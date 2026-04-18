Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 18.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Yasirbatsman
|58
|29
|6
|3
|200
|Masood Saadall rounder
|54
|26
|9
|1
|207.69
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Raza Sikandarall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|29
|2
|7.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
4
FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
19.5
W
OUT! Haris Rauf gets one through! Full, on line. Masood gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
19.4
.
Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off. Masood rocks back but lets that one travel through to the keeper without offering a shot