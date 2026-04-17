Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 17.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

134

QGL
QGL

138

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rossouw Rileebatsman604952122.45
Nawaz Hasan493262153.13
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Afridi Shaheenbowler40281750
Rauf Harisbowler3.203319.900

Latest Highlights

16.2
6

SIX! Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Jacobs pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.1
1

Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Rossouw gets forward and late cuts for a single run behind point.

15.6
.

Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on line once again. Jacobs gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

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