Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Rawalpindi Pindiz T20 Pakistan Super League 18.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA

210

RAW
RAW

178

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Yasirbatsman582963200
Masood Saadall rounder542691207.69
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Raza Sikandarall rounder40241600
Mir Usamabowler402927.2500

Latest Highlights

19.6
4

FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Asif Afridi moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

19.5
W

OUT! Haris Rauf gets one through! Full, on line. Masood gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.4
.

Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off. Masood rocks back but lets that one travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

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