18.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Hendricks gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

18.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.1 1 Good line and length from Khan. Hendricks gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and cuts for one run.

17.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Hendricks rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

17.3 . On a good line and length. Hendricks moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

17.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

16.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Hendricks pushes forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Hendricks gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

16.3 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

16.1 1 Dropped in short by Joseph, on line. Warner gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a single run.

15.6 1lb Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Warner moves onto the front foot and drives for one leg bye.

15.5 4 DROPPED! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

15.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Warner pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.1 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Warner gets forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

14.6 1 Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Warner. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Warner steps away and lofts a drive for a single run down the ground.

14.5 1 Good length from Ahmed, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets forward and drives for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Hendricks brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Ahmed comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and inside edges for one run down the ground.

14.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Warner pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.

14.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Warner goes back and flicks a glance for two runs.

13.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

13.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Warner gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks goes back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

13.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Warner gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives through point for four runs.

12.3 1 Khan drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and pulls for a run.

12.2 . Full, on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and defends

12.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

11.6 2 Back of a length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

10.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Hendricks gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

10.4 1 Short ball, on a good line. Warner moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a single run back behind square.

10.3 2 Good line and length. Warner pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Joseph, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.1 2 Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

9.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Warner moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Quetta Gladiators appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Brown is unmoved. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. The decision is upheld.

9.4 . On a good line and length again. Hendricks gets forward and defends

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Hendricks backs away and lifts a drive for six runs.

8.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Warner pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Warner pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

7.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

7.5 . On a good length, outside off again. Hendricks gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs through point.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hendricks pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

7.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks goes back and cuts for two runs.

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks goes back and pulls down the ground for a run.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Warner gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the front foot and drives

6.1 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

5.6 1 Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hendricks goes back and skies a pull for 1 run back behind square.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

5.2 W OUT! Khan breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line. Roy rocks back and pulls poorly, and is remarkably caught by Joseph down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Roy advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

4.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Warner gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length. Warner goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a reverse sweep

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.3 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off once again. Warner moves onto the back foot and drives

4.1 4 FOUR! Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.

3.6 1 Full ball, on line. Warner gets forward and flicks for a run.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Roy gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside leg. Roy rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull. Quetta Gladiators appeal for a catch, but umpire Brown is unmoved. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. The decision is upheld.

3.4 1 Good line and length from Khan. Warner moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

3.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Warner advances and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.2 . Good length, outside off. Warner gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

2.5 1 Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Roy gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for four runs.

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Roy rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Roy gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

1.6 1 Full, on a good line. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off. Roy shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for a run.

1.2 . Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull

1.1 . Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.6 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump once more. Roy goes back and defends

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Roy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and edges

0.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Warner pushes forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

0.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and cuts late behind point for one run.

19.6 2 Pitched up, on line once more. Chandimal pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded costing Karachi Kings one run.

19.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

19.4 1 Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump. Chandimal gets forward and drives poorly on the off side for a single run.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a single run.

19.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Chandimal pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Hasan Ali down the ground.

18.5 1 Full toss, on line. Chandimal pushes forward and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

18.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Chandimal pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

18.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Chandimal pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.2 2 Full, on a good line. Chandimal gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the on side field.

18.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Chandimal shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs down the ground.

17.5 . Short ball, outside off stump. Chandimal rocks back but makes no contact while trying a late cut

17.4 1 Hasan Ali comes around the wicket to Khan. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Khan gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump once again. Chandimal rocks back and edges back behind square for a single run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Chandimal moves down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side field.

17.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Chandimal goes back and plays a pull for two runs back behind square.

16.6 . Rizwanullah pitches one up, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Chandimal gets on the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for one run.

16.4 . Back of a length from Rizwanullah, outside off. Chandimal moves onto the back foot and cuts

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.2 W OUT! Rizwanullah gets the wicket! Back of a length from Rizwanullah, pitching outside off again. Nawaz rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Abbas Afridi

16.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and skies a pull down the ground.

15.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Chandimal gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

15.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Chandimal gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in two leg byes back behind square.

15.3 W OUT! Abbas Afridi gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Azam Khan

15.2 6 SIX! Abbas Afridi pitches one up, on line again. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

14.5 . Good length from Rizwanullah, outside off once again. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

14.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

14.3 W OUT! Rizwanullah breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel steps away and outside edges, and is caught by Azam Khan

14.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Saud Shakeel. He moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

14.1 2 Back of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts for two runs.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Rossouw rocks back and cuts

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Ali, outside leg. Rossouw creates room and pulls for six runs.

13.4 . Good line and length but angled across the batter. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and inside edges

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching near leg stump. Rossouw steps back and pulls for 6 runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.

12.5 1 Fifty for Saud Shakeel! Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.4 1 Good length from Zahid Mahmood, outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for two runs.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

11.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

11.4 4 FOUR! S Ali Agha pitches one up, on a good line. Rossouw gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

11.3 . DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by S Ali Agha. Not an easy chance for S Ali Agha.

11.2 1 Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and flicks down the ground for one run.

11.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Rossouw backs away and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Saud Shakeel goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Rossouw brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

10.4 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Rossouw goes back and skies a bad cut. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Abbas Afridi.

10.3 1 Good length from Zahid Mahmood, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a cut back through point for a single run.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Rossouw steps back and drives down the ground for one run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and drives for a single run.

9.2 2 Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

8.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

8.6 1w Wide. Very short, pitching well outside off stump.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, on line. Rossouw goes back and pulls for a single run.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts for a single run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Abbas Afridi. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

8.2 4 And another! Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Hendricks costing Karachi Kings 3 runs.

7.6 1 Full, outside off. Rossouw creates space and drives over the off side for 1 run.

7.5 1 On a good line and length. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

7.4 . Good line and length once again. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rossouw steps back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Good length from S Ali Agha, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Rossouw goes back and cuts for a run.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

6.2 1 Zahid Mahmood pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Rossouw creates room and flicks for one run.

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw rocks back and defends for a run.

5.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw steps away and cuts for two runs.

5.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

4.6 . On a good length, on leg stump. Rossouw steps back and slices a mediocre cut

4.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rossouw creates room and slices a cut

4.4 . Back of a length from S Ali Agha, on a good line once again. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

4.3 4 On a good line and length from S Ali Agha but angled across. Rossouw moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes. The ball is misfielded costing 4 runs.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Khushdil Shah costing a run.

4.1 . Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Rossouw gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

3.4 . On a good line and length. Rossouw backs away and guides a cut

3.1 . Good length, outside off. Rossouw gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.1 1 Good line and length. Rossouw advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Roy costing Karachi Kings a single run.

1.5 1 Short, on leg stump and angling across. Rossouw goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rizwanullah, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.2 . Rizwanullah comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

0.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Nafay gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Warner down the ground.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.