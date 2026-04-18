19.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

19.5 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets one through! Full, on line. Masood gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.4 . Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off. Masood rocks back but lets that one travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

19.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off again. Masood gets on the back foot and pulls

19.2 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf drops one in short, outside off stump again. Masood moves down the pitch and pulls behind square for four runs.

19.1 . Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching outside off. Masood moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

18.6 4 FOUR! Sams now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Amir gets forward and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Abdullah Shafique costing a couple of runs.

18.5 1 50 for Masood! Full ball, on a good line. Masood pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

18.4 4 FOUR! 50 up for Masood with a boundary! Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off once again. Masood gets on the back foot and plays a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.

18.3 2 DROPPED! Fifty comes up for Masood! Full, pitching outside off. Masood gets on the front foot and lifts a shaky drive over the off side for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Not an easy chance for Shaheen Shah Afridi.

18.2 4 DROPPED! Full, on line. Masood pushes forward and outside edges for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Asalanka. That was a difficult chance for Asalanka.

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Masood goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

17.4 2 Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, on line. Masood moves onto the back foot and skies a mediocre pull past the bowler for two runs.

17.3 4 And again! Yorker, on a good line. Masood moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Masood goes back and pulls down the ground for 4 runs.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Masood gets forward and pulls for six runs.

16.6 . Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off stump. Amir gets forward and skies a drive

16.4 W OUT! Sams gets the wicket! Short, outside off again. Razaullah goes back and lifts a shaky cut, and is caught by Farooq

16.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Masood moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Masood goes back and plays a pull for a run.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza once more. Razaullah gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Razaullah moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

14.6 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump once more. Razaullah moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

14.5 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump. Masood goes back and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

14.2 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Usama Mir once again. McConchie gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. Umpire AG Wharf gives McConchie out LBW, however McConchie signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that McConchie is out.

14.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. McConchie gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

13.5 . FOUR! On a good line and length. McConchie gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sikandar Raza again. Masood pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing Lahore Qalandars a pair of runs.

13.3 1 FOUR! Good line and length. McConchie gets forward and sweeps for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing Lahore Qalandars 2 runs.

13.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Masood gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

13.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching near leg stump and angled across McConchie. He moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Usama Mir, on a good line once again. McConchie gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

12.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Forrester rocks back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Forrester is bowled

12.4 1 Good length from Usama Mir, on leg stump and angled across Masood. He rocks back and glances for 1 run back behind square.

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Masood rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

12.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Forrester moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for 1 run.

11.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Forrester rocks back and defends for a single run.

11.5 2 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Forrester. Full ball, pitching outside off. Forrester moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

11.4 1 On a good line and length. Masood goes back and plays a flick for a run.

11.2 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Back of a length, on a good line once more. Forrester goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.1 1lb On a good line and length. Billings goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

10.6 3 Short, outside off stump again. Billings goes back and pulls for three runs. Good fielding by Abdullah Shafique and Asif Ali prevents a boundary.

10.5 2 Sams now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Billings gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

10.3 . Sams now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Sams again. Forrester gets forward and drives

10.1 1 Sams drops one in short, outside off stump. Forrester moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

9.6 1 Haris Rauf now coming around the wicket to Forrester. Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump once more. Forrester gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.5 W OUT! Haris Rauf breaks through! Short, pitching outside off. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely, and is caught by Fakhar Zaman

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Billings pushes forward and flicks for a single run down the ground.

9.3 . Short, on a good line. Billings rocks back, and is struck on the helmet while trying to play a pull

9.2 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and scoops poorly, and is caught by Usama Mir behind square.

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Y Khan pushes forward and edges for a single run.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts. Great fielding by Sikandar Raza saves a certain boundary.

8.3 2 50 for Y Khan! Usama Mir pitches one up, on line once more. Y Khan gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

8.2 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on a good line again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

7.6 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Y Khan gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Y Khan gets forward and finesses a glance for one run back behind square.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell goes back and plays a cut for one run.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching on a good line. Y Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Y Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Mitchell gets forward and tucks a glance for one run on the on side.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Y Khan rocks back and flicks for a run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir again. Y Khan goes back and drives for one run.

5.6 . On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Mitchell gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square.

5.5 1 Haris Rauf drops one in short, outside off. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Y Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Y Khan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Haris Rauf pitches one up, outside off once more. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Y Khan gets on the back foot and edges behind square for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Y Khan gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mitchell rocks back and defends for 1 run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.

4.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Y Khan. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Y Khan pushes forward and drives for a run.

3.6 1w Wide. Sams drops one in short, on a good line but angled sharply across Y Khan and down the leg side. He rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

3.5 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Y Khan makes the most of it. Full, outside off stump. Y Khan gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

3.5 nb No ball. Sams now coming around the wicket to Y Khan. Full toss, pitching outside off. Y Khan goes back but misses while trying a late cut

3.4 1 Sams now coming over the wicket to Mitchell. Good length from Sams, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mitchell gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Sams now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Sams. Y Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Y Khan goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

2.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on line. Mitchell advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

2.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Y Khan. He gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Khan advances down the pitch and cuts, but is caught by Asif Ali

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and punches a drive

1.5 . Asalanka comes over the wicket to Mohammad Rizwan. Pitched up, on line. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and glances on the on side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Asalanka again. Mohammad Rizwan shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs.

