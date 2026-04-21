Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Abrar Ahmed advances and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abrar Ahmed moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep

19.4 1

Full, outside leg once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.