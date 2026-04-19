Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

255

QGL
QGL

137

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Jacobs Bevon342713125.93
Hussain Shamylbatsman211811116.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Basit Ali Mohammadbatsman402636.520
Muqeem Sufiyan403418.500

Latest Highlights

17.3
.

Good length, outside off stump once again. Tariq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

17.1
.

Good length, outside off stump once again. Tariq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

16.6
6

SIX! Basit Ali now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

Read all highlights