1.2 . Good line and length from Asalanka. Mohammad Rizwan gets forward and defends

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Rizwan gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Khan gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

0.2 1 Good line and length. Mohammad Rizwan pushes forward and glances for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.1 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run behind point.

19.6 6 SIX MORE! Mitchell now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Mitchell. Asif Ali pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Asif Ali gets on the front foot and drives for six runs past the bowler.

19.3 . Mitchell comes over the wicket to Asif Ali. Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Asif Ali goes back but watches that one pass through to the keeper

19.2 1 Mitchell now coming around the wicket to Asalanka. Full toss, outside off stump again. Asalanka gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

19.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Asif Ali moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

19.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

18.6 W OUT! Amir gets the wicket! Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman creates room and cuts, but is caught by Forrester

18.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman goes back and plays a pull

18.4 2 Full, outside off again. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives averagely for two runs on the off side.

18.3 1 Amir comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Asif Ali gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

18.1 . Short ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Razaullah, on line but angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza goes back and inside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Billings back behind square.

17.5 W OUT! Razaullah gets the wicket! Back of a length from Razaullah, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Khan on the leg side.

17.4 1 Dropped in short by Razaullah, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

17.3 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

17.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Fakhar Zaman goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Razaullah, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and pulls back behind square for four runs.

16.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.5 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for two runs. Tidy fielding by Razaullah results in a boundary being saved.

16.4 2 Amir now coming over the wicket to Fakhar Zaman. Short ball, outside off once more. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls past the bowler for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by McConchie.

16.2 . Amir comes around the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.1 1 DROPPED! Short ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Razaullah.

15.6 1 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

15.6 nb No ball. Very short ball, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot but decides to let that one travel through to Billings untouched

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Mitchell. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives back behind square for a half dozen runs.

15.4 1 Mitchell now coming over the wicket. Mitchell pitches one up, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

15.2 . Mitchell now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Mitchell, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

14.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Asif Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

14.1 . Full ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

13.6 1 Short, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls poorly for 1 run.

13.5 . Mitchell now coming around the wicket. Full, outside off stump once again. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

13.2 4 FOUR! 50 up for Fakhar Zaman with a boundary! Back of a length from Mitchell, outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

13.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and edges behind square.

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Abdullah Shafique rocks back but misses while attempting a scoop

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Back of a length from Razaullah, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Razaullah, pitching near leg stump and angling across Fakhar Zaman. He moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for one run.

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off again. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and cuts for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing three runs.

11.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.1 1 Good length, outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and defends for one run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.5 W OUT! Amir breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Farooq gets forward and plays a sloppy flick, and is caught by Forrester

10.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Farooq gets forward and edges

10.3 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Farooq gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mitchell, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and edges for four runs behind point.

9.5 1w Wide. Mitchell pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Farooq gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.2 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and drives for four runs.

8.5 5w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Farooq backs away and makes no contact while attempting a flick, however it beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the rope for five wides.

8.4 6 SIX! Short, pitching on leg. Farooq steps back and plays a pull for six runs.

8.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman rocks back but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Razaullah, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

8.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and cuts

7.6 . On a good line and length. Farooq pushes forward and inside edges

7.2 1 Good length from Masood, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Farooq gets on the back foot and tucks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and drives

6.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

6.4 1 Fifty for Farooq! Back of a length from Razaullah, on a good line. Farooq rocks back and guides a glance back behind square for one run.

6.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Farooq moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

6.3 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Farooq gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of leg byes.

6.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Farooq rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a cut for one run back through point.

5.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Farooq gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Farooq advances down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! McConchie now coming over the wicket to Farooq. Short of a length, outside off. Farooq goes back and plays a pull for six runs.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! McConchie comes around the wicket to Fakhar Zaman. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Farooq gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 1 run.

4.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Farooq rocks back and pulls for a run.

4.5 . Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside off stump. Farooq rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Farooq moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs.

4.3 . Good length from Amir, pitching outside off. Farooq pushes forward and defends

4.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Farooq advances and lifts a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

3.6 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Farooq gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good length from McConchie, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and edges

3.1 1 Good length from McConchie, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.5 6 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off. Farooq rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Mitchell. That was a hard chance for Mitchell.

2.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Farooq gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

2.3 . Asif Afridi now coming around the wicket to Farooq. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Farooq moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.2 1 Asif Afridi now coming over the wicket. Good length from Asif Afridi, outside off again. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and defends for 1 run.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Farooq pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Farooq shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes. A great chance for a stumping, but it's flubbed by the keeper.

1.4 1 Fakhar Zaman defends for a run.

1.4 1 wide

1.3 1 Farooq plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 4 FOUR! Farooq plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.6 1 Farooq defends for 1 run.

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs