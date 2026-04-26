18.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Chapman shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs past the bowler.

18.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

18.2 2 Length ball, outside off. Chapman pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and drives for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Chapman pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

17.5 1 Good length from Siddle, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Siddle, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Faheem Ashraf pushes forward and eases a bad drive, and is caught by Mohammad Imran Randhawa

17.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

17.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the back foot and defends

16.6 1 Turner pitches one up, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind square for one run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Chapman moves onto the back foot and defends down the ground for 1 run.

16.3 . Length ball, outside off. Chapman rocks back and cuts

16.2 1 Good length from Turner, outside off stump. Faheem Ashraf gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

16.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

15.6 4 FOUR! Chapman brings up his 50 in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Chapman goes back and slices a cut for four runs.

15.5 1 Good length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off. Faheem Ashraf rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.4 . Length ball, outside off. Faheem Ashraf gets forward and defends

15.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off stump once again. Haider Ali rocks back and drives shakily, and is caught by Sahibzada Farhan

15.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Haider Ali rocks back and slices a cut

15.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Haider Ali rocks back and punches a drive for six runs through the off side.

14.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Chapman rocks back and eases a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

14.5 1 Dropped in short by Mohammad Wasim, on line once more. Haider Ali rocks back and skies a bad pull for a single run.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Haider Ali shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs.

14.3 W OUT! Mohammad Wasim breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Smith

14.2 1 Full, on line. Chapman gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

14.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

13.6 . Good length from Turner, pitching outside leg and angling across Chapman. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Chapman advances down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

13.4 . Good line and length but angling across the batter. Chapman pushes forward and sweeps averagely

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets forward and defends for a run.

13.1 1 Good line and length. Shadab Khan backs away and plays a cut for 1 run.

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and defends

12.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

12.4 . Yorker, outside off stump again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends

12.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Chapman moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, outside off. Chapman rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Chapman moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

11.5 1 Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Shadab Khan advances and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

11.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts

11.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Faisal Akram, outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Chapman gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

11.1 . Good length from Faisal Akram, outside off. Chapman gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

10.6 . Short ball, outside leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He ducks under it

10.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Chapman goes back and plays a wild pull for a run.

10.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Chapman moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

10.3 . Dropped in short by Siddle, pitching outside off stump once more. Chapman rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for 1 run.

10.1 1 Short, pitching on a good line once again. Shadab Khan rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Faisal Akram. Chapman pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

9.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Shadab Khan moves down the pitch and drives sloppily down the ground for 2 runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

9.3 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shadab Khan gets forward and sweeps for a couple of wides, however the ball beats Philippe and trickles away for two wides.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan creates space and cuts

9.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length but angling across Chapman. He goes back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

8.5 1 Good length from Ismail, on leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

8.4 . Ismail drops one in short, on a good line. Shadab Khan moves down the pitch and defends poorly

8.3 1 Good length from Ismail, pitching on leg and angled across. Chapman gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Chapman. He rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Chapman gets on the back foot and lifts a bad pull for a couple of runs.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Chapman moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

7.3 W Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Chapman goes back and defends

7.2 1 OUT! Faisal Akram breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. M Riaz gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ismail behind square.

7.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan creates space and plays a cut for 1 run back through point.

7.1 5w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. It beats the keeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a pull down the ground for 1 run.

6.5 2 Good length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off again. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts through point for a pair of runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off stump but angling across Shadab Khan. He rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan goes back and drives

6.2 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off stump once again. M Riaz gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and defends for a run behind point.

5.6 1 Good line and length. Shadab Khan rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across M Riaz. He rocks back and defends through the on side field for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Mohammad Imran Randhawa pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. M Riaz pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

5.4 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching on a good line.

5.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

5.4 1w Wide. Mohammad Imran Randhawa drops one in short, pitching well down the leg side.

5.3 1lb Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a single leg bye.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Smith

4.6 . Dropped in short by Siddle, pitching outside off stump. M Riaz gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.6 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside leg.

4.5 . Good length from Siddle, pitching outside off stump once more. M Riaz moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

4.4 . Dropped in short by Siddle, outside off stump. M Riaz gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull

4.3 . Half-tracker, on line. M Riaz ducks

4.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. M Riaz steps back and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. M Riaz pushes forward and defends

3.6 . Good length from Ismail, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

3.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Conway takes advantage of it. Yorker, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and drives back behind point for four runs.

3.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Conway rocks back but decides to just let that one through to the keeper

3.3 1 Short ball, outside off. M Riaz rocks back and outside edges for a single run behind square.

