17.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Tariq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

17.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Tariq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

16.6 6 SIX! Basit Ali now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

16.5 1 Basit Ali comes around the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Tariq pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.4 . Good length from Basit Ali, pitching outside off. Tariq creates room but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

16.2 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg.

15.6 . Raza drops one in short, pitching outside off. Joseph ducks out of the way

15.5 . Back of a length, on line once again. Joseph goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 . Good line and length. Tariq steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

15.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tariq backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

14.6 2 Back of a length from Basit Ali, outside leg and angling across. Joseph rocks back and leg glances for 2 runs.

14.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Jacobs creates space and edges onto their body while trying a leg glance

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Joseph moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

13.4 . Back of a length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump once again. Jacobs rocks back and flicks a leg glance

12.2 4 Back of a length, on line but angled across. Joseph rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

11.6 . Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off. Joseph goes back and drives averagely

11.2 1lb Muqeem pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Joseph pushes forward and edges for 1 run back behind square.

10.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hardie, on line. Saqib Khan goes back and edges behind point for four runs.

10.1 1 Back of a length from Hardie, on leg stump and angling across Khan. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Khan goes back and lofts a bad drive for a single run over the off side field.

9.5 . Good length, outside off. Khan pushes forward and defends

9.4 1 Good line and length from Muqeem once again. Jacobs gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

8.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Bracewell, on a good line. Jacobs goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs shuffles down the pitch and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

8.3 1 Back of a length from Bracewell, pitching outside off once again. Chandimal rocks back and cuts for a single run.

7.6 . Back of a length from Raza, on line. Jacobs shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a pull

7.4 2 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Jacobs advances and drives sloppily for a couple of runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Babar Azam. That was a hard chance for Babar Azam.

7.2 4 Short ball, on line. Jacobs goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball runs away for 4 byes, due to the mediocre delivery by Raza.

6.4 . Bracewell now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the back foot and punches a drive

6.2 1 Bracewell now coming over the wicket to Chandimal. Length ball, pitching outside off. Chandimal goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Raza, on line once again. Chandimal moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Hussain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Chandimal moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 1 run.

5.3 . Back of a length from Raza, pitching outside off. Chandimal moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

5.1 . Raza drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and defends averagely

4.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

4.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for six runs.

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hussain goes back and drives on the off side.

4.1 2 Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off stump. Hussain moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a pair of runs.

3.6 . On a good line and length again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hussain goes back and lofts a shaky pull for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Hussain moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side field.

2.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, however umpire Brown is unmoved.

2.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and eases a drive

1.5 . Good length from Basit Ali, outside off stump. Hussain advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive

1.4 1 Back of a length from Basit Ali, on line. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field for 1 run.

1.3 . Good length from Basit Ali, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 . Back of a length from Basit Ali, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hussain moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

0.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hussain moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Saud Shakeel creates space and drives for a run.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives through the off side.

0.2 1 Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Hussain goes back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

19.6 2 Babar Azam brings up his century! Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive for two runs on the on side.

19.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hardie gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

19.3 1b Length ball, outside off stump again. Hardie gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from Chandimal for a single bye.

19.2 2 Full, outside off once more. Hardie gets on the front foot and drives for two runs.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off. Hardie pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hardie gets forward and drives shakily for one run over the off side field.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump once again. Hardie rocks back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for a single run.

18.2 2 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 2 runs.

18.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

17.1 6 SIX! Full, outside leg and angling across Babar Azam. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

16.6 6 SIX! Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Hardie pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

16.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hardie moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

16.1 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and skies a sloppy pull for 1 run.

15.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

15.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Yousaf steps away and drives for 1 run down the ground.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Khan, on line. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a pull behind square for one run.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Yousaf gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

14.6 2 Back of a length from Tariq, outside off stump. Yousaf gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 2 runs.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Tariq pitches one up, on line. Yousaf pushes forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Tariq, on line. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for one run.

14.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Yousaf goes back and leg glances for a single run.

13.6 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam ducks under it

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam creates space and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

13.4 2 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and leg glances averagely for two runs.

13.3 2 Back of a length, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Babar Azam creates space and cuts for two runs behind point.

13.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

12.6 . Back of a length from Saud Shakeel, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point.

12.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Kusal Mendis advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

12.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

11.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

11.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on a good line once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

10.6 1 Saqib Khan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

10.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Saqib Khan, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.1 2 Back of a length from Saqib Khan, on line. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and drives through the off side for one run.

8.3 1 Full, on line. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Saqib Khan, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and plays a pull for a run.

7.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

7.3 4 FOUR! 50 for Kusal Mendis in emphatic style! Dropped in short by Tariq, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

6.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Saud Shakeel, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and cuts for one run through point.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

6.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis goes back and tucks a leg glance for a pair of runs.

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Babar Azam steps away and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

4.6 . Joseph drops one in short, outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and defends

4.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

4.4 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off again. Kusal Mendis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis goes back and defends

4.1 3 Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls averagely

4.1 1 wide

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 2 Kusal Mendis defends for a couple of runs.

3.4 1 Babar Azam defends for a single run.

3.3 2 Babar Azam defends for 2 runs.

3.2 4 And again! Babar Azam defends for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Babar Azam defends for 4 runs.

2.6 4 DROPPED! Back of a length from Khan, on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis goes back and pulls for four runs.

2.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut behind point for one run.

2.3 1 Back of a length from Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis gets forward but misses while trying a drive

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and defends

1.6 1 Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for a single run back behind point.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

1.4 W wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)

1.3 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Babar Azam defends for four runs.

1.1 2 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

0.6 4 MAXIMUM! Mohammad Haris defends for 6 runs.

0.6 5w Wide. Mohammad Haris defends for 5 wides.

0.5 6 SIX! Mohammad Haris defends for a half dozen runs.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 6 SIX! Mohammad Haris defends for a half dozen runs.

0.2 1 Babar Azam defends for one run.