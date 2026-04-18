Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 18.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

210

RAW
RAW

178

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 18, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersFarooq Mohammad, Zaman Fakhar, Shafique Abdullah, Asalanka Charith, Khan Haseebullah, Raza Sikandar, Ali Asif, Sams Daniel, Afridi Shaheen, Mir Usama, Rauf Haris
BenchHermann Rubin, Hossain Emon Parvez, Motie Gudakesh, Naeem Muhammad, Rahman Mustafizur, Shah Ubaid, Shanaka Dasun, Tahir Tayyab, Talat Hussain, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika

Rawalpindi Pindiz Squad

PlayersRizwan Mohammad, Khan Shahzaib, Khan Yasir, Mitchell Daryl, Billings Sam, Forrester Dian, Masood Saad, McConchie Cole, Razaullah Razaullah, Afridi Asif, Amir Mohammad
BenchAli Fawad, Butt Amad, Evans Laurie, Fazal Abdullah, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Ghulam Kamran, Hossain Rishad, Khan Mohammad Amir, Khan Mubasir, Khan Zaman, Shah Naseem

Venue Guide

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