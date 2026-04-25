Results Score Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026

T20

QGL
QGL

195

KKI
KKI

199

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Warner Davidbatsman8948104185.42
Hendricks Reezabatsman874884181.25
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Joseph Alzarribowler4042010.500
Ahmed Abrarbowler4042010.500

Latest Highlights

18.3
4

FOUR! Full ball, on line. Hendricks gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

18.2
1

Length ball, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.1
1

Good line and length from Khan. Hendricks gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

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