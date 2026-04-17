Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 17.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rossouw Rileebatsman
|60
|49
|5
|2
|122.45
|Nawaz Hasan
|49
|32
|6
|2
|153.13
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Afridi Shaheenbowler
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|5
|0
|Rauf Harisbowler
|3.2
|0
|33
|1
|9.9
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.2
6
SIX! Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Jacobs pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.
16.1
1
Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Rossouw gets forward and late cuts for a single run behind point.
15.6
.
Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on line once again. Jacobs gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull