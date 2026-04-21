19.6 1 Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Abrar Ahmed advances and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

19.5 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abrar Ahmed moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep

19.4 1 Full, outside leg once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

19.3 1b Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Abrar Ahmed allows it to through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball rolls away for a single bye.

19.2 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off. Abrar Ahmed gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut back behind point for four runs.

18.6 2 Full, outside leg once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off once more. Abrar Ahmed gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

18.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Abrar Ahmed backs away but swings and misses while trying a square cut. Lahore Qalandars appeal, but Abrar Ahmed is given not out.

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Abrar Ahmed gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for four runs.

17.6 1 Haris Rauf drops one in short, on a good line but angled across the batter. Abrar Ahmed moves down the pitch and plays a sloppy pull for one run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Abrar Ahmed gets forward and skies a drive for four runs.

17.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Abrar Ahmed backs away and punches a sloppy drive

17.3 . CHANCE! Yorker, pitching outside leg. Abrar Ahmed moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. There's an attempt at a run out from Farooq's throw. Lahore Qalandars appeal, but the umpire deems the batter has made their ground.

17.2 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Hampton gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Hampton is bowled

17.1 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Joseph pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

16.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Joseph pushes forward and defends

16.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Jacobs pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Hampton gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching on leg and angled across Hampton. He moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

15.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Hampton rocks back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run through the off side.

15.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hampton gets forward and defends for a run.

15.2 . On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Hampton gets on the front foot and defends. Lahore Qalandars appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld.

15.1 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside leg stump. Jacobs pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

14.6 . U Shah drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Hampton rocks back and defends sloppily

14.5 W OUT! U Shah gets the wicket! Short, on leg stump and angled across Rossouw. He moves down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Haseebullah Khan

14.4 4 And another! Short of a length, on a good line. Rossouw goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and plays a square cut behind point for four runs.

14.2 6 SIX! 50 for Rossouw with a maximum! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rossouw. He advances and pulls for six runs.

14.1 2 Free hit. U Shah now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from U Shah. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

14.1 5 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line but angled across the batter. Rossouw gets forward and tucks a leg glance back behind square for four runs.

13.6 . Good length from Usama Mir, outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Good line and length. Nafay gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Shaheen Shah Afridi

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rossouw pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Rossouw. He gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the on side.

12.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Nafay gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive down the ground for a run.

12.5 1 Good length, outside off. Rossouw pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

12.4 . Good length, outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

12.3 . Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Rossouw. Pitched up, outside off. Rossouw gets forward but misses while trying a cut

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nafay gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Nafay moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky pull back behind square for four runs.

11.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Nafay goes back and glances through the on side field for one run.

11.5 1lb Back of a length, on line but angled across. Rossouw gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

11.3 1 Sams drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Nafay goes back and guides a late cut for a run behind point.

11.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rossouw advances down the pitch and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

11.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Rossouw pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

10.6 . Good length from Usama Mir, outside leg and angled across. Nafay gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a glance

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Rossouw pushes forward and pulls for 1 run.

10.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Nafay rocks back and leg glances behind square for a single run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length. Rossouw gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Nafay pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.6 1 Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket to Nafay. Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, pitching outside off again. Nafay moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a single run.

9.5 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a leg glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, but Nawaz is given not out. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Nawaz has to go.

9.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off again. Hussain gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run. He is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Sams and Haseebullah Khan.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hussain rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run on the on side.

9.2 . On a good line and length. Hussain moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw pushes forward and drives poorly for 1 run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hussain pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and drives for a single run.

8.4 1 Fifty for Hussain! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump once more. Rossouw rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

8.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg once more. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hussain goes back and cuts for 1 run.

7.6 1 Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Hussain goes back and plays a wild pull behind square for a run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Hussain pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

7.4 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, on line. Hussain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

7.3 1 Short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rossouw gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

7.2 1lb Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hussain gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. Lahore Qalandars appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

7.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, on a good line. Hussain gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

7.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside leg and angling wildly across Hussain. He moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.6 . Good length from Usama Mir, outside leg and angling across Rossouw. He moves onto the front foot and defends sloppily

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hussain gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

6.4 6 SIX! Good line and length from Usama Mir once again. Hussain gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for six runs.

6.3 . Good line and length once again. Hussain moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Rossouw gets forward and pulls for a single run.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hussain gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

5.6 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

5.5 . Good length, outside off. Rossouw gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side.

5.4 W OUT! Sikandar Raza breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and lofts a mediocre sweep, and is caught by Usama Mir back behind square.

5.3 . On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and finesses a glance through the on side field.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a cut

5.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump once again. Hussain creates room and glances poorly back behind square for a single run.

4.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Saud Shakeel advances and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

4.5 1 Short, outside off stump. Hussain gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and drives down the ground for one run.

4.3 . Dropped in short by Sams, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a ramp. Lahore Qalandars appeal, but Saud Shakeel is given not out.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Sams, outside off stump. Hussain goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and plays a shaky pull for 1 run.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Hussain gets on the back foot and defends

3.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hussain moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

3.4 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Hussain gets forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

3.3 . U Shah comes around the wicket to Hussain. Back of a length, outside off again. Hussain moves onto the back foot and defends

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. A mistake in the field allows the batters to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

3.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Hussain. He gets on the back foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

2.4 . Short of a length, on line. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and defends shakily

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook

2.2 4 And another! Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.6 . Short, outside leg and angling across Hussain. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Back of a length from U Shah, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Hussain gets on the front foot and defends

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! U Shah drops one in short, outside leg and angled across Hussain. He moves onto the back foot and lofts a hook behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hussain rocks back and defends sloppily

1.2 . Back of a length from U Shah, outside leg and angling across. Hussain moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length from U Shah, outside off stump. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side field.

