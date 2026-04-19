Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 19.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jacobs Bevon
|34
|27
|1
|3
|125.93
|Hussain Shamylbatsman
|21
|18
|1
|1
|116.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Basit Ali Mohammadbatsman
|4
|0
|26
|3
|6.5
|2
|0
|Muqeem Sufiyan
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.3
.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Tariq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
17.1
.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Tariq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
16.6
6
SIX! Basit Ali now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.