3.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off again. M Riaz pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. M Riaz gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Short, on line. M Riaz advances and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. M Riaz goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Conway pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye. MULTAN SULTANS appeal for LBW, however Conway is given not out. MULTAN SULTANS call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Conway is not out.

2.3 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off. Conway shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly

2.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump. Conway rocks back and punches a drive

2.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Imran Randhawa drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. Conway rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. M Riaz moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

1.5 1 Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. M Riaz moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off again. Minhas rocks back and drives averagely, and is caught by Minhas

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Minhas goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Conway gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

0.5 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off. Conway goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and defends behind point for a run.

0.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Conway gets forward and edges for 1 run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Mirza pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the front foot and drives for a run. Minhas is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Minhas and Conway.

19.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Wasim pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

19.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mohammad Wasim. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for two runs.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.3 6 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Mohammad Wasim gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for six runs.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Wasim backs away and punches a drive through the on side field for a half dozen runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump again. Mohammad Wasim gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Full, outside off. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

18.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

18.4 . Full toss, outside off. Minhas gets on the back foot and drives

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.2 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Minhas. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

18.1 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Minhas goes back and flicks

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Minhas gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

17.3 1 Good length from Irshad, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Irshad. Minhas rocks back and plays a sloppy flick

17.1 6 SIX! Irshad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and drives for six runs through the off side.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.4 1 Good line and length. Mohammad Wasim goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for 1 run.

16.3 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Imran Randhawa moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre scoop, and is caught by Mirza

16.2 . Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside leg. Mohammad Imran Randhawa moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas goes back and plays a flick for a run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mohammad Imran Randhawa gets on the back foot and flicks for four runs behind square.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Irshad. Minhas gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run back behind square.

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside leg. Mohammad Imran Randhawa rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

15.3 W OUT! Irshad gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Shan Masood is bowled

15.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field. Some poor fielding allows MULTAN SULTANS to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

15.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

14.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood goes back and eases a drive

14.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Minhas pushes forward and drives on the off side.

14.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Minhas. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

12.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line once more. Turner gets forward and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Green

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Green. Turner moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs through the on side field.

12.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and drives for a run.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood goes back and plays a cut for one run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Turner goes back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Turner. He pushes forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

11.5 W OUT! I Wasim breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Philippe gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive, and is caught by Green down the ground.

11.4 2 Length ball, outside leg and angled across Philippe. He pushes forward and flicks back behind square for two runs.

11.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Philippe pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.2 1 I Wasim pitches one up, on a good line. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.1 1 Good length from I Wasim, pitching outside off stump once again. Philippe goes back and plays a cut for one run.

10.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward and eases a shaky drive

10.5 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

10.3 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off. Philippe gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for six runs.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for one run.

10.1 . Short ball, on a good line. Philippe rocks back and plays a pull

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Philippe goes back and lifts a wild pull for a single run.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

9.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump again. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for six runs through the on side field.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

8.6 1 Good length from Green, pitching outside leg stump once more. Philippe moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off. Shan Masood backs away and plays a cut

8.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Green, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and drives

8.1 . DROPPED! Length ball, outside off. Shan Masood rocks back and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Shadab Khan.

7.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Shan Masood pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

7.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

7.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shan Masood advances and plays a flick for 2 runs.

7.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and punches a drive

7.2 . Yorker, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and drives

7.1 1 Good line and length. Philippe rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Philippe goes back and punches a drive for a run.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shan Masood rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run.

6.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for two runs behind point.

6.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

6.2 . Good length, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Minhas

5.6 W OUT! Mirza gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Smith gets forward and edges, and is caught by Conway

5.4 4 Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.3 . FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Mirza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

4.6 1 Faheem Ashraf pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Smith rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

4.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Smith moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and defends behind point for 1 run.

4.2 1 Faheem Ashraf drops one in short, on a good line. Smith goes back and pulls for 1 run.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Smith moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Smith gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, on leg stump. Smith gets on the back foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

3.3 1 On a good line and length from Irshad. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and defends

2.6 . Length ball, outside off again. Smith rocks back and cuts

2.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and drives for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan backs away and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and defends

2.2 . Good line and length from I Wasim. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and sweeps

2.1 1 Good length from I Wasim, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Smith moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

1.6 1 Mirza drops one in short, on line but angled across. Smith rocks back and plays a shaky pull for 1 run.

1.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

1.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the off side.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Mirza. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Mirza pitches one up, outside off once more. Smith moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Smith rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

0.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Smith rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

0.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Smith gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

0.3 1 Good line and length from I Wasim. Smith gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.