.

14.4 . Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Chandimal gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball through to Haseebullah Khan unchallenged

14.3 . Haris Rauf comes over the wicket to Chandimal. Length ball, outside off stump. Chandimal moves onto the back foot and glances

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.1 2 Full, on line. Rossouw pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a pair of runs.

13.6 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Rossouw. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and pulls for a single run.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Chandimal goes back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

13.4 W OUT! Stumped. Over the wicket, short of a length, pitching outside off. Nawaz moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a cut. The glovework by Haseebullah Khan is tidy. Lahore Qalandars appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Nawaz is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

13.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Rossouw. He creates room and drives for one run down the ground.

13.3 1w Wide. Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Rossouw. Too wide outside leg.

13.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz rocks back and plays a cut through point for a run.

13.1 2 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for two runs.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Sams now coming around the wicket to Nawaz. Short of a length, on a good line. Nawaz rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

12.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

12.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Rossouw brings up his 50 with a boundary! On a good length, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Full, on a good line. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming over the wicket to Rossouw. Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rossouw creates room and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

11.4 2 Full, outside off once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

11.3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes around the wicket to Nawaz. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

11.2 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and defends

11.1 . Full ball, outside off. Rossouw advances but makes no contact while trying a drive

10.6 1 On a good line and length. Rossouw gets forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

10.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets forward and edges for a run.

10.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the back foot and plays a cut

10.3 6 SIX! Usama Mir pitches one up, outside off stump again. Nawaz advances and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nawaz gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

10.1 . On a good line and length. Nawaz rocks back and punches a drive

9.6 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Rossouw. He rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Rossouw moves down the pitch and plays a pull for six runs.

9.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.3 . Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and flicks

9.2 1 Good line and length. Rossouw pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

9.1 . Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Rossouw gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.6 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rossouw rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives

8.4 . Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rossouw. He goes back and drives

8.2 4 Good length, pitching outside leg. Rossouw gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for four leg byes back behind square.

8.1 . Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.6 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and cuts behind point for four runs.

7.5 1 Haris Rauf pitches one up, outside off. Rossouw pushes forward and drives for one run.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Rossouw advances and punches a drive

7.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rossouw goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

6.6 . Pitched up, on line. Nawaz gets forward and drives

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Rossouw rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

6.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets forward and eases a drive

6.3 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw lets that one through to Haseebullah Khan

6.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nawaz gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

5.6 . On a good line and length from Asalanka. Rossouw pushes forward and defends

5.5 4 FOUR! Asalanka now coming around the wicket to Rossouw. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Rossouw creates room and cuts for four runs.

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz rocks back and drives for a single run.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Asalanka pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Nawaz advances and skies a drive for six runs.

5.2 . Asalanka comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Rossouw. Pitched up, outside off. Rossouw advances down the pitch and flicks for six runs.

4.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Nawaz pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a glance

4.2 . Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and eases a drive

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Nawaz. He gets on the front foot and glances

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and guides a cut for four runs.

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Rossouw pushes forward and defends

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive back through point for four runs.

2.5 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes around the wicket to Nawaz. Good length, outside off stump again. Nawaz pushes forward and defends

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

2.3 1 Good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Rossouw gets forward and glances on the leg side for a run.

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Rossouw pushes forward and punches a drive

2.1 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, on line. Rossouw gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. Saud Shakeel is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Asalanka.

1.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

1.4 1 Good length from Asalanka, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

1.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Rossouw moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run. Tidy fielding by Sikandar Raza prevents a boundary.

1.2 . Full ball, on line. Rossouw gets forward and drives

1.1 . Good length from Asalanka, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the back foot and slices a cut

0.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Saud Shakeel. He gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a glance

0.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossouw gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

0.3 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off. Hussain pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Sikandar Raza down the ground.

0.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Hussain moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.2 5w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Hussain gets on the front foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

0.1 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Hussain pushes forward and drives

18.3 1 Free hit. Full toss, on a good line. Sams gets forward and punches a shaky drive for one run down the ground.

18.3 W OUT! Run out. No ball. Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and flicks a glance for a single run. He is then run out at the bowler's end, following some great fielding by Chandimal.

18.2 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Haseebullah Khan. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Chandimal. A really hard chance for Chandimal there.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, outside leg and angled across the batter. Haseebullah Khan goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

17.6 1 Khan comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Sams moves onto the back foot and edges

17.4 . Khan now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sams gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

17.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

17.2 . Back of a length from Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across Haseebullah Khan. He moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

17.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the on side field.

