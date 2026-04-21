Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 21.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rossouw Rileebatsman
|62
|29
|5
|5
|213.79
|Hussain Shamylbatsman
|53
|31
|5
|3
|170.97
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|0
|0
|Afridi Shaheenbowler
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Abrar Ahmed advances and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.
19.5
.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abrar Ahmed moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep
19.4
1
Full, outside leg once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a glance. Lahore Qalandars appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.