0.6 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

0.5 . Full toss, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

0.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

0.2 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Hussain. He gets forward and glances through the leg side field for two runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives through point for 4 runs.

19.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sams. He gets forward and paddles back behind square for four runs.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Sams gets on the front foot and defends down the ground for a run. Shaheen Shah Afridi is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some fantastic fielding by Joseph.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Sams gets on the front foot and guides a square cut for 4 runs behind point.

19.3 . Ahmed comes over the wicket. Full, on a good line. Sams pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

19.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

19.1 2 Yorker, on a good line. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump once again. Sams pushes forward and pulls down the ground for six runs.

18.5 1 Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Shaheen Shah Afridi. He gets forward and skies a poor pull for a run down the ground.

18.4 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

18.3 . Short, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shaheen Shah Afridi shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

18.2 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off. Sams moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hussain.

18.1 1 Dropped in short by Joseph, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and plays a wild pull for one run.

17.6 1 Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, outside off stump. Sams gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

17.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

17.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Sams gets forward and flicks a glance on the on side for a single run.

17.2 1 Ahmed comes around the wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Length ball, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the back foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

17.1 W OUT! Ahmed gets the wicket! Good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Rossouw on the leg side.

16.6 . Good length from Tariq, outside off stump. Sams moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

16.6 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sams gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying a sweep, however the ball beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

16.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sams pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.4 1 Good line and length from Tariq. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

16.3 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Sams goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

16.2 . Tariq comes over the wicket to Sams. On a good length, pitching outside off. Sams moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a sweep. Quetta Gladiators appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Sams not out. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Sams is not out.

16.1 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump again. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Hussain on the off side.

15.6 . Back of a length from Hampton, outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

15.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

15.3 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Asalanka pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. Quetta Gladiators appeal, the umpire agrees, and Asalanka has to depart

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Asalanka gets forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Asalanka moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

14.6 6 SIX! Century up for Fakhar Zaman by clearing the rope! Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

14.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman creates space and plays a sloppy cut

14.4 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Fakhar Zaman. He creates space and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Length ball, outside leg. Asalanka gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

13.6 . Bouncer, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Asalanka. He rocks back, and is struck on the helmet while attempting to play a pull

13.5 . Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off. Asalanka gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

13.2 . Dropped in short by Joseph, pitching on leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a hook

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

12.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Asalanka goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

12.4 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and defends for a run on the off side.

12.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

12.2 1 Tariq pitches one up, outside off. Asalanka gets forward and drives for a run.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

11.6 1 Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and drives for 1 run.

11.5 1 Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Asalanka pushes forward and glances for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Asalanka plays a sweep for 4 runs.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and glances for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Asalanka moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for one run.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Tariq, outside leg and angled across Asalanka. He rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.3 . Tariq comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Fakhar Zaman. He steps away and scoops poorly

10.2 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Asalanka moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for one run.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

10.1 1w Wide. Pitching outside off but angling sharply across the batter. Fakhar Zaman rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and drives for one run.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Asalanka rocks back and defends for 1 run.

9.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Nawaz pitches one up, pitching outside off. Asalanka gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Asalanka gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

9.2 1 Good length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance behind square for one run.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls for a run.

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Asalanka moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Fakhar Zaman in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

8.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

8.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Asalanka. He rocks back and guides a glance for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and cuts late back behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Asalanka pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke. Some poor fielding allows Lahore Qalandars to complete a overthrow.

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

7.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Asalanka gets forward and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

7.2 1 Nawaz now coming around the wicket to Fakhar Zaman. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

7.1 2 Fakhar Zaman defends for a couple of runs.

6.5 . Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Asalanka. Full, pitching on a good line. Asalanka gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 W OUT! Abrar Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and lifts a mediocre cut, and is caught by Tariq

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run on the on side.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and lifts a pull behind square for 6 runs.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Hampton, pitching outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for one run.

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Abdullah Shafique defends for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

4.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and glances for one run.

4.3 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Fakhar Zaman goes back and glances behind square.

4.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Abdullah Shafique goes back and finesses a glance on the leg side for one run.

4.1 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and slices a cut

3.6 . Short, on a good line again. Fakhar Zaman rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut. Quetta Gladiators appeal, but the umpire gives Fakhar Zaman not out.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and lifts a hook back behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman advances and drives for four runs on the off side.

3.3 . Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off stump again. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and eases a drive

3.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman moves down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and drives for one run.

3.1 1 wide

2.6 1 Short, outside off. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

2.5 1lb Joseph drops one in short, outside leg and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

2.4 . Short, outside leg and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman creates space but swings and misses while trying a cut

2.3 1 Dropped in short by Joseph, outside off again. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily for 1 run behind point.

2.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 1 Dropped in short by Joseph, outside leg and angled across. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.6 . Free hit, but Abdullah Shafique doesn't take advantage of it. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.6 nb No ball. Back of a length, outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and defends on the off side.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and drives down the ground.

1.4 . Good length from Ahmed, outside leg. Abdullah Shafique gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a leg glance behind square.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Farooq gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across. Farooq pushes forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Farooq rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.5 . Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Farooq moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Farooq gets forward, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.3 1lb Joseph drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

0.2 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and defends