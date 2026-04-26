Match details Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 26.04.2026

T20

MUS
MUS

192

ISL
ISL

193

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Islamabad United won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Multan Sultans Squad

PlayersFarhan Sahibzada, Smith Steve, Turner Ashton, Masood Shan, Philippe Josh, Siddle Peter, Ismail Muhammad, Akram Faisal, Imran Mohammad, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Minhas Arafat, Muhammad Waseem, Nawaz Mohammad
BenchDaniyal Ahmad, Gul Shehzad, Habib Khan Atizaz, Iqbal Arshad, Ismail Mohammad, Masood Saad, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Muhammed Shahzad, Potgieter Delano, Qamar Momin, Shamsi Tabraiz, Shaw Lachlan, Sultan Jahanzaib, Zafar Muhammad

Islamabad United Squad

PlayersConway Devon, Minhas Sameer, Riaz Mohsin, Chapman Mark, Ali Haider, Ashraf Faheem, Green Chris, Wasim Imad, Irshad Salman, Khan Shadab, Hasnain Mohammad, Khan Shahab
BenchAiree Dipendra, Bryant Max, Faiq Mohammad, Gleeson Richard, Gous Andries, Gul Sameen, Joseph Shamar, Mumtaz Mehran, Muzarabani Blessing, Sajjad Hamza

Venue Guide

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