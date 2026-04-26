Results Score Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 26.04.2026
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18.4
4
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Chapman shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs past the bowler.
18.3
4
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.
18.2
2
Length ball, outside off. Chapman pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.