Results Score Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 26.04.2026

T20

MUS
MUS

192

ISL
ISL

193

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18.4
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Chapman shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs past the bowler.

18.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

18.2
2

Length ball, outside off. Chapman pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

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