16.6 1 Tariq now coming around the wicket to Haseebullah Khan. Back of a length from Tariq, outside off stump again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Sams moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

16.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sams moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Sams moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

16.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sams rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

16.1 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets forward but misses while trying a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Sikandar Raza has to depart

15.6 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Haseebullah Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep

15.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

15.2 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and cuts

15.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

14.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot and drives

14.4 1 Tariq comes around the wicket to Haseebullah Khan. Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Haseebullah Khan goes back and eases a drive

14.3 1 Tariq now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Sikandar Raza rocks back and glances for a single run back behind square.

14.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Haseebullah Khan goes back and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

14.1 . Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump once again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and drives

13.6 1 Back of a length from Joseph, outside leg and angled across. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

13.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Haseebullah Khan goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

13.4 1 On a good line and length from Joseph once again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and glances for a single run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind square.

13.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives averagely

13.1 . Good line and length from Joseph. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and guides a glance

12.6 . Tariq now coming around the wicket to Haseebullah Khan. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and glances

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

12.4 2 Tariq now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

12.3 1 Tariq comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

12.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Haseebullah Khan. He goes back and defends

11.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

11.4 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and flicks a glance on the leg side for one run.

11.3 . Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Haseebullah Khan pushes forward and outside edges

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.1 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Sikandar Raza goes back and glances

10.6 1 Tariq comes over the wicket. Full, outside off once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and guides a late cut

10.4 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Saud Shakeel

10.3 . Tariq comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Shaheen Shah Afridi goes back and cuts

10.2 W OUT! Tariq breaks through! Tariq pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Chandimal quickly whips the bails off, and Abdullah Shafique has to go

10.1 . Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and drives

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and guides a glance

9.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance back behind square for a single run.

9.4 . Abrar Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Abdullah Shafique. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.1 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and defends

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

8.5 1 Good length from Saqib Khan, outside leg. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Haseebullah Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

8.3 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Haseebullah Khan takes advantage of it. Saqib Khan comes over the wicket to Haseebullah Khan. Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

8.3 nb No ball. Saqib Khan now coming around the wicket to Haseebullah Khan. Length ball, outside off once again. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1 Good length from Saqib Khan, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Haseebullah Khan gets forward and finesses a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

7.6 1 Saud Shakeel now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Haseebullah Khan rocks back and punches a drive through the on side field for one run.

7.5 1 Saud Shakeel now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

7.3 . Saud Shakeel pitches one up, outside off. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the front foot and edges

7.2 . Saud Shakeel now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off once again. Haseebullah Khan goes back and tucks a glance

7.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Saqib Khan. Haseebullah Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 W OUT! Saqib Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length from Saqib Khan, outside off again. Farooq gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Farooq is on his way

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Farooq gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Farooq gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and defends

5.5 . Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and flicks

5.4 1 Full, on line. Farooq pushes forward and drives averagely for a run down the ground.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Farooq goes back and cuts

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Farooq gets on the back foot and drives

5.1 . Good line and length. Farooq gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 4 FOUR! Joseph pitches one up, on line once again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Joseph. Farooq gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Asalanka rocks back and lifts a poor pull, and is caught by Tariq back behind square.

4.3 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump again. Asalanka gets on the back foot and slices a cut

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and drives

3.6 2 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. Asalanka pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side for a couple of runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Jacobs.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Asalanka pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka goes back and slices a cut through point for four runs.

3.3 1 Good length from Khan, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and edges through the on side field for a run.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 2 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Saud Shakeel. Not an easy chance for Saud Shakeel.

2.6 . Joseph pitches one up, on a good line once again. Asalanka gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.5 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Fakhar Zaman is bowled

2.4 4 FOUR! Joseph pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

2.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman goes back and pulls averagely

2.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for one run.

2.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and glances

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for a run.

1.5 W OUT! Khan gets one through! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Naeem gets on the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Naeem has to depart

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Naeem pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

1.3 1 Khan comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends back behind point for a single run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

1.1 . Khan pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

0.6 . Good line and length again. Naeem moves onto the front foot and drives

0.5 1 Back of a length from Saqib Khan, pitching on a good line once again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind square for a run.

0.4 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Fakhar Zaman. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

0.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Saqib Khan, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and cuts for four runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.