Highlights Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Hendricks gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Good line and length from Khan. Hendricks gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and cuts for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Hendricks rocks back and punches a drive for one run.
On a good line and length. Hendricks moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
FOUR! Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Hendricks pushes forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.
FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Hendricks gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.
Dropped in short by Joseph, on line. Warner gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a single run.
Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Warner moves onto the front foot and drives for one leg bye.
DROPPED! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.
Length ball, outside off stump. Warner pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.
Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Warner gets forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep
Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Warner. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Warner steps away and lofts a drive for a single run down the ground.
Good length from Ahmed, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets forward and drives for a run.
FOUR! Hendricks brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Ahmed comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and inside edges for one run down the ground.
SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Warner pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 6 runs.
Short of a length, on a good line. Warner goes back and flicks a glance for two runs.
Full ball, outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Warner gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks goes back and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Full ball, outside off. Warner gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
FOUR! Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives through point for four runs.
Khan drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and pulls for a run.
Full, on a good line. Hendricks gets on the front foot and defends
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
Back of a length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length, outside off. Hendricks gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Short ball, on a good line. Warner moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a single run back behind square.
Good line and length. Warner pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a pair of runs.
Back of a length from Joseph, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Warner moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Quetta Gladiators appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Brown is unmoved. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. The decision is upheld.
On a good line and length again. Hendricks gets forward and defends
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Hendricks backs away and lifts a drive for six runs.
Back of a length, on line. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Warner pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Warner pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off again. Hendricks gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs through point.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Hendricks pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks goes back and cuts for two runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks goes back and pulls down the ground for a run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Warner gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the front foot and drives
Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.
Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Hendricks goes back and skies a pull for 1 run back behind square.
FOUR! Full, outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive
OUT! Khan breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line. Roy rocks back and pulls poorly, and is remarkably caught by Joseph down the ground.
FOUR! Good line and length. Roy advances down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.
SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Warner gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
On a good line and length. Warner goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a reverse sweep
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off once again. Warner moves onto the back foot and drives
FOUR! Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.
Full ball, on line. Warner gets forward and flicks for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Roy gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside leg. Roy rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull. Quetta Gladiators appeal for a catch, but umpire Brown is unmoved. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. The decision is upheld.
Good line and length from Khan. Warner moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Warner advances and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Good length, outside off. Warner gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Warner moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.
Joseph drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Roy gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Roy rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good line and length. Roy gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.
Full, on a good line. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off. Roy shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for a run.
Back of a length from Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Warner moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull
Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Warner gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump once more. Roy goes back and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Roy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend
On a good length, outside off again. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and edges
Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Warner pushes forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and cuts late behind point for one run.
Pitched up, on line once more. Chandimal pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded costing Karachi Kings one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Joseph gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
Good length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump. Chandimal gets forward and drives poorly on the off side for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a single run.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Chandimal pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Hasan Ali down the ground.
Full toss, on line. Chandimal pushes forward and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.
FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Chandimal pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Chandimal pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Full, on a good line. Chandimal gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the on side field.
Back of a length, outside off. Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Chandimal shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs down the ground.
Short ball, outside off stump. Chandimal rocks back but makes no contact while trying a late cut
Hasan Ali comes around the wicket to Khan. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Khan gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.
Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching outside off stump once again. Chandimal rocks back and edges back behind square for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Chandimal moves down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side field.
Back of a length, on a good line. Chandimal goes back and plays a pull for two runs back behind square.
Rizwanullah pitches one up, outside off. Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Chandimal gets on the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for one run.
Back of a length from Rizwanullah, outside off. Chandimal moves onto the back foot and cuts
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
OUT! Rizwanullah gets the wicket! Back of a length from Rizwanullah, pitching outside off again. Nawaz rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Abbas Afridi
Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and skies a pull down the ground.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
Full, pitching outside off. Chandimal gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Chandimal gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in two leg byes back behind square.
OUT! Abbas Afridi gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Azam Khan
SIX! Abbas Afridi pitches one up, on line again. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Good length from Rizwanullah, outside off once again. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
Back of a length, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
OUT! Rizwanullah breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel steps away and outside edges, and is caught by Azam Khan
FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Saud Shakeel. He moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts for two runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Rossouw rocks back and cuts
MAXIMUM! Good length from Ali, outside leg. Rossouw creates room and pulls for six runs.
Good line and length but angled across the batter. Rossouw shuffles down the pitch and inside edges
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching near leg stump. Rossouw steps back and pulls for 6 runs.
Good line and length. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.
Good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.
Fifty for Saud Shakeel! Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.
Good length from Zahid Mahmood, outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for two runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.
FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
FOUR! S Ali Agha pitches one up, on a good line. Rossouw gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by S Ali Agha. Not an easy chance for S Ali Agha.
Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and flicks down the ground for one run.
Full ball, outside off. Rossouw backs away and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Saud Shakeel goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Rossouw brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Rossouw goes back and skies a bad cut. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Abbas Afridi.
Good length from Zahid Mahmood, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and plays a cut back through point for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive
Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Rossouw steps back and drives down the ground for one run.
Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
Wide. Very short, pitching well outside off stump.
Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, on line. Rossouw goes back and pulls for a single run.
Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts for a single run.
On a good line and length from Abbas Afridi. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.
And another! Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Hendricks costing Karachi Kings 3 runs.
Full, outside off. Rossouw creates space and drives over the off side for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.
Good line and length once again. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Rossouw steps back and slices a cut for 4 runs.
Good length from S Ali Agha, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Length ball, outside off. Rossouw goes back and cuts for a run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
Zahid Mahmood pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Rossouw creates room and flicks for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Rossouw rocks back and defends for a run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw steps away and cuts for two runs.
Length ball, outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.
On a good length, on leg stump. Rossouw steps back and slices a mediocre cut
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rossouw creates room and slices a cut
Back of a length from S Ali Agha, on a good line once again. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
On a good line and length from S Ali Agha but angled across. Rossouw moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes. The ball is misfielded costing 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Khushdil Shah costing a run.
Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance
Pitching on a good line and length again. Rossouw gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance
On a good line and length. Rossouw backs away and guides a cut
Good length, outside off. Rossouw gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
FOUR! Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
Good line and length. Rossouw advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Roy costing Karachi Kings a single run.
Short, on leg stump and angling across. Rossouw goes back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance
FOUR! Back of a length from Rizwanullah, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Rizwanullah comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
Short of a length, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Nafay gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Warner down the ground.
Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching on a good line. Rossouw gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.
OUT! What a way to start for Karachi Kings. Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Hussain moves onto the back foot and edges. Karachi Kings appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. Karachi Kings call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Hussain has to go.