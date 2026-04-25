Results Score Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Warner Davidbatsman
|89
|48
|10
|4
|185.42
|Hendricks Reezabatsman
|87
|48
|8
|4
|181.25
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Joseph Alzarribowler
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.5
|0
|0
|Ahmed Abrarbowler
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.3
4
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Hendricks gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side.
18.2
1
Length ball, outside off stump. Warner gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
18.1
1
Good line and length from Khan. Hendricks gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.