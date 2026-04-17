Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 17.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

134

QGL
QGL

138

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersNaeem Muhammad, Zaman Fakhar, Shafique Abdullah, Khan Haseebullah, Raza Sikandar, Sams Daniel, Farooq Mohammad, Afridi Shaheen, Mir Usama, Rauf Haris, Asalanka Charith
BenchAli Asif, Hermann Rubin, Hossain Emon Parvez, Motie Gudakesh, Rahman Mustafizur, Shah Ubaid, Shanaka Dasun, Tahir Tayyab, Talat Hussain, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika

Quetta Gladiators Squad

PlayersHussain Shamyl, Shakeel Saud, Rossouw Rilee, Nawaz Hasan, Chandimal Dinesh, Jacobs Bevon, Khan Jahandad, Khan Saqib, Joseph Alzarri, Ahmed Abrar, Tariq Usman
BenchAkram Faisal, Akram Wasim, Bhatti Kashif, Curran Tom, Guidugli Ben, Hampton Brett, Harper Sam, Johnson Spencer, Khan Bismillah, McDermott Ben, Minhas Arafat, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Tariq Usman, Zaib Khan

Venue Guide

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