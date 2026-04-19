Match details Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

255

QGL
QGL

137

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersHaris Mohammad, Azam Babar, Mendis Kusal, Hardie Aaron, Yousaf Farhan, Ahmed Iftikhar, Bracewell Michael, Samad Abdul, Raza Ali, Basit Ali Mohammad, Muqeem Sufiyan, Muqeem Sufiyan, Jamal Aamir
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Islam Shoriful, Mills Tymal, Rana Nahid, Shahzad Khurram, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid, Vince James

Quetta Gladiators Squad

PlayersHussain Shamyl, Shakeel Saud, Rossouw Rilee, Nawaz Hasan, Chandimal Dinesh, Jacobs Bevon, Khan Jahandad, Khan Saqib, Joseph Alzarri, Ahmed Abrar, Tariq Usman
BenchAkram Faisal, Akram Wasim, Bhatti Kashif, Curran Tom, Guidugli Ben, Hampton Brett, Harper Sam, Johnson Spencer, Khan Bismillah, McDermott Ben, Minhas Arafat, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Tariq Usman, Zaib Khan

Venue Guide

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