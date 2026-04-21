Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 21.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

197

QGL
QGL

188

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rossouw Rileebatsman622955213.79
Hussain Shamylbatsman533153170.97
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mir Usamabowler403318.2500
Afridi Shaheenbowler403518.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Abrar Ahmed advances and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

19.5
.

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abrar Ahmed moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep

19.4
1

Full, outside leg once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

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